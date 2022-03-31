Gloria Material Technology : Correction announcement of Audit Opinions consolidated financial statements with iXBRL for the year ended December 31, 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/31 2.Company name:GLORIA MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CORP 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):The company itself. 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: Correction announcement of Audit Opinions consolidated financial statements with iXBRL for the year ended December 31,2021 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Audit Opinions. 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: Unmodified opinion. 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: Unmodified opinion(Emphasis on matters or other matters) 9.Countermeasures:Reissue the revised filing to MOPS 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA