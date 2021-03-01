Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited    393   BMG3939X1002

GLORIOUS SUN ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(393)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glorious Sun Enterprises : Retirement of Executive Director, Change of Authorised Representative, Change of Process Agent and Change of Composition of Board Committee

03/01/2021 | 05:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLORIOUS SUN ENTERPRISES LIMITED 旭日企業有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 393)

RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE,

CHANGE OF PROCESS AGENT

AND

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Pau Sze Kee, Jackson ("Mr. Pau") has resigned from his office as an executive director of the Company upon his retirement with effect from 1 March 2021 after his 24 years of service with the Company and following the retirement of Mr. Pau, he has also ceased to be (i) an authorised representative of the Company for the purpose of Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") (the "Authorised Representative"); (ii) the agent for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong (the "Process Agent") as required under Rule 19.05(2) of the Listing Rules; and (iii) a member of the remuneration committee of the Company.

Ms. Yeung Yin Chi, Jennifer, an executive director of the Company, has been appointed as the Authorised Representative and the Process Agent of the Company with effect from 1 March 2021.

Mr. Hui Chung Shing, Herman, an executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the remuneration committee of the Company with effect from 1 March 2021.

Mr. Pau has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter relating to his retirement that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its full recognition, high appreciation and sincere gratitude to Mr. Pau for his service and valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

By Order of the Board

Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited Hui Chung Shing, Herman, SBS, MH, JP

Director

Hong Kong, 1 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are as follows:

Executive Directors:

Dr. Charles Yeung, GBS, JP, Mr. Yeung Chun Fan, Mr. Hui Chung Shing, Herman, SBS, MH, JP, Ms. Cheung Wai Yee and Ms. Yeung Yin Chi, Jennifer

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Lau Hon Chuen, Ambrose, GBS, JP, Dr. Chung Shui Ming, Timpson, GBS, JP, Dr. Chan Chung Bun, Bunny, GBS, JP and Mr. Ng Wing Ka, Jimmy, BBS, JP

Disclaimer

Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 10:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLORIOUS SUN ENTERPRISES LIMITED
05:18aGLORIOUS SUN ENTERPRISES : Retirement of Executive Director, Change of Authorise..
PU
01/28GLORIOUS SUN ENTERPRISES : Completes Issuance of $2 Million Shares to iFree Grou..
MT
01/17GLORIOUS SUN ENTERPRISES : To Issue 15 Million Shares; Shares Up 5%
MT
2020GLORIOUS SUN ENTERPRISES : Announcement of Interim Results for the six months en..
PU
2020GLORIOUS SUN ENTERPRISES : Connected Transaction in relation to Provision of Con..
PU
2020GLORIOUS SUN ENTERPRISES : Connected Transaction - Tenancy Agreement
PU
2020MAJOR TRANSACTION : Disposals of 6.40% Senior Perpetual Capital Securities Calla..
PU
2020DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR RELATI : Disposals of 6.40% Senior Perpetual Capit..
PU
2017GLORIOUS SUN ENTERPRISES : Monthly Return
PU
2017DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTI : Disposal of Properties; and Notice of Spe..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 212 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2019 110 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
Net cash 2019 1 397 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
Yield 2019 6,90%
Capitalization 1 281 M 165 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,54x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,06x
Nbr of Employees 498
Free-Float 29,6%
Chart GLORIOUS SUN ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLORIOUS SUN ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chun Fan Yeung Vice Chairman & General Manager
Chun Kam Yeung Chairman
Hon Chuen Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Shui Ming Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Chung Bun Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLORIOUS SUN ENTERPRISES LIMITED1.22%165
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.4.88%102 926
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.13.55%100 526
KERING SA-11.69%79 318
ROSS STORES, INC.-5.02%41 578
HENNES & MAURITZ AB15.70%39 118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ