Global Insights on Digitalisation in Construction Industry, Glodon Launches New Publication

The construction industry is ranked as the second least digitalised industry in the world. Through digitalisation, the industry holds the potential for higher productivity, more efficient processes, new business models and sustainable value chains.

The magazine, g insight, provides influential knowledge and thinking on key digitalisation trends inside the built environment like digital building, BIM, digital twins, sustainability, and asset lifecycle management. With Glodon's expertise and the contribution of industry experts, it shows a clear and feasible digitalisation route through a global lens in both theoretical and practical ways, to make every project a success.

"I have no doubt that the future of the construction industry is digital. Digital technologies are essential to developing the sector, transforming and optimising every stage and process of the asset life cycle, contributing to a more profitable and resilient industry and a more sustainable built environment," said Pierpaolo Franco, Vice President of Glodon.

The construction industry, although lagging behind other industries, has witnessed an acceleration in technology adoption in recent years. Meanwhile, the sector confronts major challenges amid pandemic and geopolitical risks. Workplace safety, data security and privacy, and sustainability issues have also mounted more pressure on the sector.

The groundbreaking issue of the magazine focuses on a renewed approach to designing, constructing, and managing the built environment with digital twin technology, responding to some of today's challenges.

It suggests that construction professionals should be more prepared and comfortable with using digital twin systems through the project lifecycle to deliver built assets that are economically viable and socially and environmentally positive for current and future generations.

The main content from the magazine includes:

Global Construction Industry Confronts Major Challenges Amid Pandemic and Geopolitical Risks

Understand Current Status of Digital Twins in Construction Sector

Developing and Using Digital Twins from Design to Handover

Thinking about Digital Twins for Smart Built Environment

The full g insight magazine can be viewed and downloaded at:

https://www.glodon.com/en/articles/Glodon-Magazine:-g-insight---Aug.2022-239

About Glodon Company Limited

As a leading digital building platform service provider, Glodon has various services around the entire building lifecycle. We have over 80 subsidiaries in more than 100 countries and regions, providing services to over 340,000 enterprises in the industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005011/en/