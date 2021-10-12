GLORY : Partners with HRS Hospitality & Retail Systems to Deliver Integration Between CASHINFINITYTM Point of Sale Cash Recycling Solutions and Oracle MICROS Simphony Software

‘Plug and Play’ capability accelerates implementation time for hospitality clients

Glory Global Solutions, a global leader in cash technology solutions, today announced a partnership with HRS Hospitality & Retail Systems to offer a complete ‘plug and play’ integration between their CASHINFINITY point of sale cash recycling solutions and the world’s leading cloud POS platform, Oracle MICROS Simphony. HRS Hospitality & Retail Systems is an Oracle Partner and the company’s largest worldwide partner in the hospitality sector, supplying IT solutions to over 9500 hospitality, F&B and retail customers around the world.

Today’s announcement means that implementation of Glory’s CASHINFINITY solutions to automate the handling of cash payments will be simplified for Oracle MICROS Simphony customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. After plugging in, no further development is required. The integration delivers full operational and management functionality including cash inventory reporting.

Hagen Höhl, Vice President of EMEA Retail Markets at Glory, welcomed the new partnership and the opportunities it provides. He said ‘We are delighted to have been working with HRS Hospitality & Retail Systems to deliver the integration of our POS cash recyclers. Across the hospitality industry, cash remains an important method of payment. The integration of our CASHINFINITY solutions opens up the potential for significant efficiency enhancements to the cash processes of venues that use the Oracle MICROS Simphony POS platform’.

By automating the handling of cash at the point of sale, Glory’s CASHINFINITY solutions enable staff to focus on the customer experience rather than counting cash. Shrinkage is reduced and counterfeit notes readily detected. They also minimise errors through accurate counting and reduce the time taken for start and end of day reconciliation.

Explaining the decision to partner with Glory on this project, Wolfgang Emperger, Vice President of Sales and Marketing EMEA of HRS Hospitality & Retail Systems said, ‘Wherever you look, cash continues to play an important role in the payments market. Working with Glory we are able to provide Oracle MICROS Simphony customers with a cost effective, efficient means of processing these payments and to thereby enhance the end customer experience.’

- ENDS -

About GLORY

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, QSR, cash center and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals — enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 11,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across the world, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years.

For further information please visit www.glory-global.com or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glory_global.

About HRS Hospitality & Retail Systems:

Founded in 1990, HRS Hospitality & Retail Systems was created with the aim of providing a superior customer experience, both for service industry companies and their clients. Now, HRS provides innovative management solutions for hotels, restaurants, retail chains, stadiums, spas and fitness clubs. HRS has an impressive portfolio of products and services; these include pre-project analysis, hardware and software supply, strategic IT consulting, solutions implementation and integration, staff training and consulting, 24/7 technical support, plus a wide range of professional customer services. The company has developed an excellent reputation for providing high quality services together with a strong global presence. HRS has established itself not just as an IT solution provider but also as a proactive contributor to the Hospitality Industry.

HRS is a trademark of HRS Hospitality & Retail Systems.

Oracle and Java are registered trademark of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

CASHINFINITY and its associated graphical representation are each a registered trademark of GLORY LTD. in Japan, the European Union, the USA and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005546/en/