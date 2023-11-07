Globus Medical, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 383.64 million compared to USD 254.15 million a year ago. Net income was USD 0.998 million compared to USD 47.43 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.48 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.47 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 951.94 million compared to USD 748.35 million a year ago. Net income was USD 107.84 million compared to USD 140.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.03 compared to USD 1.39 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.98 compared to USD 1.36 a year ago.