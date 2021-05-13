Globe Trade Centre S A : Quarterly report for the three months ended 31 March 2021

Group's portfolio comprises: (i) completed commercial properties; (ii) commercial properties under construction; (iii) a commercial landbank intended for future development (iv) assets held for sale, and (v) residential landbank.

The GTC Group is a leading real estate investor and developer focusing on Poland and capital cities in Eastern and Southern Europe: Belgrade, Budapest, Bucharest, Zagreb, and Sofia. The Group was established in 1994.

Since its establishment and as of 31 March 2021, the Group has: (i) developed approximately

1.2 million sq m of gross commercial space and approximately 300 thousand sq m of residential space; (ii) sold approximately 600 thousand sq m of gross commercial space in completed commercial properties and approximately 300 thousand sq m of residential space; and (iii) acquired approximately 160 thousand sq m of commercial space in completed commercial properties. Additionally, GTC Group developed and sold over 100 thousand sq m of commercial space and approximately 76 thousand sq m of residential space through its associates in the Czech Republic.

As of 31 March 2021, the Group`s property portfolio comprised the following properties:

48 completed commercial buildings, including 43 office buildings and five retail properties with a total combined commercial space of approximately 751 thousand sq m of GLA, of which the Group's proportional interest amounts to approximately 741 thousand sq m of GLA;

2 office buildings under construction with a total GLA of approximately 37 thousand sq m;

commercial landbank designated for future development; and

residential landbank.

48 751 000 2 landbank for completed sq m of buildings future buildings GLA under development construction

As of 31 March 2021, the book value of the Group's portfolio amounts to €2,146,791 with: (i) the Group's completed investment properties account for 88% thereof; (ii) investment properties under construction for 3%; (iii) an investment landbank intended for future development for 7%; (iv) right of use of lands under perpetual usufruct for 2% (v) assets held for sale for less than 1% and (vi) residential landbank account for less than 1%.

5