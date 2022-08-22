Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Glodon Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002410   CNE100000PH8

GLODON COMPANY LIMITED

(002410)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-18
48.67 CNY   -1.28%
04:01aGlobal Insights on Digitalisation in Construction Industry, Glodon Launches New Publication
BU
07/04Tranche Update on Glodon Company Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 2, 2021.
CI
04/28Glodon Company Limited Announces 2021 Final Cash Profit Distribution Plan, Payable on 10 May 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Insights on Digitalisation in Construction Industry, Glodon Launches New Publication

08/22/2022 | 04:01am EDT
The construction industry is ranked as the second least digitalised industry in the world. Through digitalisation, the industry holds the potential for higher productivity, more efficient processes, new business models and sustainable value chains.

The magazine, g insight, provides influential knowledge and thinking on key digitalisation trends inside the built environment like digital building, BIM, digital twins, sustainability, and asset lifecycle management. With Glodon's expertise and the contribution of industry experts, it shows a clear and feasible digitalisation route through a global lens in both theoretical and practical ways, to make every project a success.

"I have no doubt that the future of the construction industry is digital. Digital technologies are essential to developing the sector, transforming and optimising every stage and process of the asset life cycle, contributing to a more profitable and resilient industry and a more sustainable built environment," said Pierpaolo Franco, Vice President of Glodon.

The construction industry, although lagging behind other industries, has witnessed an acceleration in technology adoption in recent years. Meanwhile, the sector confronts major challenges amid pandemic and geopolitical risks. Workplace safety, data security and privacy, and sustainability issues have also mounted more pressure on the sector.

The groundbreaking issue of the magazine focuses on a renewed approach to designing, constructing, and managing the built environment with digital twin technology, responding to some of today's challenges.

It suggests that construction professionals should be more prepared and comfortable with using digital twin systems through the project lifecycle to deliver built assets that are economically viable and socially and environmentally positive for current and future generations.

The main content from the magazine includes:

  • Global Construction Industry Confronts Major Challenges Amid Pandemic and Geopolitical Risks
  • Understand Current Status of Digital Twins in Construction Sector
  • Developing and Using Digital Twins from Design to Handover
  • Thinking about Digital Twins for Smart Built Environment

The full g insight magazine can be viewed and downloaded at:

https://www.glodon.com/en/articles/Glodon-Magazine:-g-insight---Aug.2022-239

About Glodon Company Limited

As a leading digital building platform service provider, Glodon has various services around the entire building lifecycle. We have over 80 subsidiaries in more than 100 countries and regions, providing services to over 340,000 enterprises in the industry.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 857 M 1 006 M 1 006 M
Net income 2022 977 M 143 M 143 M
Net cash 2022 4 749 M 697 M 697 M
P/E ratio 2022 59,3x
Yield 2022 0,79%
Capitalization 57 524 M 8 437 M 8 437 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,70x
EV / Sales 2023 6,20x
Nbr of Employees 8 213
Free-Float 66,1%
Technical analysis trends GLODON COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 48,67 CNY
Average target price 71,84 CNY
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zheng Gang Yuan President & Director
Ping He Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
Zhi Zhong Diao Chairman
Jin Hong Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xin Ping Guo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLODON COMPANY LIMITED-23.93%8 437
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-14.92%2 134 076
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-29.36%68 662
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-18.70%56 104
SYNOPSYS INC.-1.49%55 528
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.0.91%51 499