Globe Trade Centre S A : Registration of an amendment to the Company's Articles of Association

GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.
(Incorporated and registered in Poland with KRS No. 61500) (Share code on the WSE: GTC.S.A)
(Share code on the JSE: GTC ISIN: PLGTC0000037) ("GTC" or "the Company")
Current report number: 37/2022
Registration of an amendment to the Company's Articles of Association
The management board of Globe Trade Centre Spółka Akcyjna (the "Company") (the "Management Board") hereby announces that on 18 August 2022, the District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw in Warsaw, XIV Commercial Division of the National Court Register, registered an amendment to the Company's Articles of Association made on the basis of resolution No. 22 of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 14 June 2022 on revoking the previous Articles of Association of the Company and adopting the revised Articles of Association of the Company in a unified structure.
The uniform text of the amended Articles of Association of the Company is attached to this current report.
Legal basis:§ 5 (1) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and on the conditions under which such information may be recognised as being equivalent to information required by the laws of a non-member state (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).
19 August 2022
Warsaw, Poland
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
Signed by:
|
/s/ Zoltan Fekete
|
/s/ Ariel Alejandro Ferstman
|
Member of the Management Board
|
Member of the Management Board
Disclaimer
GTC - Globe Trade Centre SA published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 13:23:07 UTC.