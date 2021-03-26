Glorious Property : POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Glorious Property Holdings Limited 恒盛地產控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00845)

POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of Glorious Property Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 9 March 2021 in relation to the convening of a meeting of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the release of the final results announcement of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020 and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if any.

The Board hereby announces that as additional time is required for finalising the consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020, the meeting of the Board is re-scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 to consider the various matters set out above.

