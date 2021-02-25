Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Glorious Property Holdings Limited    845   KYG3940K1058

GLORIOUS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(845)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glorious Property : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT - DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DEEMED DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN CERTAIN PRC SUBSIDIARIES

02/25/2021 | 05:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Glorious Property Holdings Limited 恒盛地產控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00845)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DEEMED DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTERESTS

IN CERTAIN PRC SUBSIDIARIES

Reference is made to the announcement of Glorious Property Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 28 January 2021 (the "Investment Announcement") in relation to subscription of 10% equity interests in each of the Target Companies by way of contribution for registered capital and capital reserve by the Investor at the total consideration of RMB350,000,000. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Investment Announcement.

Pursuant to Rules 2.13 and 14.58(5) of the Listing Rules, the Company would like to provide the following additional information on the Investor and the basis of the consideration for the Investment:

1.

INFORMATION ON THE INVESTOR

As at the date of the Investment Announcement, the executive partner of Qingdao Dingxuan Management Consulting Enterprise (Limited Partnership)* (青島鼎煊企業 管理諮詢合夥企業(有限合夥)) (the "Qingdao Dingxuan"), the Investor, is Shanghai Runsheng Enterprise Management Consulting Enterprise (Limited Partnership)*(上海 潤勝企業管理諮詢合夥企業( 有限合夥)) (the "Shanghai Runsheng"), and the

partners are Shanghai Runsheng and Shanghai Jianheng Enterprise Management Consulting Firm (Limited Partnership)* (上海簡亨企業管理諮詢事務所(有限合夥))

(the "Shanghai Jianheng"). The executive partner of Shanghai Runsheng is Ma Lijun* (馬麗軍) and the partners are Ma Lijun* (馬麗軍) and Guo Yiqiu* (郭旖秋).

The executive partner of Shanghai Jianheng is You Wei* (游偉), and the partners are You Wei* (游偉) and Li Chen* (李琛). All of the above limited partnership and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties of the Company.

2.

BASIS OF THE CONSIDERATION

Apart from the reasons as set out in the Investment Announcement, when determining the consideration for the Investment, the Company has also considered (i) the latest land auction prices of other land parcels near Nantong Glorious Chateau Project (Phase II); and (ii) the trend of price movement of other property projects surrounding Nantong Glorious Chateau Project (Phase II) in the past and the latest market information about nearby property prices. The most recent land auction price that the Company and the Investor have made reference to was approximately RMB3,100 per sq.m. of floor area with plot ratio of 1.6-2.0.

By order of the Board Glorious Property Holdings Limited

Ding Xiang Yang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Messrs. Ding Xiang Yang, Xia Jing Hua and Yan Zhi Rong; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Prof. Liu Tao, Dr. Hu Jinxing and Mr. Han Ping.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Glorious Property Holdings Limited published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 10:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLORIOUS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:46aGLORIOUS PROPERTY : Supplemental announcement - discloseable transaction deemed ..
PU
2020GLORIOUS PROPERTY : Supplemental announcement to the annual report for the year ..
PU
2020GLORIOUS PROPERTY : Postponement of board meeting
PU
2019GLORIOUS PROPERTY : Voluntary announcement loan facilities and provision of corp..
PU
2019GLORIOUS PROPERTY : (Revised) Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Se..
PU
2019GLORIOUS PROPERTY : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Sh..
PU
2019GLORIOUS PROPERTY : Poll results of annual general meeting
PU
2019GLORIOUS PROPERTY : Postponement of board meeting
PU
2019GLORIOUS PROPERTY : Positive profit alert
PU
2017GLORIOUS PROPERTY : Clarification announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 5 807 M 900 M 900 M
Net income 2019 -957 M -148 M -148 M
Net Debt 2019 25 222 M 3 910 M 3 910 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,73x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 602 M 248 M 248 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,57x
EV / Sales 2019 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 692
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart GLORIOUS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Glorious Property Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiang Yang Ding Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jing Hua Xia Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director & VP
Ping Han Independent Non-Executive Director
Tao Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Jin Xing Hu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLORIOUS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.20%248
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED21.00%45 216
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.94%33 021
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.97%30 300
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.32%27 475
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.68%26 336
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ