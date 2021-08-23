Globus Maritime : August 23, 2021 - Globus Maritime Limited Announces Two New Charters of "Sun Globe" and "Moon Globe"

GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED

Globus Maritime Limited Announces Two New Charters of "Sun Globe" and

"Moon Globe"

Glyfada, Greece, August 23, 2021. Globus Maritime Limited (the "Company" or "Globus") (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it has secured new charter employments of two of its vessels, M/V Sun Globe & M/V Moon Globe as follows:

M/V Sun Globe (a 58,790-deadweight ton Supramax dry bulk carrier built in 2007, at the Tsuneishi Cebu shipyard): This vessel has been chartered to an unrelated party for a gross daily rate of $32,000. The charter commenced on August 15, 2021 and has a minimum duration of five months and a maximum duration of seven months (+/-15 days) at the charterer's option, which is expected to generate gross revenue of approximately $4.4 million assuming the charter continues for the minimum scheduled period and approximately $7.3 million if the charter continues for the maximum period, in each case assuming no offhire days; and

M/V Moon Globe (a 74,432-deadweight ton Panamax dry bulk carrier built in 2005, at the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard): This vessel has been chartered to an unrelated party for a gross daily rate of $29,250. The charter commenced on August 15, 2021 and has a minimum duration of five months and a maximum duration of seven months (+/-15 days) at the charterer's option, which is expected to generate gross revenue of approximately $4.1 million assuming the charter continues for the minimum scheduled period and approximately $6.7 million if the charter continues for the maximum period, in each case assuming no offhire days.

Athanasios ("Thanos") Feidakis, President and CEO of Globus commented:

"We are happy to announce new charters for two of our vessels. These new charters are at a rate that is considerably higher than the rate of the expiring legacy charters. Additionally, we have taken significant steps to strengthen the Company and the balance sheet in order for the Company to grow. We are committed to continue focusing on generating value and our long-term success."