    GTC   PLGTC0000037

GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.

(GTC)
Globe Trade Centre S A : Quarterly report for the three months ended 31 March 2021

05/13/2021 | 01:12am EDT
CONSOLIDATED

QUARTERLY REPORT

OF GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A. CAPITAL GROUP

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

31 MARCH 2021

Place and date of publication: Warsaw, 13 May 2021

LIST OF CONTENTS:

01. Management Board's report on the activities of Globe Trade Centre S.A. Capital Group in the three-month period ended 31 March 2021

02. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three- month period ended 31 March 2021

03. Independent auditor's review

MANAGEMENT BOARD'S REPORT

ON THE ACTIVITIES OF GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A. CAPITAL GROUP IN THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Introduction ......................................................................................................................

2. Selected financial data .....................................................................................................

3. Presentation of the Group...............................................................................................

3.1 General information about the Group........................................................................

3.2 Structure of the Group ..............................................................................................

3.3 Changes to the principal rules of the management of the Company and the Group

4. Main events of of the first quarter of 2021 ......................................................................

5. Operating and financial review ........................................................................................

5.1 General factors affecting operating and financial results ..........................................

5.2 Specific factors affecting financial and operating results ...........................................

5.3 Presentation of differences between achieved financial results and published

forecasts ..................................................................................................................

5.4 Statement of financial position..................................................................................

19

5.4.1 Key items of the statement of financial position ...................................................

5.4.2 Financial position as of 31 March 2021 compared to 31 December 2020 ............

5.5 Consolidated income statement ...............................................................................

5.5.1 Key items of the consolidated income statement.................................................

5.5.2 Comparison of financial results for the three-month period ended 31 March

2021 with the result for the corresponding period of 2020...................................

5.6 Consolidated cash flow statement ............................................................................

5.6.1 Key items from consolidated cash flow statement................................................

5.6.2 Cash flow analysis ..............................................................................................

5.7 Future liquidity and capital resources........................................................................

6. Information on loans granted with a particular emphasis on related entities ....................

29

7. Information on granted and received guarantees with a particular emphasis

on guarantees granted to related entities.........................................................................

29

8. Shareholders who, directly or indirectly, have substantial shareholding ..........................

30

9. Shares in GTC held by members of the management board and the supervisory board.31

10. Transactions with related parties concluded on terms other than market terms ...........

32

11. Proceedings before a court or public authority involving Globe Trade Centre SA or its

subsidiaries the total value of the liabilities or claims is material ...........................................

32

1. Introduction

The GTC Group is a leading real estate investor and developer focusing on Poland and capital cities in Eastern and Southern Europe: Belgrade, Budapest, Bucharest, Zagreb, and Sofia. The Group was established in 1994.

Group's portfolio comprises: (i) completed commercial properties; (ii) commercial properties under construction; (iii) a commercial landbank intended for future development (iv) assets held for sale, and (v) residential landbank.

GTC GROUP:

Poland,

Budapest,

Belgrade,

Bucharest, Sofia,

and Zagreb

Since its establishment and as of 31 March 2021, the Group has: (i) developed approximately

1.2 million sq m of gross commercial space and approximately 300 thousand sq m of residential space; (ii) sold approximately 600 thousand sq m of gross commercial space in completed commercial properties and approximately 300 thousand sq m of residential space; and (iii) acquired approximately 160 thousand sq m of commercial space in completed commercial properties. Additionally, GTC Group developed and sold over 100 thousand sq m of commercial space and approximately 76 thousand sq m of residential space through its associates in the Czech Republic.

As of 31 March 2021, the Group`s property portfolio comprised the following properties:

  • 48 completed commercial buildings, including 43 office buildings and five retail properties with a total combined commercial space of approximately 751 thousand sq m of GLA, of which the Group's proportional interest amounts to approximately 741 thousand sq m of GLA;
  • 2 office buildings under construction with a total GLA of approximately 37 thousand sq m;
  • commercial landbank designated for future development; and
  • residential landbank.

48

751 000

2

landbank for

completed

sq m of

buildings

future

buildings

GLA

under

development

construction

As of 31 March 2021, the book value of the Group's portfolio amounts to €2,146,791 with: (i) the Group's completed investment properties account for 88% thereof; (ii) investment properties under construction for 3%; (iii) an investment landbank intended for future development for 7%; (iv) right of use of lands under perpetual usufruct for 2% (v) assets held for sale for less than 1% and (vi) residential landbank account for less than 1%.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GTC - Globe Trade Centre SA published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 05:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
