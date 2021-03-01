Glorious Sun Enterprises : Retirement of Executive Director, Change of Authorised Representative, Change of Process Agent and Change of Composition of Board Committee

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLORIOUS SUN ENTERPRISES LIMITED 旭日企業有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 393)

RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE,

CHANGE OF PROCESS AGENT

AND

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Pau Sze Kee, Jackson ("Mr. Pau") has resigned from his office as an executive director of the Company upon his retirement with effect from 1 March 2021 after his 24 years of service with the Company and following the retirement of Mr. Pau, he has also ceased to be (i) an authorised representative of the Company for the purpose of Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") (the "Authorised Representative"); (ii) the agent for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong (the "Process Agent") as required under Rule 19.05(2) of the Listing Rules; and (iii) a member of the remuneration committee of the Company.

Ms. Yeung Yin Chi, Jennifer, an executive director of the Company, has been appointed as the Authorised Representative and the Process Agent of the Company with effect from 1 March 2021.

Mr. Hui Chung Shing, Herman, an executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the remuneration committee of the Company with effect from 1 March 2021.

Mr. Pau has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter relating to his retirement that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its full recognition, high appreciation and sincere gratitude to Mr. Pau for his service and valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

By Order of the Board

Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited Hui Chung Shing, Herman, SBS, MH, JP

Director

Hong Kong, 1 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are as follows:

Executive Directors:

Dr. Charles Yeung, GBS, JP, Mr. Yeung Chun Fan, Mr. Hui Chung Shing, Herman, SBS, MH, JP, Ms. Cheung Wai Yee and Ms. Yeung Yin Chi, Jennifer

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Lau Hon Chuen, Ambrose, GBS, JP, Dr. Chung Shui Ming, Timpson, GBS, JP, Dr. Chan Chung Bun, Bunny, GBS, JP and Mr. Ng Wing Ka, Jimmy, BBS, JP