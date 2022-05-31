Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GMX   CA3799005093

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.

(GMX)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/31 12:43:59 pm EDT
1.190 CAD   -4.03%
12:41pGLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES : Management Information Circular
PU
12:41pGLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES : Form of Proxy
PU
05/27GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES : High Grade Copper Intersected in “Deep Zone” at Globex's NewMetal Royalty Property
PU
Summary 
Summary

Globex Mining Enterprises : Form of Proxy

05/31/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
Security Class

Holder Account Number

-------

Fold

Form of Proxy - Annual and Special Meeting to be held on June 23, 2022

This Form of Proxy is solicited by and on behalf of Management.

Notes to proxy

  1. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person or company of their choice, who need not be a holder, to attend and act on their behalf at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you wish to appoint a person or company other than the Management Nominees whose names are printed herein, please insert the name of your chosen proxyholder in the space provided (see reverse).
  2. If the securities are registered in the name of more than one owner (for example, joint ownership, trustees, executors, etc.), then all those registered should sign this proxy. If you are voting on behalf of a corporation or another individual you may be required to provide documentation evidencing your power to sign this proxy with signing capacity stated.
  3. This proxy should be signed in the exact manner as the name(s) appear(s) on the proxy.
  4. If a date is not inserted in the space provided on the reverse of this proxy, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it was mailed to the holder by Management.
  5. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted as directed by the holder, however, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees listed on the reverse, this proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.
  6. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted in favour, or withheld from voting, or voted against each of the matters described herein, as applicable, in accordance with the instructions of the holder, on any ballot that may be called for. If you have specified a choice with respect to any matter to be acted on, the securities will be voted accordingly.
  7. This proxy confers discretionary authority in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular or other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, unless prohibited by law.

8. This proxy should be read in conjunction with the accompanying documentation provided by Management.-------

Fold

Proxies submitted must be received by 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 21, 2022.

VOTE USING THE TELEPHONE OR INTERNET 24 HOURS A DAY 7 DAYS A WEEK!

To Vote Using the Telephone

  • Call the number listed BELOW from a touch tone telephone.

1-866-732-VOTE (8683) Toll Free

To Vote Using the Internet

  • Go to the following web site: www.investorvote.com
  • Smartphone?
    Scan the QR code to vote now.

If you vote by telephone or the Internet, DO NOT mail back this proxy.

Voting by mail may be the only method for securities held in the name of a corporation or securities being voted on behalf of another individual.

Voting by mail or by Internet are the only methods by which a holder may appoint a person as proxyholder other than the Management Nominees named on the reverse of this proxy. Instead of mailing this proxy, you may choose one of the two voting methods outlined above to vote this proxy.

To vote by telephone or the Internet, you will need to provide your CONTROL NUMBER listed below.

CONTROL NUMBER

Appointment of Proxyholder

I/We being holder(s) of securities of GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES

OR

Print the name of the person you are

INC. (the "Corporation") hereby appoint: Jack Stoch, or failing this person,

appointing if this person is someone

Andrew Newbury (the "Management Nominees")

other than the Management

Nominees listed herein.

as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the holder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and on all other matters that may properly come before the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders of the Corporation to be held at 120 Carlton Street, Suite 219, Toronto, Ontario and by conference call number: 1-866-365-4406 - access code 3616167 on June 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES.

1. Election of Directors

Withhold

Withhold

Withhold

For

For

For

01.

Jack Stoch

02.

Dianne Stoch

03. Chris Bryan

-------

04.

Ian Atkinson

05.

Johannes H.C. van Hoof

Fold

Withhold

For

2. Appointment of Auditors

Vote FOR or WITHHOLD from voting for the appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Auditors of the Corporation.

For Against

3. 2022 Directors' Deferred Share Unit Plan

The resolution in the form annexed as Schedule B to the management information circular of the Corporation, approving the 2022 Directors' Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Corporation.

For Against

4. 2022 Executive Deferred Share Unit Plan

The resolution in the form annexed as Schedule C to the management information circular of the Corporation, approving the 2022 Executive Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Corporation.

-------

Fold

Signature of Proxyholder

Signature(s)

Date

I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.

Interim Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would like to receive Interim Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.

Annual Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would NOT like to receive the Annual Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.

If you are not mailing back your proxy, you may register online to receive the above financial report(s) by mail at www.computershare.com/mailinglist.

G M X Q

3 4 1 8 4 6

A R 2

Disclaimer

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 16:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
