Gloria Material Technology : GMTC Board of Directors Resolution for no dividend distribution of 2022 Q2
07/28/2022 | 03:18am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: GLORIA MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CORP
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/28
Time of announcement
15:03:43
Subject
GMTC Board of Directors Resolution for no
dividend distribution of 2022 Q2
Date of events
2022/07/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/28
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :2022 Q2
3.Period which dividends belong to:2022/04/01~2022/06/30
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):0
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):0
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
