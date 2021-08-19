Glory : FY2021 1st Quarter Financial Results (154KB)

(1) Operating Results

The global economy in the three months ended June 30, 2021 saw variances in economic recovery due to differences by country/region in the status of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as well as economic measures. In the United States, the pace of economic recovery accelerated against the backdrop of large-scale fiscal policies in addition to the loosening of measures to prevent infection due to the widespread of vaccines. Although there were restrictions on economic activity in Europe, economic recovery was shown due to the progress of vaccinations. In Asia, although the Chinese economy continued to recover, overall the challenging conditions remained due to the spread of infection, delays in vaccinations, etc. On the other hand, the Japanese economy saw a moderate recovery trend due to factors such as overall capital investment and corporate earnings recovering, despite strong downward pressure in the food service and hotel industries, whose foundations are face-to-face services.

Under such circumstances, sales to financial institutions and the retail industry were both strong in the overseas market, and in particular, sales of "sales proceeds deposit machines" used in the back office and self-service "coin and banknote recyclers" for cashiers to the retail industry increased as a result of the growth in needs for contact-free and self-service to prevent infection in addition to increased rigor in cash management.

In addition, the performance of the Acrelec Group S.A.S., which is expanding the self-service kiosks related business, almost recovered to the same level as before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the domestic business, sales in the financial market increased due to the acquisition of replacement demand and the system modifications required in connection with the scheduled issuance of the new 500-yen coin. In the retail and transportation market, sales of self-service "coin and banknote recyclers" for cashiers and other products increased due to the response to labor shortages and grasping the needs for contact-free and self-service.

As a result, net sales in this three-month period totaled ¥48,215 million (up 26.6% year on year). Of this, sales of merchandise and finished goods were ¥28,933 million (up 32.4% year on year) and sales from maintenance services were ¥19,282 million (up 18.9% year on year). Operating income was ¥2,030 million (vs. operating loss of ¥972 million in the corresponding period of the previous year) due to an increase in net sales, ordinary income was ¥2,097 million (vs. ordinary loss of ¥919 million in the corresponding period of the previous year), and net income attributable to owners of parent was ¥789 million (vs. net loss attributable to owners of parent of ¥1,555 million in the corresponding period of the previous year).

Results of operations in each business segment are as follows.

Financial market

Sales of "coin and banknote recyclers" for tellers were sluggish due to the largescale demand of the previous year having run its course, but sales of this segment's main product "open teller systems" were robust. In addition, sales from maintenance services increased due to the system modifications required in connection with the scheduled issuance of the new 500-yen coin.

As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥8,252 million (up 5.4% year on year) and operating income was ¥1,480 million (up 737.1% year on year) due to improvements in the product mix.

Retail and transportation market

Sales of this segment's main product "coin and banknote recyclers" for cashiers were steady. Sales of "sales proceeds deposit machines" for the cash-in-transit companies and "multifunctional banknote changers" were strong. In addition, sales from maintenance services increased due to the system modifications required in connection with the scheduled issuance of the new 500-yen coin.

As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥11,573 million (up 20.8% year on year), operating income was ¥844 million (vs. operating loss of ¥61 million in the corresponding period of the previous year).

Amusement market

Sales of this segment's main products such as "card systems" were slow and sales of "pachinko prize dispensing machines" for pachinko parlors were steady.

As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥2,592 million (up 14.6% year on year) and operating loss was ¥78 million (vs. operating loss of ¥316 million in the corresponding period of the previous year).

Overseas market

In the Americas and Europe, sales of "banknote recyclers" -RBG series- for financial institutions and "sales proceeds deposit machines" -CI series- for the retail industry were robust. In Asia, sales of "banknote sorters" -UW series- were sluggish. Sales of "banknote deposit modules" for ATMs, which are OEM products, increased year on year due to the revision of business agreements, etc.

Furthermore, sales from Acrelec Group S.A.S. and its subsidiaries, which were included in the scope of consolidation from the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, totaled ¥3,725 million.