  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Globe Trade Centre S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTC   PLGTC0000037

GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.

(GTC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New appointments in GTC Poland: Commercial and Development Directors

10/11/2021 | 06:52am EDT
GTC Poland continues to expand its expert personnel and strengthens the business development department. Maciej K. Król joined the company as Commercial Director, while Yacine Diallo was appointed as Development Director. Their profound knowledge of real estate markets in Poland and CEE will strengthen GTC's market performance and help the company realize the business growth strategy according to the best-in-class ESG practices.

Maciej K. Król can boast over 20 years of experience IT, corporate marketing and investment consulting on the real estate market, optimization of business processes and restructuring. During his career, Maciej K. Król was a partner and managing director of a Polish branch of international real estate consultants - GVA Worldwide, and a board member of two foreign real estate market investment funds, responsible for portfolio restructuring and financing. Before joining GTC, he served as Managing Director in Business Link, being part of Skanska Group. He is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and the Urban Land Institute (ULI). As a new Commercial Director at GTC Poland, Maciej K. will be responsible for the coordination and implementation of business strategy, product development and service standardization, as well as supporting asset management, leasing and project management teams.

Yacine Diallo is a graduate of the Warsaw University of Technology and a member of the Chamber of Architects in Poland. Previously he has served as a member of the Management Board and the Head of the Development Department in HB Reavis Poland, and the Head of the Technical Department in Globalworth Poland. Throughout 20 years of professional experience in construction and development markets in Poland and CEE, Yacine managed to successfully lead multiple commercial estate projects. With a background in architecture, he also worked on prestigious residential and commercial projects in London and Warsaw. In his new role of Development Director, Yacine will be responsible for managing the valuation, technical due diligence for land and asset acquisition as well as development and construction activities for GTC's portfolio in Poland.

"We are happy to welcome two experts with such impressive experience record on board. I am hopeful that with Yacine and Maciej K. leading our Development and Commercial departments, our office portfolio in Poland will grow and our business will further develop in this dynamic market according to the best-in-class ESG practices. I'm sure the deep sector knowledge and diverse experience both in portfolio development and commercialization, our new directors have brought to our team will translate into the great business outcomes, development of our market share in Poland, the new quality of our properties, with focus on sustainability and tenant well-being" - commented Grzegorz Strutyński, Country Manager at GTC Poland.

GTC pays particular attention to the development of sustainable and futureproof buildings in Poland. This approach goes hand-in hand with business development, as both tenants and investors are looking forward to pursuing environmentally responsible properties. Care for the tenant's well-being and adjusting to the highest ESG standards is manifested at all stages of property development - from choosing a location for new investment, through design and construction, to the asset management and creating service offer of a completed building. The company has gained its reputation in Poland for high-quality buildings by maintaining premium quality of tenant offer, capitalizing on timeless architecture and improving the offices with modern sustainable solutions, constantly revitalizing work and outdoor premises with elements that increase tenants' wellbeing. With new directors on board, GTC hopes to continue with ESG-driven strategy while bringing its business development to the next level of efficiency.

Since 2021 all GTC's Polish offices are powered by green energy and have environmental certificates, proving their ecological excellence. More information about GTC's sustainable construction and portfolio development can be found in the Group's 2020 ESG report at www.esg.gtc.com.pl/en.

