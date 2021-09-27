Glomac Berhad : - Administrative Details

ADMINISTRATIVE GUIDE

WHAT IS Securities Services e-Portal?

Securities Services e-Portal is an online platform that will allow both individual shareholders and body corporate shareholders through their appointed representatives, to -

Submit proxy form electronically - paperless submission

Register for remote participation and voting at meetings

Participate in meetings remotely via live streaming

Vote online remotely on resolution(s) tabled at meetings

(referred to as " e-Services ").

The usage of the e-Portal is dependent on the engagement of the relevant e-Services by Glomac Berhad and is by no means a guarantee of availability of use, unless we are so engaged to provide. All users are to read, agree and abide to all the Terms and

Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy as required throughout the e-Portal.

Please note that the e-Portal is best viewed on the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Safari.

REQUIRE ASSISTANCE?

Please contact Mr. Wong Piang Yoong (DID: +603 2084 9168) or Ms. Lee Pei Yeng (DID: +603 2084 9169) or Ms. Evangeline Yeoh

(DID: +603 2084 9007) or our general line (DID: +603 2084 9000) to request for e-Services Assistance during our office hours on Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and from 1:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Alternatively, you may email us at eservices@sshsb.com.my.

BEFORE THE MEETING