    GLOMAC   MYL5020OO002

GLOMAC

(GLOMAC)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-08-28
0.3000 MYR    0.00%
02:34aGLOMAC : Proxy Form for 38th AGM
PU
02:34aGLOMAC : Annual Report
PU
02:34aGLOMAC : Circular to Shareholders
PU
GLOMAC : Notification Card

08/30/2022 | 02:44am EDT
DRIVING

ECONOMICREVIVAL

a n n u a l r e p o r t 2 0 2 2

NOTIFICATION TO SHAREHOLDERS

OF A VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Dear Valued Shareholders of Glomac Berhad ("Glomac" or the "Company"),

We are pleased to inform you that the Thirty-Eighth Annual General Meeting ("38th AGM") of the Company will be held on a virtual basis through live streaming from the Broadcast venue to be held as follow using the remote participation and voting facilities hosted by SS E Solutions Sdn. Bhd. on the Securities Services e-portal ("SSeP") at https://sshsb.net.my/:-

Date & Time

: 19 October 2022 (Wednesday), at 11.00 a.m.

Broadcast Venue

: Board Room, Glomac Berhad

Level 15, Menara Glomac, Glomac Damansara

Jalan Damansara

60000 Kuala Lumpur

Wilayah Persekutuan

As part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and as guided by the Securities Commission Malaysia's Guidance Note and Frequently Asked Questions on the Conduct of General Meetings for Listed Issuers and its subsequent amendments and having regard to the well-being and the safety of our shareholders, the 38th AGM of the Company will be hosted via SSeP, an online platform for shareholders and proxies to attend and participate in the Meeting remotely via live streaming and online remote voting.

Kindly refer to the Administrative Details under item no. 3 below for further details in relation to the conduct of the virtual Meeting and the deposit of online Proxy Form should you wish to appoint proxy(ies) to participate in the Meeting on your behalf.

Please note that the Broadcast Venue, which is the main venue of the 38th AGM of the Company, is strictly for the purpose of complying with Section 327(2) of the Companies Act 2016 and Clause 78 of the Company's Constitution, which require the Chairman to be present at the main venue of the 38th AGM of the Company. Accordingly, members, proxies, and/or corporate representatives WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be physically present at the Broadcast Venue on the day of the 38th AGM of the Company.

As part of our commitment to reducing environmental footprint, the following documents are available to be downloaded from the Company's website at https://www.glomac.com.my/shareholders-meeting/.

Scan Here

1. Notice of 38th AGM

2. Proxy Form

3. Administrative Details

4. Annual Report 2022

5. Circular/Statement to Shareholders in relation to the Proposed Renewal of Existing Shareholders' Mandate for Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a Revenue or Trading Nature and Proposed Renewal of Share Buy-Back Authority ("Circular/Statement to Shareholders")

6. Corporate Governance Report 2022

7. Annual Report Request Form

Should you wish to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report 2022 and/or Circular/Statement to Shareholders, you may submit your request by completing the Annual Report Request Form stated in item no. 7 above and send your request to our Company's Share Registrar, ShareWorks Sdn. Bhd. via post, or fax at +603-62013121 or email at ir@shareworks.com.my.

Alternatively, you may go to our Share Registrar's website at https://www.swsb.com.my/and click on "Request Annual Report/Circular".

Should you require any assistance and clarification on the requested documents stated above, kindly contact our Share Registrar at +603-6201 1120.

Thank you for your continuous support to the Company and we look forward to your participation at the 38th AGM.

Best Regards,

Tan Sri Dato' Mohamed Mansor bin Fateh Din

Group Executive Chairman

Disclaimer

Glomac Bhd published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 06:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
