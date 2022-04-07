Log in
    SWIS   CA3795811015

GLOBEX DATA LTD.

(SWIS)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04/06 03:59:34 pm EDT
0.2800 CAD   -8.20%
GlobeX Data : to Change its Name to Sekur Private Data Ltd.

04/07/2022 | 08:14am EDT
TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that it plans to change its name to "Sekur Private Data Ltd." and the trading symbol will change to "SKUR". The new name synchronizes the Company's branding with Sekur, its consumer and business suite of secure communications including SecureMail and SekurMessenger.

The change of name is subject to acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.
GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, and secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

On behalf of Management
GLOBEX DATA LTD.
Alain Ghiai
President and Chief Executive Officer
+1.416.644.8690
corporate@globexdatagroup.com

For more information, please contact GlobeX Data at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit us at https://globexdata.com
For more information on Sekur visit us at: https://www.sekur.com

Forward Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guaranteeing future performance. GlobeX cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond GlobeX's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GlobeX's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GlobeX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: GlobeX Data Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696465/GlobeX-Data-Ltd-to-Change-its-Name-to-Sekur-Private-Data-Ltd

Disclaimer

Globex Data Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 12:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1,92 M 1,53 M 1,53 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31,9 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 16,6x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart GLOBEX DATA LTD.
Duration : Period :
GlobeX Data Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,28 CAD
Average target price 1,21 CAD
Spread / Average Target 332%
Managers and Directors
Alain Mehdi Ghiai-Chamlou President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Scott C. Davis Chief Financial Officer
Henry Sjoman Independent Director
Amir Assar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBEX DATA LTD.-40.43%26
ACCENTURE PLC-17.92%215 521
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.45%180 830
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.19%116 362
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.12%100 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.48%99 883