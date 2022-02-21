Globex Mining Enterprises : 2021 Q3 MD & A

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) 86, 14th Street, Rouyn‐Noranda, Quebec J9X 2J1 , CANADA Telephone: (819) 797.5242 Fax.: (819) 797‐1470 info@globexmining.comwww.globexmining.com GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange G1MN - Frankfurt Stock Exchange GLBXF - OTCQX International, USA

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Management's Discussion & Analysis Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Dated: November 15, 2021 The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (the "Corporation", "we" or "Globex") constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Corporation's financial and operating performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This MD&A was prepared in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, together with the notes thereto. Results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. The Corporation's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the financial information contained in this MD&A are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee. In the opinion of management, all adjustments (which consist only of normal recurring adjustments) considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. Information contained herein is presented as of November 15, 2021, unless otherwise indicated. For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors (the "Board"), considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of the Corporation's common shares; (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity. Further information about the Corporation and its operations is available on the Corporation's website at www.globexmining.comand on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. This MD&A contains forward-looking information. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" below. As well, see "Risks and Uncertainties" below. Description of Business and Nature of Operations Globex is a North American focused exploration and project generator/property bank which seeks to create shareholder value by acquiring mineral properties, undertaking limited exploration and preparing the properties for optioning, joint venturing, or outright sale, all within the goal of advancing the projects towards production. As part of its total compensation arrangements, we seek to secure long-term royalty arrangements that will provide continued financial benefits to Globex and its shareholders. Currently, we are focused on acquiring and vending properties, acquiring properties which meet one or more of the following criteria: have historic or NI 43-101 mineral resources;

43-101 mineral resources; have reported past production;

have established drill targets or drill intersections of economic merit, and

are located on major geological structures. Under Globex property option agreements, the optionee gains the rights and control of the property and the right to acquire an interest in the property in exchange for: - 2 -

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Management's Discussion & Analysis Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Dated: November 15, 2021 a series of annual cash and/or share payments,

an exploration work commitment; as well as

a Gross Metal Royalty (" GMR "). Upon the satisfaction of the option terms, the property interest is transferred to the optionee. The option contract will terminate if annual payments and/or work commitments are not met. Globex may retain a GMR or other carried or participating interest in the property when it is transferred. Outright property sales may include cash and/or share payments and a form of royalty interest payable when projects achieve commercial production, or another negotiated milestone. Our current mineral portfolio consists of approximately 202 early to mid-stage exploration, development and royalty properties which contain Base Metals (copper, nickel, zinc, lead), Precious Metals (gold, silver, platinum, palladium), Specialty Metals and Minerals (manganese, vanadium, titanium dioxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, antimony, rare earths and associated elements) and Industrial Minerals (mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin as well as talc and magnesite). Globex was incorporated in the Province of Quebec and following the approval of shareholders on June 12, 2014, it was continued under the Canada Business Corporations Act, effective October 28, 2014. The head office is at 89 Belsize Drive, Toronto, Ontario M4S 1L3 and the principal business office is at 86, 14th Street, Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, J9X 2J1, Canada. Globex's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol GMX, and in Europe under the symbol G1MN on the Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, and Lang & Schwarz Stock, Long & Black, TTM Zero Exchanges. Globex trades under the symbol GLBXF on the OTCQX International Exchange in the United States. Economic Environment and Corporate Focus Economic Environment At this time, there appears to be consensus that while volatile, commodity prices will increase over the near- term forecast period as a result of the lack of new production capacity coming on stream. Commodities are priced globally in U.S. currency so their prices typically move in the opposite direction from the U.S. dollar. During property acquisition, exploration, and financial planning, Globex's management monitors metal demand and supply balances as well as price trends. In addition to monitoring metal prices, management also monitors financing activities in the junior mining sector as this represents the sector in which both current and potential partners generate the financing needed to complete option arrangements with Globex. Due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, material uncertainties may come into existence that could influence management's going concern assumption. In particular, management cannot accurately predict the future impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on: Gold, silver, nickel, copper and zinc prices;

Demand for gold, silver, nickel, copper and zinc and the ability to explore for gold, silver, nickel, copper and zinc;

The severity and the length of potential measures taken by governments to manage the spread of COVID-19, and their effect on labour availability and supply lines;

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Management's Discussion & Analysis Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Dated: November 15, 2021 Availability of government supplies, such as water and electricity;

Purchasing power of the Canadian dollar; or

Ability to obtain funding. At the date of this MD&A, the Canadian federal and Quebec provincial governments have introduced measures which to a degree impede the activities of Globex. Management believes the business will continue and accordingly the current situation bears no lasting impact on management's going concern assumption. However, it is not possible for Globex to reliably estimate the length and severity of potential developments and their impact on the financial results and condition of Globex in future periods. The following table highlights the comparative metal prices which the Corporation monitors. Summary of Metal Prices Current Prices with Comparative (2017 - 2021) Commodities Q3 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 (USD) (USD) (USD) (USD) (USD) Gold ($/oz.) 1,753.70 1,898.00 1,516.80 1,280.40 1,291.00 Silver ($/oz.) 22.08 26.37 17.82 15.43 16.87 Nickel ($/pound) 8.24 7.54 6.32 4.81 5.67 Copper ($/pound) 4.08 3.51 2.79 2.72 3.26 Zinc ($/pound) 1.37 1.24 1.03 1.15 1.50 Financial and Operating Highlights Corporate On March 17, 2021, 10,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.68 and an expiry date of December 14, 2025 were exercised for gross proceeds to the Corporation of $6,800. On May 25, 2021, 50,000 stock options with a fair value per share of $0.3542 were exercised at an exercise price of $0.69 per share. Globex's shares closed at $1.46 per share that date. On June 15, 2021, 20,000 stock options with a fair value per share of $0.1996 were exercised at an exercise price of $0.35 per share. Globex's shares closed at $1.39 per share that date. On June 23, 2021, 10,000 stock options with a fair value per share of $0.1996 were exercised at an exercise price of $0.35 per share. Globex's shares closed at $1.28 per share that date. On July 7, 2021, 30,000 stock options with a fair value per share of $0.197 were exercised at an exercise price of $0.39 per share. Globex's shares closed at $1.09 per share that date. On July 8, 2021, the Corporation announced that TSX approved Globex's NCIB. Under the NCIB, Globex will be entitled to repurchase for cancellation up to 1,000,000 common shares, representing 1.82% of Globex's issued and outstanding shares as of June 30, 2021, over a twelve-month period starting on July 12, 2021 and ending on July 11, 2022. The purchases by Globex will be effected through the facilities of the TSX and on other alternative trading systems in Canada and will be made at the market price of the shares at the time of the purchase. - 4 -