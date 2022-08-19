Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Globe Trade Centre S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTC   PLGTC0000037

GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.

(GTC)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-08-18 pm EDT
6.900 PLN   -0.29%
09:24aGLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : Registration of an amendment to the Company's Articles of Association
PU
08/10Globe Trade Centre S.A. Invests in Irish Innovation Park as Part of Operations' Expansion
CI
08/102022 : Strategic expansion and a new transaction in GTC's new sector activities
PU
Globe Trade Centre S A : Registration of an amendment to the Company's Articles of Association

08/19/2022 | 09:24am EDT
GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.

(Incorporated and registered in Poland with KRS No. 61500) (Share code on the WSE: GTC.S.A)

(Share code on the JSE: GTC ISIN: PLGTC0000037) ("GTC" or "the Company")

Current report number: 37/2022

Registration of an amendment to the Company's Articles of Association

The management board of Globe Trade Centre Spółka Akcyjna (the "Company") (the "Management Board") hereby announces that on 18 August 2022, the District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw in Warsaw, XIV Commercial Division of the National Court Register, registered an amendment to the Company's Articles of Association made on the basis of resolution No. 22 of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 14 June 2022 on revoking the previous Articles of Association of the Company and adopting the revised Articles of Association of the Company in a unified structure.

The uniform text of the amended Articles of Association of the Company is attached to this current report.

Legal basis:§ 5 (1) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and on the conditions under which such information may be recognised as being equivalent to information required by the laws of a non-member state (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).

19 August 2022

Warsaw, Poland

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Signed by:

/s/ Zoltan Fekete

/s/ Ariel Alejandro Ferstman

Member of the Management Board

Member of the Management Board

Disclaimer

GTC - Globe Trade Centre SA published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 13:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
