GLORIOUS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED    845

GLORIOUS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(845)
Glorious Property : POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

03/26/2021 | 06:01am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Glorious Property Holdings Limited 恒盛地產控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00845)

POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of Glorious Property Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 9 March 2021 in relation to the convening of a meeting of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the release of the final results announcement of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020 and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if any.

The Board hereby announces that as additional time is required for finalising the consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020, the meeting of the Board is re-scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 to consider the various matters set out above.

By order of the Board

Glorious Property Holdings Limited

Cheng Ka Hang, Francis

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 26 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Messrs. Ding Xiang Yang (Mr. Cheng Ka Hang, Francis as his alternate), Xia Jing Hua and Yan Zhi Rong; the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Prof. Liu Tao, Dr. Hu Jinxing and Mr. Han Ping.

Glorious Property Holdings Limited published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 10:00:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 5 807 M 888 M 888 M
Net income 2019 -957 M -146 M -146 M
Net Debt 2019 25 222 M 3 855 M 3 855 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,73x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 509 M 231 M 231 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,57x
EV / Sales 2019 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 692
Free-Float 31,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiang Yang Ding Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jing Hua Xia Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director & VP
Ping Han Independent Non-Executive Director
Tao Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Jin Xing Hu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLORIOUS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.00%256
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED12.20%43 770
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.33%37 539
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED18.59%34 663
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED21.29%28 187
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-9.36%27 582
