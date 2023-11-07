Globus Medical, Inc. is a musculoskeletal solutions company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The Companyâs product categories include musculoskeletal procedural solutions and enabling technologies. Musculoskeletal Solutions consist primarily of implantable devices, biologics, accessories, and surgical instruments used in a range of spinal, orthopedic and neurosurgical procedures. Its spine products address the majority of conditions affecting the spine, including degenerative conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma. It provides solutions that facilitate both open and minimally invasive surgery (MIS) techniques. It includes traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screws and rod systems. Its orthopedic trauma solutions are designed to treat a variety of orthopedic fracture patterns and patient anatomies in the upper and lower extremities, as well as the hip. Enabling Technologies is comprised of imaging, navigation and robotics solutions for assisted surgery.