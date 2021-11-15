Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. GLOL HEAL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBCS   US37953J1079

GLOL HEAL

(GBCS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Selectis Health : Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Call for Tuesday, November 16, 2021 - Form 8-K

11/15/2021 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Selectis Health Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Call for Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Greenwood Village, Colorado, November 12, 2021 - Selectis Health, Inc. (OTC: GBCS) ("Selectis" or the "Company"), announced today that it expects to issue its third quarter 2021 financial results on November 16, 2021.

Conference Call

Selectis invites current and prospective investors to join the shareholder call on November 16, 2021, at 4:15 PM EST (1:15 PM PST), during which Selectis' management will discuss the Company's third quarter 2021 performance.

The number to call for the interactive teleconference is (877)-705-6003 and the confirmation number is 13725159. A telephonic replay of the call will be available after 7:15 PM EST on the same day through Tuesday, November 30, 2021, by dialing (844)-512-2921 and entering the confirmation number 13725159.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates health care facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services.

For Further Information Contact:

Brandon Thall

investors@selectis.com

Disclaimer

Selectis Health Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 20:14:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOL HEAL
03:15pSELECTIS HEALTH : Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Call for Tuesday, November 16, 2021 - F..
PU
03:07pSELECTIS HEALTH, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11/12Selectis Health Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Call for Tuesday, November 16, 2021
GL
11/12Selectis Health Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Call for Tuesday, November 16, 2021
GL
11/04SELECTIS HEALTH, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/04GLOL HEAL : Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of..
PU
10/04SELECTIS HEALTH, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under a..
AQ
09/28SELECTIS HEALTH : Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern ..
AQ
09/22GLOL HEAL : Selectis Health Announces Effective Date of Reverse Stock Split and Name Chang..
PU
09/21Selectis Health Announces Effective Date of Reverse Stock Split and Name Change
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20,9 M - -
Net income 2020 2,96 M - -
Net Debt 2020 35,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,3 M 16,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 6,30x
EV / Sales 2020 2,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart GLOL HEAL
Duration : Period :
GLOL HEAL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lance Jason Baller Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Randy Barker President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Brandon L Thall Chief Financial Officer
Adam Arthur Desmond Independent Director
Clifford L. Neuman Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOL HEAL0.00%16
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION37.66%124 200
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.49.14%76 285
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS46.02%28 445
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-16.76%20 624
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-15.01%19 441