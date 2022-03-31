Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Gloria Material Technology Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5009   TW0005009005

GLORIA MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(5009)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Gloria Material Technology : Correction announcement of Audit Opinions consolidated financial statements with iXBRL for the year ended December 31, 2021

03/31/2022 | 02:06am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GLORIA MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CORP
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/31 Time of announcement 13:55:36
Subject 
 Correction announcement of Audit Opinions
consolidated financial statements with iXBRL for
the year ended December 31, 2021
Date of events 2022/03/31 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/31
2.Company name:GLORIA MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CORP
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head
  office" or  "subsidiaries"):The company itself.
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
 Correction announcement of Audit Opinions consolidated financial statements
with iXBRL for the year ended December 31,2021
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Audit Opinions.
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
Unmodified opinion.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Unmodified opinion(Emphasis on matters or other matters)
9.Countermeasures:Reissue the revised filing to MOPS
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Gloria Material Technology Corp. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 06:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
