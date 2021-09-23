Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Globus Maritime Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLBS   MHY272651263

GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED

(GLBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Globus Maritime : September 23, 2021 - Globus Maritime Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

09/23/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED

GLOBUS MARITIME ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS

Glyfada, Greece, September 23, 2021 - Globus Maritime Limited ("Globus" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced the results of

its annual meeting of shareholders, held earlier today in Glyfada, Greece. The following proposals were approved and adopted at the meeting:

  1. the election of Mr. Jeffrey O. Parry as Class II director of the Company, to serve until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; and
  2. the appointment of Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A., as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement,

alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus' subsidiaries own and

operate eight vessels with a total carrying capacity of 544,420 DWT and a weighted average age of 10.4 years as of September 23, 2021.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements provide the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts or that are not present facts or conditions. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking.Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ

materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward- looking statements for many reasons specifically as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Globus undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward- looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should, however, review the factors and risks Globus describes in the reports it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information please contact:

Globus Maritime Limited

+30 210 960 8300

Athanasios Feidakis, CEO

a.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr

Capital Link - New York

+1 212 661 7566

Nicolas Bornozis

globus@capitallink.com

Disclaimer

Globus Maritime Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 20:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED
04:32pGLOBUS MARITIME : September 23, 2021 - Globus Maritime Announces Results of Annual Meeting..
PU
04:22pGLOBUS MARITIME : Announces RESULTS OF annual meeting of shareholders (Form 6-K)
PU
04:06pGlobus Maritime Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
08/26GLOBUS MARITIME : Announces Two New Charters of “Sun Globe” and “Moon Gl..
PU
08/25Globus Maritime Limited Announces Two New Charters of Sun Globe and Moon Globe
CI
08/24GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED : Announces Two New Charters of 'Sun Globe' and 'Moon Globe'
AQ
08/23GLOBUS MARITIME : Announces annual meeting of sHAREholders (Form 6-K)
PU
08/23GLOBUS MARITIME : August 23, 2021 - Globus Maritime Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholde..
PU
08/23GLOBUS MARITIME : Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
08/23GLOBUS MARITIME : Signs New Charters for Two Dry Bulk Carriers
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35,8 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 63,2 M 63,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Globus Maritime Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,07 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 95,4%
Managers and Directors
Athanasios K. Feidakis President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Athanasios Georgios Feidakis Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Owen Parry Independent Director
Ioannis Kazantzidis Independent Director
Olga Lambrianidou Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED-46.23%63
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S42.00%55 922
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.94.58%47 190
HAPAG-LLOYD AG144.40%46 338
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA323.40%15 676
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION315.38%15 030