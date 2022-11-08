Glory : FY2022 2nd Quarter Financial Results

for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
Senior Executive Officer; Executive General Manager, Finance Headquarters
Scheduled filing date of Quarterly Securities Report:
November 10, 2022
Scheduled date of dividend payments:
December 5, 2022
Preparation of quarterly earnings supplementary explanatory material:
Yes
Holding of quarterly earnings presentation:
Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded downward.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)
(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to
owners of parent
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
Six months ended
112,142
8.7
(4,711)
―
(5,359)
―
(6,195)
―
September 30, 2022
Six months ended
103,154
16.4
5,735
258.2
5,725
304.5
2,443
―
September 30, 2021
(Note) Comprehensive income
Six months ended September 30, 2022:
¥10,062 million [ 162.2%]
Six months ended September 30, 2021:
¥3,837 million [
― %]
Net income per share
Fully diluted net income
per share
(Yen)
(Yen)
Six months ended
(105.99)
―
September 30, 2022
Six months ended
40.42
―
September 30, 2021
(Reference) EBITDA (Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization of goodwill)
Six months ended September 30, 2022:
¥4,477 million [ (67.5)%]
Six months ended September 30, 2021:
¥13,785 million [
54.7%]
Net income before amortization of goodwill (Net income attributable to owners of parent + Amortization of goodwill)
Six months ended September 30, 2022:
¥(2,878) million [
― %]
Six months ended September 30, 2021:
¥4,868 million [ 131.7%]
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results
for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
Total assets
Equity
Ownership equity ratio
Equity per share
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Yen)
As of September 30,
375,925
207,641
54.6
3,602.71
2022
As of March 31, 2022
362,827
208,604
56.6
3,395.27
(Reference) Ownership equity
As of September 30, 2022: ¥205,311 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥205,314 million
(Note) During the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combinations, and the figures as of March 31, 2022 reflect the details of the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
(Record date)
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Year-end
Annual
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
Year ended
―
34.00
―
34.00
68.00
March 31, 2022
Year ending
―
34.00
March 31, 2023
Year ending
March 31, 2023
―
34.00
68.00
(forecast)
(Note) Revisions to the latest dividend forecast:
None
3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)
Net income
Net income per
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to owners
of parent
share
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Yen)
Full year
250,000
10.3
(7,000)
―
(7,500)
―
(8,500)
―
(145.40)
(Note) Revisions to the latest consolidated financial forecast:
Yes
For details on the revision to the consolidated financial forecast, please refer to the news release titled "Notices regarding Differences between Financial Forecast and Actual Results for First Half of FY2022, and Revision to Consolidated Financial Forecast for FY2022" announced on the same day as this report (November 8, 2022).
(Reference) EBITDA
Year ending March 31, 2023:
¥11,400 million
Net income before amortization of goodwill
Year ending March 31, 2023:
¥(2,000) million
GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results
for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation): None
(2)
Application of accounting methods specific to preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements:
Yes
(3)
Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and restatements
(a) Changes in accounting policies associated with revisions of accounting standards, etc.:
Yes
(b) Changes in accounting policies other than (a):
Yes
(c) Changes in accounting estimates:
Yes
(d) Restatements:
None
Total number of shares issued (common shares)
Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2022:
63,638,210 shares
As of March 31, 2022:
63,638,210 shares
(b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2022:
6,291,973 shares
As of March 31, 2022:
2,866,078 shares
(c) Average number of shares (cumulative from the beginning of the period)
Six months ended September 30, 2022:
58,458,234 shares
Six months ended September 30, 2021:
60,464,411 shares
(Note) In addition to the number of treasury shares at the end of the period, there also existed Company shares owned by the "Board Incentive Plan (BIP) Trust Account" and "Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Trust Account." (As of September 30, 2022: 358,285 shares, As of March 31, 2022: 301,284 shares)
(Note) Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
(Note) Explanation regarding the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special items (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements such as operational forecasts contained in this report are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions which the Company regards as legitimate, and are not promises regarding the achievement of forecasts. Actual performance may differ greatly from these forecasts due to various present and future factors.