GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.

(GMX)
News 
Press Releases

Globex Mining Enterprises : To Participate in Renmark's Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on March 17, 2021

03/17/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

"At Home in North America"

54,999,817 shares issued and outstanding

March 16, 2021

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES TO PARTICIPATE IN RENMARK'S VIRTUAL NON-

DEAL ROADSHOW SERIES ON MARCH 17, 2021

Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, Canada. GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, L&S Exchange, TTM Zone, Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Globex will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss its latest investor presentation on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 1:00PM PST, (4:00PM EST). Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

The presentation will feature Jack Stoch, President and Chief Executive Officer. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on The Company's Investor website.

REGISTER HERE:

https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-gmx-otcqx-glbxf/2021-03-17-200000

  • To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

GLOBEX is a senior Toronto Stock Exchange, Frankfurt and OTCQX-listed corporation with a diversified North American portfolio of mid-stage exploration, development and royalty properties containing: Precious Metals (gold, silver, platinum, palladium), Base Metals (copper, zinc, lead, nickel), Specialty Metals and Minerals (manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, rare earths, antimony) and Industrial Minerals and Compounds (mica, silica, apatite, talc, magnesite).

Globex explores for its own account and options many of its numerous projects to other companies which pay Globex cash, shares and a royalty and undertake extensive exploration in order to earn an interest in Globex's projects.

2

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America's leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly-traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

CONTACT:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Henri Perron: hperron@renmarkfinancial.com Tel.: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680 www.renmarkfinancial.com

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour.

Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b)

CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95

For further information, contact:

Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

President & CEO

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

Fax: 819.797.1470

86, 14th Street

info@globexmining.com

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1

www.globexmining.com

Disclaimer

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 16:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 2,29 M 1,84 M 1,84 M
Net income 2019 -1,05 M -0,84 M -0,84 M
Net cash 2019 3,03 M 2,42 M 2,42 M
P/E ratio 2019 -17,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 50,6 M 40,6 M 40,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,39x
EV / Sales 2019 7,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack Stoch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
Chris Bryan Independent Director
Ian Atkinson Independent Director
Johannes Henricus Cornelius van Hoof Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.33.33%46
BHP GROUP10.39%171 818
RIO TINTO PLC2.56%129 712
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC24.07%56 733
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.22%40 503
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED20.65%12 036
