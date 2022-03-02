Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMX   CA3799005093

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.

(GMX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Globex Mining Enterprises : Investor Presentation March 2022

03/02/2022 | 01:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A Mineral Property Bank

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties

TSX: GMX - OTCQX: GLBXF - FSE: G1MN

March 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, this presentation may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex.

No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive from them.

A detailed discussion of the risk factors relating to Globex is available in Globex's Annual Information Form, available at www.sedar.com and at the Corporation's web site at www.globexmining.com.

References to reserves or resources if NI 43-101 or JORC conformable will be indicated as such. If not so indicated, they are historical and have not been verified by Globex's professional staff and should not be relied upon.

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 2

FOCUS

ON THE

VALUE

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 3

Business Model

BASE METALS

(POLYMETALLIC)

Copper • Zinc • Lead,

Nickel • (Gold • Silver)

SPECIALTY

METALS & MINERALS

Manganese • Rare Earths

Antimony • Iron • Feldspar

Titanium • Lithium • Talc

MgO • Molybdenum

Bismuth • Silica • Cobalt

• Scandium

PRECIOUS

METALS

Gold • Silver • Platinum

Palladium

PROPERTY

ROYALTIES

SALES & OPTIONS

Gold • Silver • Copper

Zinc • Lithium • Silica

Manganese • Feldspar

Diversified

Low political risk - focused in Eastern Canada, Germany and the U.S.A.

Options, Sales, Joint Ventures and Royalties

$20,000,000 cash and shares and marketable securities, no debt

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 4

Business Model

  • Mineral Property Bank/Incubator
  • Specializing in acquisitions
  • Asset upgrading through exploration and intellectual input
  • Revenue through Options, Sales and Royalties
  • Income = less share dilution, increased exploration expenditure, less shareholder risk, avoiding debt
  • Increased property portfolio value

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 5

Disclaimer

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 18:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.
01:38pGLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES : Investor Presentation March 2022
PU
02/28GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES : Mooseland Gold Royalty Property Transaction Generates Cash and..
PU
02/28Mooseland Gold Royalty Property Transaction Generates Cash and Potential Production Rev..
AQ
02/24Three Independent Reports Evaluate Globex
AQ
02/24DDV Gold Limited completed the acquisition of NSGold Corporation from Van Hoof Industri..
CI
02/23Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. and Chibougamau Independent Mines Provides Drilling Upda..
CI
02/23Infill Drilling Completed on Globex/Chibougamau Independent Iron Vanadium Royalty Prope..
AQ
02/21GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES : 2021 q3 md & a
PU
02/21GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES : 2021 Q3 Interim reprot
PU
02/18Update on Globex's Labyrinth Gold Royalty Project
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7,40 M 5,83 M 5,83 M
Net income 2020 5,97 M 4,70 M 4,70 M
Net cash 2020 10,4 M 8,20 M 8,20 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,32x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 74,2 M 58,6 M 58,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,10x
EV / Sales 2020 3,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.
Duration : Period :
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jack Stoch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
Chris Bryan Independent Director
Ian Atkinson Independent Director
Johannes Henricus Cornelius van Hoof Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.21.82%58
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.17%170 970
RIO TINTO PLC20.99%130 231
GLENCORE PLC18.67%77 644
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.15%63 993
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.35%41 086