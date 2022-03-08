Gloria Material Technology : The Company will attend the institutional investor conference“2022 Q1 Taiwan Corporate Day” held by MasterLink Securities.
03/08/2022 | 03:41am EST
Provided by: GLORIA MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CORP
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/09
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:30 p.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend the institutional investor conference"2022 Q1
Taiwan Corporate Day" held by MasterLink Securities to provide investors
the Company's operational and financial results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
