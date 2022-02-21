Log in
    GMX   CA3799005093

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.

(GMX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/18 03:59:12 pm
1.33 CAD   -5.00%
Globex Mining Enterprises : 2021 Q3 Interim reprot

02/21/2022
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

(UNAUDITED)

NOTICE TO READER

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (the "Corporation") have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by the Corporation's auditors.

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Continuing operations

$

19,393,384

$

25,430,177

Revenues (note 12)

$

6,601,256

$

6,751,200

Expenses

750,609

1,248,078

Exploration and evaluation expenditures (note 14)

424,964

1,139,302

Professional fees and outside services (note 13)

284,032

98,730

695,391

306,960

Administration (note 13)

73,958

73,284

376,538

243,110

Salaries (note 19)

124,148

53,832

215,722

72,373

Depreciation (note 9)

12,086

8,095

25,936

24,282

(Gain) loss on foreign exchange

(74,242)

35,116

(17,259)

(59,996)

Bad debt expense

-

-

1,055

5,913

1,170,591

694,021

2,545,461

1,731,944

Income from operations

18,222,793

5,907,235

22,884,716

5,019,256

Other (expenses) income

(2,768,089)

(834,798)

(Decrease) increase in fair value of financial assets

745,161

1,581,066

Gain on the sale of investments

17,095

613,652

443,634

481,736

Interest and dividends

23,872

39,182

26,195

53,870

Other income

7,631

-

37,707

30,000

Management services (note 17)

5,248

-

7,669

3,951

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (note 9)

-

-

74,059

5,000

(2,714,243)

1,397,995

(245,534)

2,155,623

Income before taxes

15,508,550

7,305,230

22,639,182

7,174,879

Income tax (expense) recovery

(2,772,964)

(16,021)

(3,014,526)

3,578

Income and comprehensive income for the period

$

12,735,586

$

7,289,209

$

19,624,656

$

7,178,457

Basic income per share (note 15)

$

0.23

$

0.13

$

0.36

$

0.13

Diluted income per share (note 15)

$

0.22

$

0.13

$

0.35

$

0.12

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding - basic

55,252,439

54,631,852

55,097,598

54,519,560

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding - diluted

56,955,908

58,004,067

56,725,716

58,577,057

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

- 2 -

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended

September 30,

2021

2020

Operating activities:

$ 19,624,656

Income for the period

$

7,178,457

Adjustments for:

(9,111,331)

Disposal of mineral properties for investments (note 18)

(3,817,500)

Decrease (increase) in fair value of financial assets

834,798

(1,581,066)

Depreciation (note 9)

25,936

24,282

Foreign exchange rate variation on reclamation bond

3,790

(56,629)

Gain on sale of investments

(443,634)

(481,736)

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (note 9)

(74,059)

(5,000)

Deferred tax recovery

-

(109,253)

Fair value of shares issued in connection with mineral property (notes 16 and 18)

284,130

68,750

Foreign exchange loss

(2,024)

(44,002)

Government grant revenue (note 11)

(2,176)

-

Interest expense accrued (note 11)

2,075

-

Other income (note 11)

(9,706)

-

Restoration liabilities (note 8)

-

10,000

11,132,455

1,186,303

Change in non-cash working capital items (note 18)

472,434

(43,415)

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

11,604,889

1,142,888

Financing activities:

67,000

Proceeds from exercised options (note 16)

9,400

Share capital issue costs (note 16)

-

(1,135)

Share repurchased (note 16)

(61,451)

(2,660)

Proceeds from loan payable

-

40,000

Repayment of loan payable

(50,000)

-

Increase in related party payable (note 17)

-

16,989

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities

(44,451)

62,594

Investing activities:

(602,014)

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (note 9)

(3,521)

Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment (note 9)

104,825

5,000

Acquisition of investment

(390,943)

-

Proceeds from sale of investment

955,695

1,235,260

Investment in joint venture

-

(38,058)

Increase in related party receivable (note 17)

2,418

-

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by investing activities

69,981

1,198,681

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

11,630,419

2,404,163

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash held in foreign currencies

2,024

44,002

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

4,772,492

2,850,512

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 16,404,935

$

5,298,677

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,404,935

$

4,983,348

Cash reserved for exploration

-

315,329

$ 16,404,935

$

5,298,677

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

- 3 -

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

As at

As at

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

$

16,404,935

Cash and cash equivalents (note 5)

$

4,772,492

Investments (note 6)

13,845,165

5,689,750

Accounts receivable (note 7)

123,867

190,487

Prepaid expenses and deposits

82,138

133,449

Related party receivable (note 17)

15,370

17,788

Current income tax receivable

-

13,340

Total current assets

30,471,475

10,817,306

Non-current assets

817,818

Reclamation bonds (note 8)

821,608

Investment in joint venture

7,595

7,595

Property, plant and equipment (note 9)

935,006

389,694

Total assets

$

32,231,894

$

12,036,203

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

$

221,605

Payables and accruals (note 10)

$

185,832

Current income tax payable

305,390

-

Total current liabilities

526,995

185,832

Non-current liabilities

-

Loan payable (note 11)

51,104

Deferred government grant (note 11)

-

8,703

Restoration liabilities (note 8)

904,490

904,490

Total liabilities

1,431,485

1,150,129

Equity

56,442,482

Share capital (note 16)

56,116,917

Contributed surplus

4,955,690

4,990,930

Deficit

(30,597,763)

(50,221,773)

Total equity

30,800,409

10,886,074

Total liabilities and equity

$

32,231,894

$

12,036,203

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

- 4 -

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Equity attributable to shareholders

Share

Contributed

capital

surplus

Deficit

Total

Balance, December 31, 2019

$

55,901,915

$

4,926,434

$ (56,200,470)

$

4,627,879

Share repurchased

(8,222)

-

5,562

(2,660)

Share issuance costs

(1,135)

-

-

(1,135)

Exercise of stock options

19,536

(10,136)

-

9,400

Shares issued for mineral properties

68,750

-

-

68,750

Income and comprehensive income

-

-

7,178,457

7,178,457

Balance, September 30, 2020

$

55,980,844

$

4,916,298

$ (49,016,451)

$

11,880,691

Balance, December 31, 2020

$

56,116,917

$

4,990,930

$ (50,221,773)

$

10,886,074

Share repurchased

(60,805)

-

(646)

(61,451)

Exercise of stock options

102,240

(35,240)

-

67,000

Shares issued for mineral properties

284,130

-

-

284,130

Income and comprehensive income

-

-

19,624,656

19,624,656

Balance, September 30, 2021

$

56,442,482

$

4,955,690

$ (30,597,763)

$

30,800,409

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 15:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
