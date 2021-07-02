Log in
    GMX   CA3799005093

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.

(GMX)
Globex Mining Enterprises : July 2021

07/02/2021 | 01:43pm EDT
A Mineral Property Bank

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties

TSX: GMX - OTCQX: GLBXF - FSE: G1MN

July 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, this presentation may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex.

No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive from them.

A detailed discussion of the risk factors relating to Globex is available in Globex's Annual Information Form, available at www.sedar.com and at the Corporation's web site at www.globexmining.com.

References to reserves or resources if NI 43-101 or JORC conformable will be indicated as such. If not so indicated, they are historical and have not been verified by Globex's professional staff and should not be relied upon.

FOCUS

ON THE

VALUE

Business Model

BASE METALS

(POLYMETALLIC)

Copper • Zinc • Lead,

Nickel • (Gold • Silver)

SPECIALTY

METALS & MINERALS

Manganese • Rare Earths

Antimony • Iron • Feldspar

Titanium • Lithium • Talc

MgO • Molybdenum

Bismuth • Silica • Cobalt

• Scandium

PRECIOUS

METALS

Gold • Silver • Platinum

Palladium

PROPERTY

ROYALTIES

SALES & OPTIONS

Gold • Silver • Copper

Zinc • Lithium • Silica

Manganese • Feldspar

Diversified

Low political risk - focused in Eastern Canada, Germany and the U.S.A.

Revenue from Royalties, Options and Joint Ventures

No debt

Business Model

  • Mineral Property Bank/Incubator
  • Specializing in acquisitions
  • Asset upgrading through exploration and intellectual input
  • Revenue through Options, Sales and Royalties
  • Income = less share dilution, increased exploration expenditure, less shareholder risk, avoiding debt
  • Increased property portfolio value

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 17:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
