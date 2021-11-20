Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. GlobeX Data Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWIS   CA3795811015

GLOBEX DATA LTD.

(SWIS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobeX Data : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

11/20/2021 | 07:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GLOBEX DATA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

GLOBEX DATA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) As at

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

8,734,956

$

494,927

Receivables

92,202

19,472

Prepaid expenses

578,782

126,848

9,405,940

641,247

Non-current

Intangible asset (Note 3)

2,552,573

2,552,573

Total Assets

$

11,958,513

$

3,193,820

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

558,077

$

45,784

Due to related parties (Note 5)

14,476

2,759

Licensee fees payable (Notes 1, 3 and 5)

44,652

38,248

617,205

86,791

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 4)

18,033,868

6,161,300

Shares subscribed (Note 4)

-

22,780

Reserves (Note 4)

3,463,239

996,016

Deficit

(10,155,799)

(4,073,067)

11,341,308

3,107,029

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

11,958,513

$

3,193,820

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Alain Ghiai"

"Henry Sjöman"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

GLOBEX DATA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months

Three months

Nine months

Nine months

ended

ended

ended

ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

REVENUE (Note 9)

$

45,451

$

5,404

$

64,292

$

20,862

EXPENSES

Accounting and audit (Note 5)

12,075

9,819

40,450

32,754

Consulting fees

(8,539)

26,996

104,541

96,873

Legal

854

2,406

7,900

4,453

Licensee fees (Notes 1, 3 and 5)

4,535

540

6,397

2,086

Marketing

977,700

30,595

1,931,968

123,125

Office and administration

11,621

8,924

30,273

31,448

Rent and virtual office

6,284

10,883

16,999

35,331

Share-based payments (Notes 4 and 5)

2,123,595

-

2,787,088

100,073

Software maintenance (Note 5)

721,681

79,360

1,162,338

275,497

Transfer agent and filing fees

9,361

9,104

35,292

27,896

Travel

-

-

-

30,566

(3,859,167)

(178,627)

(6,123,246)

(760,102)

OTHER ITEMS

Interest income

3,909

246

4,296

4,375

Gain (loss) on foreign exchange

(9,299)

(2,487)

(28,074)

(7,101)

(5,390)

(2,241)

(23,778)

(2,726)

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(3,819,106)

$

(175,464)

$

(6,082,732)

$

(741,966)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.04)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.08)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares

91,898,839

56,265,790

80,684,066

54,546,447

outstanding

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

GLOBEX DATA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Shares

Shareholders'

Number of

Share Capital

Subscribed

Reserves

Deficit

Equity

Shares

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2019

52,420,282

5,583,237

157,000

534,213

(2,753,572)

3,520,878

Shares issued

2,076,249

285,905

(157,000)

-

-

128,905

Share issue costs

-

(3,064)

-

-

-

(3,064)

Share-based payments

-

-

-

100,073

-

100,073

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(741,966)

(741,966)

Balance, September 30, 2020

54,496,531

5,866,078

-

634,286

(3,495,538)

3,004,826

Balance, December 31, 2020

57,000,713

6,161,300

22,780

996,016

(4,073,067)

3,107,029

Shares issued

40,161,797

10,904,323

(22,780)

-

-

10,881,543

Share issue costs

-

(660,297)

-

82,343

-

(577,954)

Exercise of stock options

2,720,000

596,827

-

(266,427)

-

330,400

Exercise of warrants

5,776,715

1,013,715

-

(135,781)

-

877,934

Shares issued for accounts payable

50,000

18,000

-

-

-

18,000

Share-based payments

-

-

-

2,787,088

-

2,787,088

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(6,082,732)

(6,082,732)

Balance, September 30, 2021

105,709,225

18,033,868

-

3,463,239

(10,155,799)

11,341,308

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Globex Data Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 00:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBEX DATA LTD.
11/20GLOBEX DATA : Managements discussion & analysis form 51-102f1 for the nine months ended se..
PU
11/20GLOBEX DATA : Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months ende..
PU
11/09GlobeX Data Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
11/09GlobeX Data Ltd. announced that it has received CAD 1.740504 million in funding
CI
11/08GlobeX Data Completes First SekurMessenger Government Sale
CI
10/27GlobeX Data Ltd. announced that it has received CAD 1.5 million in funding
CI
10/14GLOBEX DATA : New to The Street T.V. Increases Media Exposure for GlobeX Data Ltd.'s Sekur..
AQ
09/29GlobeX Data Launches SEKUR Ads on NASDAQ Time Square Building Electronic Billboard in N..
CI
09/10PETVIVO : N-Street Capital Research Initiates Coverage on PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and Globe..
AQ
09/01GlobeX Data Ltd. announced that it has received CAD 6.319667 million in funding
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,03 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2020 -1,32 M -1,04 M -1,04 M
Net cash 2020 0,49 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,41x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 57,9 M 45,8 M 45,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 218x
EV / Sales 2020 312x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart GLOBEX DATA LTD.
Duration : Period :
GlobeX Data Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alain Mehdi Ghiai-Chamlou President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Scott C. Davis Chief Financial Officer
Henry Sjoman Independent Director
Amir Assar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBEX DATA LTD.222.58%46
ACCENTURE PLC41.57%233 574
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.41%173 062
SNOWFLAKE INC.41.44%117 998
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.81%104 074
INFOSYS LIMITED41.69%101 712