Glory : FY2020 3rd Quarter Financial Results(180KB)

02/14/2021 | 11:09pm EST
This is a translation of the original Japanese text of the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021." Should there be any discrepancy between any part of this translation and the original Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

February 4, 2021

Company Name:

GLORY LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo (1st Section)

Code number:

6457

URL:

https://corporate.glory-global.com/

Representative:

Motozumi Miwa

President & Representative Director

Contact person:

Yukihiro Fujikawa

Executive Officer; Executive General Manager, Finance Headquarters

TEL +81-79-297-3131

Scheduled filing date of Quarterly Securities Report:

February 10, 2021

Scheduled date of dividend payments:

Preparation of quarterly earnings supplementary explanatory material:

Yes

Holding of quarterly earnings presentation:

Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded downward.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Nine months ended December 31, 2020 Nine months ended December 31, 2019

(Millions of yen)

(%)

  • 145,966 (9.2)

  • 160,785 (3.6)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

  • 7,403 (41.7)

  • 12,697 10.2

(Millions of yen)

(%)

  • 7,244 (39.4)

11,950

5.8

(Millions of yen)

(%)

  • 3,156 (56.4)

  • 7,237 11.5

(Note) Comprehensive income

Nine months ended December 31, 2020: Nine months ended December 31, 2019:

¥3,542 million [ (44.2) %] ¥6,344 million [ (25.9) %]

Net income per share

Fully diluted net income per share

Nine months ended December 31, 2020 Nine months ended December 31, 2019

(Yen)

52.22

119.78

(Yen)

(Reference) EBITDA (Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization of goodwill)

Nine months ended December 31, 2020: ¥18,719 million [ (18.7) %] Nine months ended December 31, 2019: ¥23,013 million [ 9.9 %]

Net income before amortization of goodwill (Net income attributable to owners of parent + Amortization of goodwill)

Nine months ended December 31, 2020: ¥6,615 million [ (34.5) %]

Nine months ended December 31, 2019: ¥10,097 million [ 9.6 %]

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Ownership equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of December 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2020

(Millions of yen)

310,109 308,763

(Millions of yen)

181,939 187,143

(%)

58.0

60.0

(Yen)

2,976.87 3,064.61

(Reference) Ownership equity

As of December 31, 2020:

¥179,956 million

As of March 31, 2020:

¥185,196 million

2. Dividends

(Record date)

Dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Year-end

Annual

Year ended March 31, 2020 Year ending March 31, 2021

(Yen)

(Yen)

32.00

30.00

(Yen)

(Yen)

34.00

(Yen)

66.00

Year ending March 31, 2021 (forecast)

36.00

66.00

(Note) Revisions to the latest dividend forecast: Yes

For details on the revision to the dividend forecast, please refer to the news release titled "Notice of Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecast and Year-End Dividend Forecast for FY2020" announced on the same day as this report (February 4, 2021).

3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Net income per share

Full year

(Millions of yen)

(%)

213,000

(5.0)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

11,000

(38.6)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

10,000

(36.1)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

4,500

(49.8)

(Yen)

74.44

(Note) Revisions to the latest consolidated financial forecast: Yes

For details on the revision to the consolidated financial forecast, please refer to the news release titled "Notice of Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecast and Year-End Dividend Forecast for FY2020" announced on the same day as this report (February 4, 2021).

(Reference) EBITDA

Year ending March 31, 2021:

¥25,900 million

Net income before amortization of goodwill

Year ending March 31, 2021:

¥9,200 million

2

Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation):

Yes

Newly included: 1 company (Company name: Acrelec Group S.A.S.) Excluded: -

(Note) For more information, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto (3) Notes to

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, Changes in Significant Subsidiaries During the Period" on page 11 of the Attachment.

  • (2) Application of accounting methods specific to preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements:Yes

  • (3) Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and restatements

  • (a) Changes in accounting policies associated with revisions of accounting standards, etc.:

  • (b) Changes in accounting policies other than (a):

  • (c) Changes in accounting estimates:

  • (d) Restatements:

None None None None

(4) Total number of shares issued (common shares)

  • (a) Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

    As of December 31, 2020:

    As of March 31, 2020:

    63,638,210 shares 63,638,210 shares

  • (b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the periodAs of December 31, 2020:

    As of March 31, 2020:

    2,866,078 shares 2,866,029 shares

  • (c) Average number of shares (cumulative from the beginning of the period)

Nine months ended December 31, 2020: 60,447,366 shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2019: 60,420,684 shares

(Note) In addition to the number of treasury shares at the end of the period, there also existed Company shares owned by the "Board

Incentive Plan (BIP) Trust Account" and "Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Trust Account." (As of December 31, 2020: 320,440 shares, As of March 31, 2020: 341,500 shares)

(Note) Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

(Note) Explanation regarding the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special items

(Caution concerning forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements such as operational forecasts contained in this report are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions which the Company regards as legitimate, and are not promises regarding the achievement of forecasts. Actual performance may differ greatly from these forecasts due to various present and future factors. For the assumptions and other related matters concerning the financial forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Statements, (2) Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 6 of the Attachment.

Attachment

Contents

1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Statements .............................................................................................. 5

(1) Operating Results ............................................................................................................................................................................ 5

(2) Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements ...................................................................................... 6

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto ...................................................... 7

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet ............................................................................................................................................

7

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ...................................................................................

9

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income ..................................................................................................................................

9

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ........................................................................................................

10

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ....................................................................................................................

11

Notes Regarding Assumption of a Going Concern ..........................................................................................................................

11

Notes for Significant Change in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity ............................................................................................

11

Changes in Significant Subsidiaries During the Period ...................................................................................................................

11

Application of Accounting Methods Specific to Preparation of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ........................

11

Additional Information ....................................................................................................................................................................

11

Segment Information .......................................................................................................................................................................

11

4

