Globex Mining Enterprises : May 2022

A Mineral Property Bank
Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties
TSX: GMX - OTCQX: GLBXF - FSE: G1MN
May 2022
Forward‐Looking Statements
Except for historical information, this presentation may contain certain "forward‐looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex.
No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward‐looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive from them.
A detailed discussion of the risk factors relating to Globex is available in Globex's Annual Information Form, available atwww.sedar.comand at the Corporation's web site at www.globexmining.com .
References to reserves or resources if NI 43‐101 or JORC conformable will be indicated as such. If not so indicated, they are historical and have not been verified by Globex's professional staff and should not be relied upon.
FOCUS
ON THE
VALUE
SPECIALTY METALS & MINERALS
Manganese • Rare Earths Antimony • Iron • Feldspar Titanium • Lithium • Talc
MgO • Molybdenum Bismuth • Silica • Cobalt
Diversified
Low political risk - focused in Eastern Canada,
Germany and the U.S.A.
Options, Sales, Joint Ventures and Royalties$20,000,000 cash and shares and marketable securities, no debt
-
Mineral Property Bank/Incubator
-
Specializing in acquisitions
-
Asset upgrading through exploration and intellectual input
-
Revenue through Options, Sales and Royalties
-
Income = less share dilution, increased exploration expenditure, less shareholder risk, avoiding debt
-
Increased property portfolio value