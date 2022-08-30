GLOMAC : Notification Card

NOTIFICATION TO SHAREHOLDERS

OF A VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Dear Valued Shareholders of Glomac Berhad ("Glomac" or the "Company"),

We are pleased to inform you that the Thirty-Eighth Annual General Meeting ("38th AGM") of the Company will be held on a virtual basis through live streaming from the Broadcast venue to be held as follow using the remote participation and voting facilities hosted by SS E Solutions Sdn. Bhd. on the Securities Services e-portal ("SSeP") at https://sshsb.net.my/:-

Date & Time : 19 October 2022 (Wednesday), at 11.00 a.m. Broadcast Venue : Board Room, Glomac Berhad Level 15, Menara Glomac, Glomac Damansara Jalan Damansara 60000 Kuala Lumpur Wilayah Persekutuan

As part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and as guided by the Securities Commission Malaysia's Guidance Note and Frequently Asked Questions on the Conduct of General Meetings for Listed Issuers and its subsequent amendments and having regard to the well-being and the safety of our shareholders, the 38th AGM of the Company will be hosted via SSeP, an online platform for shareholders and proxies to attend and participate in the Meeting remotely via live streaming and online remote voting.

Kindly refer to the Administrative Details under item no. 3 below for further details in relation to the conduct of the virtual Meeting and the deposit of online Proxy Form should you wish to appoint proxy(ies) to participate in the Meeting on your behalf.

Please note that the Broadcast Venue, which is the main venue of the 38th AGM of the Company, is strictly for the purpose of complying with Section 327(2) of the Companies Act 2016 and Clause 78 of the Company's Constitution, which require the Chairman to be present at the main venue of the 38th AGM of the Company. Accordingly, members, proxies, and/or corporate representatives WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be physically present at the Broadcast Venue on the day of the 38th AGM of the Company.

As part of our commitment to reducing environmental footprint, the following documents are available to be downloaded from the Company's website at https://www.glomac.com.my/shareholders-meeting/.