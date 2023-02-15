Advanced search
    GMX   CA3799005093

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.

(GMX)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59:30 2023-02-14 pm EST
0.7800 CAD   -2.50%
07:27aGlobex Mining Enterprises : Presentation February 2023
PU
02/10Chibougamau Announces Stock Option Grant
AQ
01/30Globex Mining Enterprises Highlights Drill Results from Harricana Project at Main Fontana Gold Zone in Duverny Township, Quebec
MT
Globex Mining Enterprises : Presentation February 2023

02/15/2023 | 07:27am EST
A Mineral Property Bank

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties

TSX: GMX - OTCQX: GLBXF - FSE: G1MN

February 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, this presentation may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex.

No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive from them.

A detailed discussion of the risk factors relating to Globex is available in Globex's Annual Information Form, available at www.sedar.com and at the Corporation's web site at www.globexmining.com.

References to reserves or resources if NI 43-101 or JORC conformable will be indicated as such. If not so indicated, they are historical and have not been verified by Globex's professional staff and should not be relied upon.

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 2

FOCUS

ON THE

VALUE

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 3

Business Model

BASE METALS

PRECIOUS

(POLYMETALLIC)

METALS

Copper • Zinc • Lead,

Gold • Silver • Platinum

Nickel • (Gold • Silver)

Palladium

SPECIALTY

PROPERTY

METALS & MINERALS

ROYALTIES

Manganese • Rare Earths

SALES & OPTIONS

Antimony • Iron • Feldspar

Titanium • Lithium • Talc

Gold • Silver • Copper

MgO • Molybdenum

Zinc • Lithium • Silica

Bismuth • Silica • Cobalt

Manganese • Feldspar

• Scandium Uranium

Uranium

Dolomite

Diversified

Low political risk - focused in Eastern Canada, Germany and the U.S.A.

Options, Sales, Joint Ventures and Royalties

+$25,000,000 cash and shares and marketable securities, no debt

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 4

Business Model

  • Mineral Property Bank/Incubator
  • Specializing in acquisitions
  • Asset upgrading through exploration and intellectual input
  • Revenue through Options, Sales and Royalties
  • Income = less share dilution, increased exploration expenditure, less shareholder risk, avoiding debt
  • Increased property portfolio value

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 5

Disclaimer

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 12:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 35,3 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net income 2021 23,7 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
Net cash 2021 26,7 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43,4 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,72x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,5%
Managers and Directors
Jack Stoch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
Chris Bryan Independent Director
Ian Atkinson Independent Director
Johannes Henricus Cornelius van Hoof Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.13.04%32
BHP GROUP LIMITED4.58%168 322
RIO TINTO PLC3.79%122 710
GLENCORE PLC-6.61%78 554
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-0.73%47 406
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)7.73%45 723