PSYC Expands Media Content Library & Industry Presence with Acquisition of The Psychedelic Investor

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a media leader for the emerging medicinal psychedelics sector, and authorities behind Psychedelic Spotlight, a top ranking psychedelic news and information platform, is pleased to announce the Company has completed an all-stock Asset Purchase Agreement with Illuminer Services Digitaux S.E.N.C. (“Illuminer”) to acquire the branding and ownership rights to The Psychedelic Investor, which includes their digital media content library featuring over 100 psychedelic business-focused videos.



Launched in 2020 by Co-Founders James Hallifax and Maria Holyanova, The Psychedelic Investor has emerged as an increasingly popular source and authority for insightful information and perspective related to the public market sector of the medicinal psychedelic industry.

The companies, who entered into a Media Partnership Agreement in October of last year, have spent the past few months collaborating on content development which was highlighted by last week’s “CEO Roundtable” live streaming event which featured the CEO’s from MindMed, Cybin, and Field Trip Health and was moderated by Mr. Hallifax.

“The opportunity for PSYC to welcome to its team the talent, knowledge, and creative genius that Mr. Hallifax and Ms. Holyanova each possess is something that we believe will be tremendously beneficial in our ongoing pursuit of building the most prominent multimedia platform for the psychedelics industry,” said PSYC CEO, David Flores. “In the few months since we initiated our collaboration with The Psychedelic Investor, Psychedelic Spotlight has demonstrated sensational growth analytics across all platforms including our social media channels. I truly believe that much of this can be attributed directly to the contributions they have made with content production along with the outstanding growth strategies they have helped us develop and implement. In the coming months, we will work strategically on fully integrating The Psychedelic Investor into our platform and with the intent of continuing to foster its growth and value potential within the expanding psychedelic investment community.”

In conjunction with the Asset Purchase, Mr. Hallifax and Ms. Holyanova will assume the respective roles of Content Director and Director of Psychedelic Spotlight.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Hallifax had this to say: “Over the past two years, I’ve used Psychedelic Spotlight extensively for my research into the psychedelics sector. Throughout the early days of The Psychedelic Investor, I had the pleasure of meeting the team behind the content and saw that we shared the same goals and values. After working together for several months, it became apparent that we could accomplish more together than we could apart, which is why this partnership is so exciting. I can’t wait to see how we continue to grow and expand in the coming years.”

Ms. Holyanova added, “I am delighted to join Psychedelic Spotlight’s lineup of tremendous talent and I look forward to building on the progress we have made so far. As trailblazers in the psychedelic industry, our team will continue to explore new avenues to expand Psychedelic Spotlight’s current offerings. We will continue to bring forward innovative content and execute on our mission to shine a spotlight on the growing psychedelics industry. Through our coverage, we hope to play a role in alleviating suffering and improving mental health on a global scale.”

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We contend that we are truly the right TRAC to follow.

