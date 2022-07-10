Globe Union Industrial : Announcement of major resolutions of the Board of Directors
07/10/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: GLOBE UNION INDUSTRIAL CORP
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/10
Time of announcement
21:00:54
Subject
Announcement of major resolutions of the Board
of Directors
Date of events
2022/07/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/10
2.Company name:SHENZHEN GLOBE UNION ENTERPRISE CO. LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
To follow the district Government's urbanize plan of the area around the
Shenzhen Globe Union Enterprise Co. Ltd's manufacturing facility over the
coming year, the Board of directors has approved for a move of the faucet
assembly facility to factory located in Mayoung Town, DongGuan, the
move is estimated to complete by the end of 2023.
An accrual on the one time cost in relation to the factory move is estimated
RMB 241 million (APPX NTD 1,071 million), which will impact 2nd quarter of
Parent's company's consolidated financial statement EPS with NTD 2.99/share
reduction. Actual amount please refer to the financial statement
reviewed by the Auditor.
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Globe Union Industrial Corp. published this content on 10 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2022 13:03:05 UTC.