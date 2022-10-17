Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. GLOL HEAL
  6. News
  7. Summary
GLOL HEAL

(GBCS)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:10 2022-10-17 pm EDT
5.600 USD   -3.45%
Selectis Health to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XV
GL
Selectis Health to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XV
AQ
Selectis Health, Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Selectis Health to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XV

10/17/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Greenwood Village, CO, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selectis Health, Inc. (OTC: GBCS) ("Selectis" or the "Company"), is scheduled to present at the 15th Annual LD Micro Main Event, which is being held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles on October 25-27, 2022.

Selectis management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 25th at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Company’s investor relations page here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your LD Micro representative or the Company’s investor relations team at selectis@gatewayir.com.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th.

The conference will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

For more information, please visit www.selectis.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

Investor Relations Contact

Scott Liolios or Jackie Keshner
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
selectis@gatewayir.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,25 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,8 M 17,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,39x
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lance Jason Baller Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Randy Barker President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christine Lucus Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Adam Arthur Desmond Independent Director
Clifford L. Neuman Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOL HEAL-17.14%18
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-13.44%117 236
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-21.58%57 827
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY45.48%21 497
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-33.59%18 863
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-27.11%14 705