Glory : FY2021 1st Quarter Financial Results (154KB)

Consolidated Financial Results
for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
Senior Executive Officer; Executive General Manager, Finance Headquarters
TEL +81-79-297-3131
Scheduled filing date of Quarterly Securities Report:
August 11, 2021
Scheduled date of dividend payments:
―
Preparation of quarterly earnings supplementary explanatory material:
Yes
Holding of quarterly earnings presentation:
Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded downward.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)
(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to
owners of parent
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
Three months ended
48,215
26.6
2,030
―
2,097
―
789
―
June 30, 2021
Three months ended
38,077
(22.4)
(972)
―
(919)
―
(1,555)
―
June 30, 2020
(Note) Comprehensive income
Three months ended June 30, 2021:
¥1,248 million [
― %]
Three months ended June 30, 2020:
¥(1,796) million [
― %]
Net income per share
Fully diluted net income
per share
(Yen)
(Yen)
Three months ended
13.06
―
June 30, 2021
Three months ended
(25.73)
―
June 30, 2020
(Reference) EBITDA (Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization of goodwill)
Three months ended June 30, 2021:
¥5,972 million [
159.3%]
Three months ended June 30, 2020:
¥2,303 million [ (64.3)%]
Net income before amortization of goodwill (Net income attributable to owners of parent + Amortization of goodwill)
Three months ended June 30, 2021:
¥2,006 million [
― %]
Three months ended June 30, 2020:
¥(612) million [
― %]
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Ownership equity ratio
Net assets per share
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Yen)
As of June 30, 2021
325,696
195,233
59.2
3,189.97
As of March 31, 2021
331,214
197,147
58.6
3,209.29
(Reference) Ownership equity
As of June 30, 2021:
¥192,886 million
As of March 31, 2021:
¥194,015 million
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
(Record date)
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Year-end
Annual
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
Year ended
―
30.00
―
36.00
66.00
March 31, 2021
Year ending
―
March 31, 2022
Year ending
March 31, 2022
34.00
―
34.00
68.00
(forecast)
(Note) Revisions to the latest dividend forecast:
None
3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)
Net income
Net income per
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to owners
of parent
share
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Yen)
Six months ending
106,000
19.6
4,000
149.8
4,000
107.8
1,800
―
29.77
September 30, 2021
Full year
225,000
3.5
10,000
(29.6)
9,500
(32.7)
4,500
(25.6)
74.43
(Note) Revisions to the latest consolidated financial forecast:
Yes
For details on the revision to the consolidated financial forecast, please refer to the news release titled "Notice regarding Revision to Consolidated Financial Forecast for Six-month Period ending September 30, 2021" announced on the same day as this report (August 6, 2021).
(Reference) EBITDA
Six months ending September 30, 2021: ¥11,700 million
Year ending March 31, 2022 (full year): ¥25,400 million Net income before amortization of goodwill
Six months ending September 30, 2021: ¥4,100 million
Year ending March 31, 2022 (full year): ¥9,200 million
Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation): None
(2)
Application of accounting methods specific to preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements:
Yes
(3)
Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and restatements
(a) Changes in accounting policies associated with revisions of accounting standards, etc.:
Yes
(b) Changes in accounting policies other than (a):
None
(c) Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(d) Restatements:
None
(Note) For more information, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 11 of the Attachment.
Total number of shares issued (common shares)
Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2021:
63,638,210 shares
As of March 31, 2021:
63,638,210 shares
(b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2021:
2,866,078 shares
As of March 31, 2021:
2,866,078 shares
(c) Average number of shares (cumulative from the beginning of the period)
Three months ended June 30, 2021:
60,461,695 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2020:
60,438,865 shares
(Note) In addition to the number of treasury shares at the end of the period, there also existed Company shares owned by the "Board Incentive Plan (BIP) Trust Account" and "Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Trust Account." (As of June 30, 2021: 305,744 shares, As of March 31, 2021: 317,905 shares)
(Note) Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
(Note) Explanation regarding the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special items (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements such as operational forecasts contained in this report are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions which the Company regards as legitimate, and are not promises regarding the achievement of forecasts. Actual performance may differ greatly from these forecasts due to various present and future factors. For the assumptions and other related matters concerning the financial forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Statements,
(2) Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 6 of the Attachment.
Attachment
Contents
1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Statements..............................................................................................
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ..................................................................................
9
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income .................................................................................................................................
9
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income .......................................................................................................
10
(3)
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements...................................................................................................................
11
Notes Regarding Assumption of a Going Concern.........................................................................................................................
11
Application of Accounting Methods Specific to Preparation of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements .......................
11
Changes in Accounting Policies .....................................................................................................................................................
11
Segment Information ......................................................................................................................................................................
12
1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Statements
(1) Operating Results
The global economy in the three months ended June 30, 2021 saw variances in economic recovery due to differences by country/region in the status of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as well as economic measures. In the United States, the pace of economic recovery accelerated against the backdrop of large-scale fiscal policies in addition to the loosening of measures to prevent infection due to the widespread of vaccines. Although there were restrictions on economic activity in Europe, economic recovery was shown due to the progress of vaccinations. In Asia, although the Chinese economy continued to recover, overall the challenging conditions remained due to the spread of infection, delays in vaccinations, etc. On the other hand, the Japanese economy saw a moderate recovery trend due to factors such as overall capital investment and corporate earnings recovering, despite strong downward pressure in the food service and hotel industries, whose foundations are face-to-face services.
Under such circumstances, sales to financial institutions and the retail industry were both strong in the overseas market, and in particular, sales of "sales proceeds deposit machines" used in the back office and self-service "coin and banknote recyclers" for cashiers to the retail industry increased as a result of the growth in needs for contact-free and self-service to prevent infection in addition to increased rigor in cash management.
In addition, the performance of the Acrelec Group S.A.S., which is expanding the self-service kiosks related business, almost recovered to the same level as before the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the domestic business, sales in the financial market increased due to the acquisition of replacement demand and the system modifications required in connection with the scheduled issuance of the new 500-yen coin. In the retail and transportation market, sales of self-service "coin and banknote recyclers" for cashiers and other products increased due to the response to labor shortages and grasping the needs for contact-free and self-service.
As a result, net sales in this three-month period totaled ¥48,215 million (up 26.6% year on year). Of this, sales of merchandise and finished goods were ¥28,933 million (up 32.4% year on year) and sales from maintenance services were ¥19,282 million (up 18.9% year on year). Operating income was ¥2,030 million (vs. operating loss of ¥972 million in the corresponding period of the previous year) due to an increase in net sales, ordinary income was ¥2,097 million (vs. ordinary loss of ¥919 million in the corresponding period of the previous year), and net income attributable to owners of parent was ¥789 million (vs. net loss attributable to owners of parent of ¥1,555 million in the corresponding period of the previous year).
Results of operations in each business segment are as follows.
Financial market
Sales of "coin and banknote recyclers" for tellers were sluggish due to the largescale demand of the previous year having run its course, but sales of this segment's main product "open teller systems" were robust. In addition, sales from maintenance services increased due to the system modifications required in connection with the scheduled issuance of the new 500-yen coin.
As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥8,252 million (up 5.4% year on year) and operating income was ¥1,480 million (up 737.1% year on year) due to improvements in the product mix.
Retail and transportation market
Sales of this segment's main product "coin and banknote recyclers" for cashiers were steady. Sales of "sales proceeds deposit machines" for the cash-in-transit companies and "multifunctional banknote changers" were strong. In addition, sales from maintenance services increased due to the system modifications required in connection with the scheduled issuance of the new 500-yen coin.
As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥11,573 million (up 20.8% year on year), operating income was ¥844 million (vs. operating loss of ¥61 million in the corresponding period of the previous year).
Amusement market
Sales of this segment's main products such as "card systems" were slow and sales of "pachinko prize dispensing machines" for pachinko parlors were steady.
As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥2,592 million (up 14.6% year on year) and operating loss was ¥78 million (vs. operating loss of ¥316 million in the corresponding period of the previous year).
Overseas market
In the Americas and Europe, sales of "banknote recyclers" -RBG series- for financial institutions and "sales proceeds deposit machines" -CI series- for the retail industry were robust. In Asia, sales of "banknote sorters" -UW series- were sluggish. Sales of "banknote deposit modules" for ATMs, which are OEM products, increased year on year due to the revision of business agreements, etc.
Furthermore, sales from Acrelec Group S.A.S. and its subsidiaries, which were included in the scope of consolidation from the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, totaled ¥3,725 million.
