Globex Mining Enterprises : 2021 Q3 Interim reprot

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
(UNAUDITED)
NOTICE TO READER
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (the "Corporation") have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by the Corporation's auditors.
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Continuing operations
$
19,393,384
$
25,430,177
Revenues (note 12)
$
6,601,256
$
6,751,200
Expenses
750,609
1,248,078
Exploration and evaluation expenditures (note 14)
424,964
1,139,302
Professional fees and outside services (note 13)
284,032
98,730
695,391
306,960
Administration (note 13)
73,958
73,284
376,538
243,110
Salaries (note 19)
124,148
53,832
215,722
72,373
Depreciation (note 9)
12,086
8,095
25,936
24,282
(Gain) loss on foreign exchange
(74,242)
35,116
(17,259)
(59,996)
Bad debt expense
-
-
1,055
5,913
1,170,591
694,021
2,545,461
1,731,944
Income from operations
18,222,793
5,907,235
22,884,716
5,019,256
Other (expenses) income
(2,768,089)
(834,798)
(Decrease) increase in fair value of financial assets
745,161
1,581,066
Gain on the sale of investments
17,095
613,652
443,634
481,736
Interest and dividends
23,872
39,182
26,195
53,870
Other income
7,631
-
37,707
30,000
Management services (note 17)
5,248
-
7,669
3,951
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (note 9)
-
-
74,059
5,000
(2,714,243)
1,397,995
(245,534)
2,155,623
Income before taxes
15,508,550
7,305,230
22,639,182
7,174,879
Income tax (expense) recovery
(2,772,964)
(16,021)
(3,014,526)
3,578
Income and comprehensive income for the period
$
12,735,586
$
7,289,209
$
19,624,656
$
7,178,457
Basic income per share (note 15)
$
0.23
$
0.13
$
0.36
$
0.13
Diluted income per share (note 15)
$
0.22
$
0.13
$
0.35
$
0.12
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding - basic
55,252,439
54,631,852
55,097,598
54,519,560
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding - diluted
56,955,908
58,004,067
56,725,716
58,577,057
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Operating activities:
$ 19,624,656
Income for the period
$
7,178,457
Adjustments for:
(9,111,331)
Disposal of mineral properties for investments (note 18)
(3,817,500)
Decrease (increase) in fair value of financial assets
834,798
(1,581,066)
Depreciation (note 9)
25,936
24,282
Foreign exchange rate variation on reclamation bond
3,790
(56,629)
Gain on sale of investments
(443,634)
(481,736)
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (note 9)
(74,059)
(5,000)
Deferred tax recovery
-
(109,253)
Fair value of shares issued in connection with mineral property (notes 16 and 18)
284,130
68,750
Foreign exchange loss
(2,024)
(44,002)
Government grant revenue (note 11)
(2,176)
-
Interest expense accrued (note 11)
2,075
-
Other income (note 11)
(9,706)
-
Restoration liabilities (note 8)
-
10,000
11,132,455
1,186,303
Change in non-cash working capital items (note 18)
472,434
(43,415)
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities
11,604,889
1,142,888
Financing activities:
67,000
Proceeds from exercised options (note 16)
9,400
Share capital issue costs (note 16)
-
(1,135)
Share repurchased (note 16)
(61,451)
(2,660)
Proceeds from loan payable
-
40,000
Repayment of loan payable
(50,000)
-
Increase in related party payable (note 17)
-
16,989
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities
(44,451)
62,594
Investing activities:
(602,014)
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (note 9)
(3,521)
Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment (note 9)
104,825
5,000
Acquisition of investment
(390,943)
-
Proceeds from sale of investment
955,695
1,235,260
Investment in joint venture
-
(38,058)
Increase in related party receivable (note 17)
2,418
-
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by investing activities
69,981
1,198,681
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
11,630,419
2,404,163
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash held in foreign currencies
2,024
44,002
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
4,772,492
2,850,512
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 16,404,935
$
5,298,677
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 16,404,935
$
4,983,348
Cash reserved for exploration
-
315,329
$ 16,404,935
$
5,298,677
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
As at
As at
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
$
16,404,935
Cash and cash equivalents (note 5)
$
4,772,492
Investments (note 6)
13,845,165
5,689,750
Accounts receivable (note 7)
123,867
190,487
Prepaid expenses and deposits
82,138
133,449
Related party receivable (note 17)
15,370
17,788
Current income tax receivable
-
13,340
Total current assets
30,471,475
10,817,306
Non-current assets
817,818
Reclamation bonds (note 8)
821,608
Investment in joint venture
7,595
7,595
Property, plant and equipment (note 9)
935,006
389,694
Total assets
$
32,231,894
$
12,036,203
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
$
221,605
Payables and accruals (note 10)
$
185,832
Current income tax payable
305,390
-
Total current liabilities
526,995
185,832
Non-current liabilities
-
Loan payable (note 11)
51,104
Deferred government grant (note 11)
-
8,703
Restoration liabilities (note 8)
904,490
904,490
Total liabilities
1,431,485
1,150,129
Equity
56,442,482
Share capital (note 16)
56,116,917
Contributed surplus
4,955,690
4,990,930
Deficit
(30,597,763)
(50,221,773)
Total equity
30,800,409
10,886,074
Total liabilities and equity
$
32,231,894
$
12,036,203
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Equity attributable to shareholders
Share
Contributed
capital
surplus
Deficit
Total
Balance, December 31, 2019
$
55,901,915
$
4,926,434
$ (56,200,470)
$
4,627,879
Share repurchased
(8,222)
-
5,562
(2,660)
Share issuance costs
(1,135)
-
-
(1,135)
Exercise of stock options
19,536
(10,136)
-
9,400
Shares issued for mineral properties
68,750
-
-
68,750
Income and comprehensive income
-
-
7,178,457
7,178,457
Balance, September 30, 2020
$
55,980,844
$
4,916,298
$ (49,016,451)
$
11,880,691
Balance, December 31, 2020
$
56,116,917
$
4,990,930
$ (50,221,773)
$
10,886,074
Share repurchased
(60,805)
-
(646)
(61,451)
Exercise of stock options
102,240
(35,240)
-
67,000
Shares issued for mineral properties
284,130
-
-
284,130
Income and comprehensive income
-
-
19,624,656
19,624,656
Balance, September 30, 2021
$
56,442,482
$
4,955,690
$ (30,597,763)
$
30,800,409
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
