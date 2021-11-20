GlobeX Data : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
11/20/2021 | 07:34pm EST
GLOBEX DATA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
GLOBEX DATA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) As at
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
8,734,956
$
494,927
Receivables
92,202
19,472
Prepaid expenses
578,782
126,848
9,405,940
641,247
Non-current
Intangible asset (Note 3)
2,552,573
2,552,573
Total Assets
$
11,958,513
$
3,193,820
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
558,077
$
45,784
Due to related parties (Note 5)
14,476
2,759
Licensee fees payable (Notes 1, 3 and 5)
44,652
38,248
617,205
86,791
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (Note 4)
18,033,868
6,161,300
Shares subscribed (Note 4)
-
22,780
Reserves (Note 4)
3,463,239
996,016
Deficit
(10,155,799)
(4,073,067)
11,341,308
3,107,029
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
11,958,513
$
3,193,820
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Alain Ghiai"
"Henry Sjöman"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
GLOBEX DATA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months
Three months
Nine months
Nine months
ended
ended
ended
ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
REVENUE (Note 9)
$
45,451
$
5,404
$
64,292
$
20,862
EXPENSES
Accounting and audit (Note 5)
12,075
9,819
40,450
32,754
Consulting fees
(8,539)
26,996
104,541
96,873
Legal
854
2,406
7,900
4,453
Licensee fees (Notes 1, 3 and 5)
4,535
540
6,397
2,086
Marketing
977,700
30,595
1,931,968
123,125
Office and administration
11,621
8,924
30,273
31,448
Rent and virtual office
6,284
10,883
16,999
35,331
Share-based payments (Notes 4 and 5)
2,123,595
-
2,787,088
100,073
Software maintenance (Note 5)
721,681
79,360
1,162,338
275,497
Transfer agent and filing fees
9,361
9,104
35,292
27,896
Travel
-
-
-
30,566
(3,859,167)
(178,627)
(6,123,246)
(760,102)
OTHER ITEMS
Interest income
3,909
246
4,296
4,375
Gain (loss) on foreign exchange
(9,299)
(2,487)
(28,074)
(7,101)
(5,390)
(2,241)
(23,778)
(2,726)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(3,819,106)
$
(175,464)
$
(6,082,732)
$
(741,966)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.04)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares
91,898,839
56,265,790
80,684,066
54,546,447
outstanding
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
GLOBEX DATA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Shares
Shareholders'
Number of
Share Capital
Subscribed
Reserves
Deficit
Equity
Shares
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2019
52,420,282
5,583,237
157,000
534,213
(2,753,572)
3,520,878
Shares issued
2,076,249
285,905
(157,000)
-
-
128,905
Share issue costs
-
(3,064)
-
-
-
(3,064)
Share-based payments
-
-
-
100,073
-
100,073
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(741,966)
(741,966)
Balance, September 30, 2020
54,496,531
5,866,078
-
634,286
(3,495,538)
3,004,826
Balance, December 31, 2020
57,000,713
6,161,300
22,780
996,016
(4,073,067)
3,107,029
Shares issued
40,161,797
10,904,323
(22,780)
-
-
10,881,543
Share issue costs
-
(660,297)
-
82,343
-
(577,954)
Exercise of stock options
2,720,000
596,827
-
(266,427)
-
330,400
Exercise of warrants
5,776,715
1,013,715
-
(135,781)
-
877,934
Shares issued for accounts payable
50,000
18,000
-
-
-
18,000
Share-based payments
-
-
-
2,787,088
-
2,787,088
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(6,082,732)
(6,082,732)
Balance, September 30, 2021
105,709,225
18,033,868
-
3,463,239
(10,155,799)
11,341,308
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Globex Data Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 00:33:05 UTC.