Globus Maritime : June 2, 2022 - Globus Maritime Sets Date for the Release of First Quarter 2022 Results

06/02/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED

GLOBUS MARITIME SETS DATE FOR THE RELEASE OF FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Glyfada, Greece, June 2, 2022. Globus Maritime Limited ("Globus," the "Company", ("we," or "our"), (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it will release financial results for the three‐month period ended March 31, 2022, after the market closes in New York on Monday, June 6, 2022.

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates, and manages a fleet of nine dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus' subsidiaries own and operate nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 DWT and a weighted average age of 10.4 years as of March 31, 2022.

For further information please contact:

Globus Maritime Limited

+30 210 960 8300

Athanasios Feidakis

a.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr

Capital Link - New York

+1 212 661 7566

Nicolas Bornozis

globus@capitallink.com

Registered office: Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island,

P.O. Box 1405, Majuro, Marshall Islands MH 96960

Comminucations Address: c/o Globus Shipmanagement Corp. 128 Vouliagmenis Avenue, 3rd Floor, 166 74 Glyfada, Greece

Tel: +30 210 9608300, Fax: +30 210 9608359, e-mail:info@globusmaritime.gr www.globusmaritime.gr

Disclaimer

Globus Maritime Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 20:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
