Globus Maritime : September 23, 2021 - Globus Maritime Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Glyfada, Greece, September 23, 2021 - Globus Maritime Limited ("Globus" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced the results of

its annual meeting of shareholders, held earlier today in Glyfada, Greece. The following proposals were approved and adopted at the meeting:

the election of Mr. Jeffrey O. Parry as Class II director of the Company, to serve until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; and the appointment of Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A., as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement,

alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus' subsidiaries own and

operate eight vessels with a total carrying capacity of 544,420 DWT and a weighted average age of 10.4 years as of September 23, 2021.

