    5009   TW0005009005

GLORIA MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(5009)
  Report
Gloria Material Technology : The Company will attend the institutional investor conference“2022 Q1 Taiwan Corporate Day” held by MasterLink Securities.

03/08/2022 | 03:41am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: GLORIA MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CORP
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 16:31:13
Subject 
 The Company will attend the institutional
investor conference"2022 Q1 Taiwan Corporate Day"
held by MasterLink Securities.
Date of events 2022/03/09 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/09
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:30 p.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend the institutional investor conference"2022 Q1
Taiwan Corporate Day" held by MasterLink Securities to provide investors
the Company's operational and financial results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Gloria Material Technology Corp. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 08:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
