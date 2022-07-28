Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Gloria Material Technology Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5009   TW0005009005

GLORIA MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(5009)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-26
30.45 TWD    0.00%
03:18aGLORIA MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY : GMTC's 2022 Q2 consolidated financial statements have been submitted by the Board of Directors
PU
06/30GLORIA MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY : Represent subsidiary Zhejiang Jiaxing Shiang Yang Metal Material Technology Co., Ltd. to announce the Board resolution of disposal of land and buildings.
PU
05/26GLORIA MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the important resolutions of the 2022 shareholders' meeting.
PU
Gloria Material Technology : GMTC Board of Directors Resolution for no dividend distribution of 2022 Q2

07/28/2022 | 03:18am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GLORIA MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CORP
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/28 Time of announcement 15:03:43
Subject 
 GMTC Board of Directors Resolution for no
dividend distribution of 2022 Q2
Date of events 2022/07/28 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/28
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :2022 Q2
3.Period which dividends belong to:2022/04/01~2022/06/30
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):0
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):0
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10

Disclaimer

Gloria Material Technology Corp. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 07:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
