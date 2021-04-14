Globex Mining Enterprises to Participate in Renmark's Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on April 15, 2021

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, L&S Exchange, TTM Zone, Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Globex will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.’s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss its latest investor presentation on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 12:00PM EST. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

The presentation will feature Jack Stoch, President and Chief Executive Officer. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on The Company’s Investor website.

https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-gmx-otcqx-glbxf-2021-04-15-120000



About Globex Mining Enterprises

GLOBEX is a Toronto Stock Exchange, Frankfurt and OTCQX-listed corporation with a diversified North American portfolio of mid-stage exploration, development and royalty properties containing: Precious Metals (gold, silver, platinum, palladium), Base Metals (copper, zinc, lead, nickel), Specialty Metals and Minerals (manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, uranium, lithium, rare earths) and Industrial Minerals and Compounds (mica, silica, apatite, talc, magnesite).

Globex explores for its own account and options many of its numerous projects to other companies which pay Globex cash, shares and a royalty and undertake extensive exploration in order to earn an interest in Globex's projects.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America’s leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly-traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

CONTACT :

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Henri Perron : hperron@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel.: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.