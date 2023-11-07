Globus Medical, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 07, 2023 at 05:30 pm EST
Globus Medical, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 383.64 million compared to USD 254.15 million a year ago. Net income was USD 0.998 million compared to USD 47.43 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.48 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.47 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 951.94 million compared to USD 748.35 million a year ago. Net income was USD 107.84 million compared to USD 140.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.03 compared to USD 1.39 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.98 compared to USD 1.36 a year ago.
Globus Medical, Inc. is a musculoskeletal solutions company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The Companyâs product categories include musculoskeletal procedural solutions and enabling technologies. Musculoskeletal Solutions consist primarily of implantable devices, biologics, accessories, and surgical instruments used in a range of spinal, orthopedic and neurosurgical procedures. Its spine products address the majority of conditions affecting the spine, including degenerative conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma. It provides solutions that facilitate both open and minimally invasive surgery (MIS) techniques. It includes traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screws and rod systems. Its orthopedic trauma solutions are designed to treat a variety of orthopedic fracture patterns and patient anatomies in the upper and lower extremities, as well as the hip. Enabling Technologies is comprised of imaging, navigation and robotics solutions for assisted surgery.