    GMX   CA3799005093

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.

(GMX)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/04 12:24:27 pm EDT
1.420 CAD   +2.90%
04/21Maple Gold Provides Drilling Update on Optioned Globex's Eagle Mine Gold Property
CI
04/21Maple Provides Drilling Update on Optioned Globex's Eagle Mine Gold Property
AQ
04/13Globex Mining Says Labyrinth Resources Reports Progress on Labyrinth Gold Project in Quebec
MT
Globex Mining Enterprises : May 2022

05/04/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
A Mineral Property Bank

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties

TSX: GMX - OTCQX: GLBXF - FSE: G1MN

May 2022

Forward‐Looking Statements

Except for historical information, this presentation may contain certain "forward‐looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex.

No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward‐looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive from them.

A detailed discussion of the risk factors relating to Globex is available in Globex's Annual Information Form, available atwww.sedar.comand at the Corporation's web site at www.globexmining.com .

References to reserves or resources if NI 43‐101 or JORC conformable will be indicated as such. If not so indicated, they are historical and have not been verified by Globex's professional staff and should not be relied upon.

FOCUS

ON THE

VALUE

SPECIALTY METALS & MINERALS

Manganese • Rare Earths Antimony • Iron • Feldspar Titanium • Lithium • Talc

MgO • Molybdenum Bismuth • Silica • Cobalt

  • • Scandium

Diversified

Low political risk - focused in Eastern Canada,

Germany and the U.S.A.

Options, Sales, Joint Ventures and Royalties$20,000,000 cash and shares and marketable securities, no debt

  • Mineral Property Bank/Incubator

  • Specializing in acquisitions

  • Asset upgrading through exploration and intellectual input

  • Revenue through Options, Sales and Royalties

  • Income = less share dilution, increased exploration expenditure, less shareholder risk, avoiding debt

  • Increased property portfolio value

Disclaimer

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. published this content on 03 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2022 17:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 76,5 M 59,6 M 59,6 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,5%
Managers and Directors
Jack Stoch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
Chris Bryan Independent Director
Ian Atkinson Independent Director
Johannes Henricus Cornelius van Hoof Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.25.45%60
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.84%171 341
RIO TINTO PLC15.39%117 650
GLENCORE PLC28.95%79 025
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.70%54 397
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)75.80%45 280