Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Globetronics Technology    GTRONIC   MYL7022OO006

GLOBETRONICS TECHNOLOGY

(GTRONIC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Globetronics Technology : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD ("EPF BOARD")

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 05:20am EDT

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATUK LEE KIAN SENG
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

21/07/2020

7,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

20,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Cheng Yee
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

242,600

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred 
(1) Disposal of 7,000 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 21 July 2020 via open market; 
(2) Disposal of 242,600 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 22 July 2020 via open market; and
(3) Disposal of 20,000 ordinary shares by Lee Cheng Yee on 22 July 2020 via open market. 
Deemed interest pursuant to Sections 8 and 59(11) of the Companies Act, 2016.
Nature of interest 
Deemed Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 15,367,300
Direct (%) 9.210
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 17,571,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 10.532
Date of notice 23/07/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 23/07/2020

Announcement Info

Company Name JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Stock Name JIANKUN
Date Announced 23 Jul 2020
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-23072020-00005

Disclaimer

Globetronics Technology Bhd published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 09:19:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GLOBETRONICS TECHNOLOGY
05:20aGLOBETRONICS TECHNOLOGY : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) ..
PU
03/09In Malaysia's Silicon Valley, fortunes flip as virus wrecks trade war gains
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 256 M 61,3 M 61,3 M
Net income 2020 55,4 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net cash 2020 139 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,6x
Yield 2020 2,66%
Capitalization 1 720 M 413 M 412 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,19x
EV / Sales 2021 5,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart GLOBETRONICS TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Globetronics Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBETRONICS TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,34 MYR
Last Close Price 2,57 MYR
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target -9,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Huck Lee Heng CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Kweng Chong Ng Executive Chairman
Charng Yee Heng Vice President-Business & Operations
Kok Choon Ng Chief Financial Officer
Kok Khuan Ng Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBETRONICS TECHNOLOGY10.30%413
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED30.21%376 687
NVIDIA CORPORATION102.52%311 523
INTEL CORPORATION-16.32%212 990
BROADCOM INC.14.85%145 973
QUALCOMM, INC.31.44%130 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group