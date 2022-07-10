Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Globe Union Industrial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9934   TW0009934000

GLOBE UNION INDUSTRIAL CORP.

(9934)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
11.65 TWD    0.00%
06/17GLOBE UNION INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of major resolutions of the Board of Directors
PU
05/06Globe Union Industrial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/22GLOBE UNION INDUSTRIAL : Subsidiary GU PLUMBING de MEXICO S.A. de C.V. to announce the resolution of the board of directors to handle capital reduction to make up for losses.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Globe Union Industrial : Announcement of major resolutions of the Board of Directors

07/10/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: GLOBE UNION INDUSTRIAL CORP
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/10 Time of announcement 21:00:54
Subject 
 Announcement of major resolutions of the Board
of Directors
Date of events 2022/07/10 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/10
2.Company name:SHENZHEN GLOBE UNION ENTERPRISE CO. LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
 To follow the district Government's urbanize plan of the area around the
 Shenzhen Globe Union Enterprise Co. Ltd's manufacturing facility over the
 coming year, the Board of directors has approved for a move of the faucet
 assembly facility to factory located in Mayoung Town, DongGuan, the
 move is estimated to complete by the end of 2023.
 An accrual on the one time cost in relation to the factory move is estimated
 RMB 241 million (APPX NTD 1,071 million),  which will impact 2nd quarter of
 Parent's company's consolidated financial statement EPS with NTD 2.99/share
 reduction. Actual amount please refer to the financial statement
 reviewed by the Auditor.
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Globe Union Industrial Corp. published this content on 10 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2022 13:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBE UNION INDUSTRIAL CORP.
06/17GLOBE UNION INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of major resolutions of the Board of Directors
PU
05/06Globe Union Industrial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
04/22GLOBE UNION INDUSTRIAL : Subsidiary GU PLUMBING de MEXICO S.A. de C.V. to announce the res..
PU
04/11GLOBE UNION INDUSTRIAL : Resolution by the board of directors not to distribute dividends
PU
04/11GLOBE UNION INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the Borad of Directors has approved to hold 2021 ..
PU
04/11GLOBE UNION INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of major resolutions of the Board of Directors
PU
03/20GLOBE UNION INDUSTRIAL : Announcement for subsidiary company Shenzhen Globe Union Enterpri..
PU
03/08Globe Union Industrial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
01/27GLOBE UNION INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of major resolutions of the Board of Directors
PU
01/27GLOBE UNION INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the Board of Directors resolutions the appointmen..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 19 491 M - -
Net income 2021 12,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 338 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 423x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 173 M 140 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart GLOBE UNION INDUSTRIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Globe Union Industrial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBE UNION INDUSTRIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Todd Alex Talbot General Manager
Tsung Min Chen Head-Finance, Deputy General Manager & Spokesman
Hsuan Ou Yang Chairman
Yong Hsu Sheng Independent Director
Chin Shan Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBE UNION INDUSTRIAL CORP.-22.85%140
ASSA ABLOY AB-16.22%24 458
FERGUSON PLC-29.19%23 661
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-30.52%22 806
GEBERIT AG-35.86%17 199
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED0.48%12 851