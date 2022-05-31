Globex Mining Enterprises : Management Information Circular 05/31/2022 | 12:41pm EDT Send by mail :

(the "Corporation") will be held at: Place: Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. 120 Carlton Street Suite 219 Toronto, Ontario M5A 4K2 Date: June 23, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. The purposes of the Meeting are to: Receive and consider the consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and the auditor's report thereon; Elect directors; Appoint the auditor of the Corporation and authorize the directors to fix its remuneration; Consider, and if deemed advisable, to adopt a resolution in the form annexed as Schedule B to the annexed Management Information Circular, approving the 2022 Directors' Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Corporation; Consider, and if deemed advisable, to adopt a resolution in the form annexed as Schedule C to the annexed Management Information Circular, approving the 2022 Executive Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Corporation; and Transact such other business as may properly be brought before the meeting. Only persons registered as shareholders on the records of the Corporation as of the close of business on May 10, 2022 are entitled to receive notice of, and to vote or act at, the Meeting. No person who becomes a shareholder after that date will be entitled to vote or act at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. In light of ongoing public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation is requesting that shareholders not attend the Meeting in person. The Meeting will be available by way of telephone conference call (toll-free)at 1-866-365-4406- access code 3616167, and the Corporation asks all shareholders to participate in that manner. Shareholders participating in the telephone conference call will not able to vote at the Meeting, but will be able to ask questions by submitting them via email to info@globexmining.com at least 48 hours prior to the Meeting. Please vote your shares prior to the Meeting by returning your proxy form or voting instruction form, voting online or using the toll-free telephone number set out on the proxy or voting instruction form. Proxies to be used at the Meeting must be deposited with the Corporation's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Attention: Proxy Department), 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1, no later than 5:00 p.m. (eastern time) on June 21, 2022 or with the Secretary of the Corporation before the commencement of the Meeting or at any adjournment thereof. DATED at Toronto, Ontario May 17, 2022 BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (signed) Jack Stoch President and Chief Executive Officer GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR May 17, 2022 Table of Contents Solicitation of Proxies by Management.................................. 1 Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.................................. 1 Appointment and Revocation of Proxies................................ 2 Exercise of Discretion by Proxies............................................ 4 Voting Shares.......................................................................... 4 Principal Holder ...................................................................... 4 Business to be Transacted at the Meeting ............................. 4 Election of Directors ............................................................... 4 Appointment of Auditor ......................................................... 8 Approval of the 2022 Directors' Deferred Share Unit Plan .... 8 Approval of the 2022 Executive Deferred Share Unit Plan .. 10 Compensation of Executive Officers and Directors.............. 13 Information on Audit Committee......................................... 21 Indebtedness of Directors and Officers................................ 22 Securities Authorized for Issuance Under Equity Compensation Plans ............................................................ 22 2003 Stock Option Plan........................................................ 22 2006 Stock Option Plan........................................................ 25 Restricted Share Unit Plan ................................................... 27 Interest of Informed Persons in Material Transactions ....... 30 Interest of Certain Persons in Matters to be Acted Upon ... 30 Shareholder Proposals ......................................................... 30 Other Matters ...................................................................... 30 Corporate Governance......................................................... 31 Additional Information......................................................... 37 Authorization ....................................................................... 37 Schedule A Mandate of the Board of Directors ................... 38 SCHEDULE B Shareholders' Resolution ................................ 41 SCHEDULE C Shareholders' Resolution ................................ 42 SOLICITATION OF PROXIES BY MANAGEMENT This Management Information Circular (the "Circular") is furnished in connection with the solicitation by the management of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (the "Corporation") of proxies to be used at the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of the Corporation to be held at the time and place and for the purposes set forth in the Notice of Meeting. It is expected that the solicitation will be made primarily by mail. However, officers and employees of the Corporation may also solicit proxies by telephone, telecopier, e-mailor in person. The total cost of solicitation of proxies will be borne by the Corporation. Information contained herein is given as of the date hereof unless otherwise specifically stated. INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS Notice-and-Access The Corporation has elected to use "notice-and-access" rules ("Notice-and-Access") under National Instrument 54-101Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101") for distribution of its Proxy-Related Materials (as defined below) to shareholders who do not hold shares of the Corporation in their own names (referred to herein as "Beneficial Shareholders"). Notice-and-Access is a set of rules that allows issuers to post electronic versions of proxy-related materials on SEDAR and on one additional website, rather than mailing paper copies. "Proxy-RelatedMaterials" refers to this Circular, the Notice of Meeting, and the voting instruction form ("VIF") or a form of proxy. The use of Notice-and-Access is more environmentally friendly as it helps reduce paper use. It also reduces the Corporation's printing and mailing costs. Shareholders may obtain further information about Notice-and-Access by contacting: (i) for Beneficial Shareholders with a 15-digitControl Number: Computershare Investor Services Inc. toll free at 1-866-964-0492 or at www.computershare.com/notificationandaccess; or (ii) for Beneficial Shareholders with a 16-digitControl Number: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. toll free at 1-855-887-2244. The Corporation is not using Notice-and-Access for delivery to shareholders who hold their shares directly in their respective names (referred to herein as "Registered Shareholders"). Registered Shareholders will receive paper copies of the Circular and related materials via prepaid mail. Websites Where Proxy-Related Materials are Posted The Proxy-Related Materials are available on the Corporation's website at www.globexmining.com/Investors/Annual- Meeting, and under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Notice Package Although the Proxy-Related Materials have been posted on-line as noted above, Beneficial Shareholders are receiving paper copies of a notice package (the "Notice Package") via prepaid mail, containing information prescribed by NI 54-101 such as: the date, time and location of the Meeting, the website addresses where the Proxy-Related Materials are posted, a VIF, and supplemental mail list return card for Beneficial Shareholders to request they be included in the Corporation's supplementary mailing list for receipt of the Corporation's interim financial statements for the 2022 fiscal year. How to Obtain Paper Copies of Proxy-Related Materials Beneficial Shareholders may obtain paper copies of the Circular free of charge by contacting: (i) for Beneficial Shareholders with a 15-digitControl Number: Computershare Investor Services Inc. toll free at 1-866-962-0498 (within North America) or 514-982-8716(outside North America); or (ii) for Beneficial Shareholders with a 16-digit Control Number: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. toll free at 1-877-907-7643.Any request for paper copies which are required in advance of the Meeting should be sent so that the request is received by the Corporation by 5:00 p.m. (eastern time) on June 9, 2022 in order to allow sufficient time for Beneficial Shareholders to receive their paper copies and to return their VIFs by the due date. After the Meeting, Beneficial Shareholders may obtain paper copies of the Circular free of charge by contacting the Secretary of the Corporation at 1-819-797-5242. APPOINTMENT AND REVOCATION OF PROXIES Appointment of Proxy A Registered Shareholder who is unable to attend the Meeting in person is requested to complete and sign the enclosed form of proxy and to deliver it to Computershare Investor Services Inc. (i) by mail or hand delivery to Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1, or (ii) by facsimile to 416-263-9524 or 1-866-249-7775. A Registered Shareholder may also vote using the internet at www.investorvote.com or by telephone at 1-866-732-8683. In order to be valid and acted upon at the Meeting, the form of proxy must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. (eastern time) on June 21, 2022 or be deposited with the Secretary of the Corporation before the commencement of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. The document appointing a proxy must be in writing and executed by the Registered Shareholder or his attorney authorized in writing or, if the Registered Shareholder is a company, under its corporate seal or by an officer or attorney thereof duly authorized. A Registered Shareholder submitting a form of proxy has the right to appoint a person (who need not be a shareholder) to represent him or her at the Meeting other than the persons designated in the form of proxy furnished by the Corporation. To exercise that right, the name of the Registered Shareholder's appointee should be legibly printed in the blank space provided. In addition, the Registered Shareholder should notify the appointee of the appointment, obtain his or her consent to act as appointee and instruct the appointee on how the Registered Shareholder's shares are to be voted. Shareholders who are not Registered Shareholders should refer to "Notice to Beneficial Holders of Shares" below. Revocation of Proxy A Registered Shareholder who has submitted a form of proxy as directed hereunder may revoke it at any time prior to the exercise thereof. If a Registered Shareholder who has given a proxy personally attends the Meeting at which that proxy is to be voted, that Registered Shareholder may revoke the proxy and vote in person. In addition to the revocation in any other manner permitted by law, a proxy may be revoked by instrument in writing executed by the Registered Shareholder or his attorney or authorized agent and deposited with Computershare Investor Services Inc. at any time up to 5:00 p.m. (eastern time) on June 21, 2022 (i) by mail or by hand delivery to Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1, or (ii) by facsimile to 416-263-9524 or 1-866-249-7775, or deposited with the Secretary of the Corporation before the commencement of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof, and upon either of those deposits, the proxy will be revoked. 2 Notice to Beneficial Holders of Shares The information set out in this section is of significant importance to many shareholders, as a substantial number of shareholders are Beneficial Shareholders and do not hold shares of the Corporation in their own names. Beneficial Shareholders should note that only proxies deposited by Registered Shareholders (shareholders whose names appear on the records of the Corporation as the registered holders of shares) can be recognized and acted upon at the Meeting or any adjournment(s) thereof. If shares are listed in an account statement provided to a shareholder by a broker, then in almost all cases those shares will notbe registered in the shareholder's name on the records of the Corporation. Those shares will more likely be registered under the name of the shareholder's broker or an agent of that broker. In Canada, the vast majority of those shares are registered under the name of CDS & Co. (the registration name for CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc., which acts as nominee for many Canadian brokerage firms). Shares held by brokers or their nominees can be voted only upon the instructions of the Beneficial Shareholder. Without specific instructions, the broker/nominees are prohibited from voting shares for their clients. Subject to the following discussion in relation to NOBOs (as defined below), the Corporation does not know for whose benefit the shares of the Corporation registered in the name of CDS & Co., a broker or another nominee, are held. There are two categories of Beneficial Shareholders for the purposes of applicable securities regulatory policy in relation to the mechanism of dissemination to Beneficial Shareholders of proxy-related materials and other securityholder materials and the request for voting instructions from such Beneficial Shareholders. Non-objecting beneficial owners ("NOBOs") are Beneficial Shareholders who have advised their intermediary (such as brokers or other nominees) that they do not object to their intermediary disclosing ownership information to the Corporation, consisting of their name, address, e-mail address, securities holdings and preferred language of communication. Securities legislation restricts the use of that information to matters strictly relating to the affairs of the Corporation. Objecting beneficial owners ("OBOs") are Beneficial Shareholders who have advised their intermediary that they object to their intermediary disclosing such ownership information to the Corporation. In accordance with the requirements of NI 54-101, the Corporation is sending the Notice Package directly to NOBOs and indirectly through intermediaries to OBOs. NI 54-101 permits the Corporation, in its discretion, to obtain a list of its NOBOs from intermediaries and use such NOBO list for the purpose of distributing the Notice Package directly to, and seeking voting instructions directly from, such NOBOs. As a result, the Corporation is entitled to deliver the Notice Package to Beneficial Shareholders in two manners: (a) directly to NOBOs and indirectly through intermediaries to OBOs; or (b) indirectly to all Beneficial Shareholders through intermediaries. In accordance with the requirements of NI 54-101, the Corporation is sending the Notice Package directly to NOBOs and indirectly through intermediaries to OBOs. The cost of the delivery of the Notice Package by intermediaries to OBOs will be borne by the Corporation. The Corporation has used a NOBO list to send the Notice Package directly to NOBOs whose names appear on that list. If the Corporation's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., has sent these materials directly to a NOBO at the request of the Corporation, such NOBO's name and address and information about its holdings of shares of the Corporation have been obtained from the intermediary holding such shares on the NOBO's behalf in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements. As a result, any NOBO of the Corporation can expect to receive a VIF from Computershare Investor Services Inc. NOBOs should complete and return the VIF to Computershare Investor Services Inc. in the envelope provided. In addition, telephone voting and internet voting are available; instructions in respect of the procedure for telephone and internet voting can be found in the VIF. Computershare Investor Services Inc. will tabulate the results of VIFs received from NOBOs and will provide appropriate instructions at the Meeting with respect to the shares represented by such VIFs. Applicable securities regulatory policy requires intermediaries, on receipt of Notice Packages that seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders indirectly, to seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders in advance of shareholders' meetings on Form 54-101F7 (Request for Voting Instructions Made by Intermediary). Every intermediary/broker has its own mailing procedures and provides its own return instructions, which should be carefully followed by Beneficial Shareholders in order to ensure that their shares are voted at the Meeting or any adjournment(s) thereof. Often, the form of request for voting instructions supplied to a Beneficial Shareholder by its broker is identical to the form of proxy provided to Registered Shareholders; however, its purpose is limited to instructing the Registered Shareholder how to vote on behalf of the Beneficial Shareholder. 