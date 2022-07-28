Gloria Material Technology : GMTC's 2022 Q2 consolidated financial statements have been submitted by the Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/07/28 2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/07/28 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2022/01/01~2022/06/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):5,778,345 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,922,713 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,107,950 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,146,609 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):943,471 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):895,325 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):2.00 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):23,372,304 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):13,568,145 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):9,248,286 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.