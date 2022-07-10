Globe Union Industrial : Announcement of major resolutions of the Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/10 2.Company name:SHENZHEN GLOBE UNION ENTERPRISE CO. LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence: To follow the district Government's urbanize plan of the area around the Shenzhen Globe Union Enterprise Co. Ltd's manufacturing facility over the coming year, the Board of directors has approved for a move of the faucet assembly facility to factory located in Mayoung Town, DongGuan, the move is estimated to complete by the end of 2023. An accrual on the one time cost in relation to the factory move is estimated RMB 241 million (APPX NTD 1,071 million), which will impact 2nd quarter of Parent's company's consolidated financial statement EPS with NTD 2.99/share reduction. Actual amount please refer to the financial statement reviewed by the Auditor. 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.