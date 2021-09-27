Glomac Berhad : - Administrative Details

ADMINISTRATIVE DETAILS FOR THE THIRTY-SEVENTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
In view of COVID-19 pandemic and safety measures, Glomac Berhad ("Glomac" or "the Company") will conduct its Thirty-Seventh Annual General Meeting ("37th AGM") on a fully virtual basis by way of live streaming and remote voting using the remote participation and voting facilities hosted on the Securities Services e-Portal("e-Portal"), details as set out below:
Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, Damansara
Heights, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan, Malaysia
Modes of
:
1. Typed text in the Meeting Platform
Communication
2. Email questions to cosec@glomac.com.my prior to the 37th AGM
Remote Participation and Voting
Only shareholders whose names appear on the General Meeting Record of Depositors as at 20 October 2021 shall be eligible to participate in the 37th AGM or appoint proxy(ies) to participate and/or vote on his/her behalf.
2. Shareholders who wish to participate at the 37th AGM are required to register as a user of the Securities Services e-Portal as well as register for the remote participation via https://sshsb.net.my/latest by Monday, 25 October 2021. For more details,please refer to the Securities Servicese-PortalAdministrative Guide in Appendix I.
Securities Services e-Portal allowed individual and body corporate shareholders, through their appointed representatives to:
Submit e-Proxy Form
Register for Remote Participation
Attend and participate the Live Stream Meeting (eLive)
Vote Online Remotely during the Meeting (eVoting)
Appointment of Proxy
If a Shareholder is unable to participate at the 37th AGM via the Securities Services e-Portal, he/she may appoint more than one (1) proxy to participate, speak and vote on his/her behalf. He/she may also appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as his/her proxy and indicate the voting instructions in the proxy form.
If you wish to participate at the 37th AGM yourself, please do not submit any proxy form. A shareholder will not be allowed to participate at the 37th AGM if his/her proxy/proxies has/have been registered to participate at the 37th AGM.
The appointment of proxy may be made in a hardcopy form or by electronic means as follows:
In Hardcopy Form
The proxy form shall be deposited at SS E Solutions Sdn. Bhd. at Level 7, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, Damansara Heights, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan, Malaysia, no later than 11:00 a.m. on Monday, 25 October 2021.
By Electronic Means
The proxy form shall be electronically lodged via Securities Services e-Portal's platform at https://sshsb.net.my/or by fax to +603-2094 9940 or by email to eservices@sshsb.com.mynot later than 11:00 a.m. on Monday, 25 October 2021.For more details,please refer to the Securities Servicese-PortalAdministrative Guide in Appendix I.
Appointed proxies need not register for remote participation but are required to register as the users of the Securities Services e-Portal latest by Thursday, 21 October 2021.
5. If you have submitted your proxy form and subsequently decide to appoint another person or wish to participate personally in the 37th AGM, please write in to eservices@sshsb.com.mynot later than 11:00 a.m. on Monday, 25 October 2021 to revoke the earlier appointed proxy.
Submission of Questions
Shareholders who wish to post questions to the Chairman/Board/Management can email their questions tocosec@glomac.com.my not later than 11.00 a.m. on Wednesday, 20 October 2021.
Shareholders may also submit their questions to the Chairman/Board/Management via the real time submission of typed texts through a text box within Securities Services e-Portal's platform before the start or during the live streaming of the 37th AGM.
The Chairman/Board/Management will endeavour to respond to the relevant questions during the Meeting or by email after the Meeting.
Procedure for Securities Services e-Portal
Shareholders/proxies/corporate representatives who wishes to participate in the 37th AGM remotely via Securities Services e-Portal are required to follow the requirements and procedures as summarised in the Securities Services Administrative Guide in Appendix I.
Poll Voting
The voting at the 37th AGM will be conducted by way of poll in accordance with Paragraph 8.29A of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. The poll will be conducted by way of electronic voting. Poll Administrators and Independent Scrutineers will be appointed to conduct the polling process and verify the results of the poll, respectively.
Access to eVoting will be opened from the commencement of the 37th AGM until the end of the voting session which will be announced by the Chairman of the 37th AGM.For more details, please refer to the Securities Services Administrative Guide in Appendix I.
Door Gift
No door gifts shall be provided to shareholders and/or proxies and/or corporate representatives who participate in the 37th AGM.
Enquiries on Securities Services e-Portal
If you have any enquiry on the above, please contact our Poll Administrator, SS E Solutions Sdn. Bhd., details as enclosed in Securities Servicese-PortalAdministrative Guide in Appendix I.
ADMINISTRATIVE GUIDE
SECURITIES SERVICES e-PORTAL
WHAT IS Securities Services e-Portal?
Securities Servicese-Portal is an online platform that will allow both individual shareholders and body corporate shareholders through their appointed representatives, to -
Submit proxy form electronically - paperless submission
Register for remote participation and voting at meetings
Participate in meetings remotely via live streaming
Vote online remotely on resolution(s) tabled at meetings
(referred to as "e-Services").
The usage of the e-Portal is dependent on the engagement of the relevant e-Services by Glomac Berhad and is by no means a guarantee of availability of use, unless we are so engaged to provide. All users are to read, agree and abide to all the Terms and
Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy as required throughout the e-Portal.
Please note that the e-Portal is best viewed on the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Safari.
REQUIRE ASSISTANCE?
Please contact Mr. Wong Piang Yoong (DID: +603 2084 9168) or Ms. Lee Pei Yeng (DID: +603 2084 9169) or Ms. Evangeline Yeoh
(DID: +603 2084 9007) or our general line (DID: +603 2084 9000) to request for e-Services Assistance during our office hours on Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and from 1:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Alternatively, you may email us at eservices@sshsb.com.my.
BEFORE THE MEETING
Sign up for a user account atSecurities Servicese-Portal
Only if you are not an existing registered user
(B) Register for Remote Participation
Where you wish to participate remotely at the meeting
OR
(C) Submit e-Proxy Form
Where you wish to appoint proxy(ies) to participate remotely on your behalf (you may also submit the hard copy Proxy Form)
Look forGlomac Berhadunder Company Name and37th AGM on 27 October 2021 at 11:00 a.m. - Registration for Remote Participationunder Corporate Exercise / Event and click ">" to register for remote participation at the meeting.
Step 1 Check if you are attending as -
Individual shareholder
Corporate or authorised representative of a body corporate
For body corporates, the appointed corporate / authorised representative has to upload the evidence of authority (e.g. Certificate of Appointment of Corporate Representative, Power of Attorney, letter of authority or other documents proving authority). All documents that are not in English or Bahasa Malaysia have to be accompanied by a certified translation in English in 1 file. The originalevidence of authority and translation thereof, if required, have to be submitted at SS E Solutions Sdn. Bhd. at Level 7, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, Damansara Heights, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan for verification before the registration
closing date and time above.
Step 2 Submit your registration.
All shareholders must register for remote participation at the meeting and are highly encouraged to register as early as possible and before the eLive access date and time [see (D) below] in order to ensure timely access to the meeting. Access shall be granted only to eligible shareholders in accordance with the General Meeting Record of Depositors as at 20 October 2021.
A copy of your e-Registration for remote participation can be accessed via My Records (refer to the left navigation panel).
Your registration will apply toall the CDS account(s) of each individual shareholder / body corporate shareholder that you represent. If you are both an individual shareholder and representative of body corporate(s), you need to register as an individual and also as a representative for each body corporate.
As the meeting will be conducted on a fully virtual basis, we highly encourage all shareholders to remotely participate and vote at the meeting, failing which, please appoint the Chairman of the meeting as proxy or your own proxy(ies) to represent you.
Look forGlomac Berhadunder Company Name and37th AGM on 27 October 2021 at 11:00 a.m. - Submission of Proxy Formunder Corporate Exercise / Event and click ">" to submit your proxy forms online for the meeting by the submission closing date and time above.
Step 1 Check if you are submitting the proxy form as -
Individual shareholder
Corporate or authorised representative of a body corporate
For body corporates, the appointed corporate / authorised representative is to upload the evidence of authority (e.g. Certificate of Appointment of Corporate Representative, Power of Attorney, letter of authority or other documents proving authority). All documents that are not in English or Bahasa Malaysia have to be accompanied by a certified translation in English in 1 file. The originalevidence of authority and translation thereof, if required, have to be submitted at SS E Solutions Sdn. Bhd. at Level 7, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar
Damansara, Damansara Heights, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan for verification before the proxy form submission closing date and time above.
Step 2 Enter your CDS account number or the body corporate's CDS account number. Then enter the information of your proxy(ies) and the proportion of your securities to be represented by your proxy(ies).
You may appoint the Chairman of the meeting as your proxy where you are not able to participate remotely. Step 3 Proceed to indicate how your votes are to be casted against each resolution.
Step 4 Review and confirm your proxy form details before submission.
A copy of your submitted e-Proxy Form can be accessed via My Records (refer to the left navigation panel).
You need to submit your e-Proxy Form for every CDS account(s)you have or represent.
PROXIES
All appointed proxies need not register for remote participation under (B) above but if they are not registered users of the e- Portal, they will need to sign up as users of the e-Portal under (A) above by 21 OCTOBER 2021. PLEASE NOTIFY YOUR PROXY(IES) ACCORDINGLY. Upon processing the proxy forms, we will grant the proxy access to remote participation at the meeting to which he/she is appointed for instead of the shareholder,provided the proxy must be a registered user of the e- Portal, failing which, the proxy will not be able to participate at the meeting as the meeting will be conducted on a fully virtualbasis.
Look forGlomac Berhadunder Company Name and37th AGM on 27 October 2021 at 11:00 a.m. - Live Stream Meetingunder Corporate Exercise / Event and click ">" to join the meeting.
The access to the live stream meeting will open on the abovementioned date and time.
If you have any questions to raise, you may use the text box to transmit your question. The Chairman / Board / Management / relevant adviser(s) will endeavour to broadcast your question and their answer during the meeting. Do take note that the quality of the live streaming is dependent on the stability of the internet connection at the location of the user.
(E) Vote Online Remotely during the Meeting (eVoting)
Meeting Date and Time
eVoting Access Date and Time
Wednesday, 27 October 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
Wednesday, 27 October 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
If you are already accessing the Live Stream Meeting, clickProceed to Vote under the live stream player.
OR
If you are not accessing from the Live Stream Meeting and have just logged in to the e-Portal, look for Glomac Berhadunder Company Name and 37th AGM on 27 October 2021 at 11:00 a.m. - Remote Votingunder Corporate Exercise /
Event and click ">" to remotely cast and submit the votes online for the resolutions tabled at the meeting.
Glomac Bhd published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 03:21:00 UTC.