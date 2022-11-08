Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Glory Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6457   JP3274400005

GLORY LTD.

(6457)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-08 am EST
2306.00 JPY   +1.18%
01:24aGlory : FY2022 2nd Quarter Financial Results
PU
01:24aGlory : Notice regarding Differences between Forecast and Actual Results for First Half of FY2022, and Revision to Consolidated Financial Forecast for FY2022
PU
01:24aGlory : Notice Regarding Extension of Acquisition Period for Own Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glory : FY2022 2nd Quarter Financial Results

11/08/2022 | 01:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)

GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results

for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

This is a translation of the original Japanese text of the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023." Should there be any discrepancy between any part of this translation and the original Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Company Name:

GLORY LTD.

November 8, 2022

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Code number:

6457

URL:

https://corporate.glory-global.com/

Representative:

Motozumi Miwa

President & Representative Director

Contact person:

Yukihiro Fujikawa

Senior Executive Officer; Executive General Manager, Finance Headquarters

TEL +81-79-297-3131

Scheduled filing date of Quarterly Securities Report:

November 10, 2022

Scheduled date of dividend payments:

December 5, 2022

Preparation of quarterly earnings supplementary explanatory material:

Yes

Holding of quarterly earnings presentation:

Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded downward.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

owners of parent

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

Six months ended

112,142

8.7

(4,711)

(5,359)

(6,195)

September 30, 2022

Six months ended

103,154

16.4

5,735

258.2

5,725

304.5

2,443

September 30, 2021

(Note) Comprehensive income

Six months ended September 30, 2022:

¥10,062 million [ 162.2%]

Six months ended September 30, 2021:

¥3,837 million [

― %]

Net income per share

Fully diluted net income

per share

(Yen)

(Yen)

Six months ended

(105.99)

September 30, 2022

Six months ended

40.42

September 30, 2021

(Reference) EBITDA (Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization of goodwill)

Six months ended September 30, 2022:

¥4,477 million [ (67.5)%]

Six months ended September 30, 2021:

¥13,785 million [

54.7%]

Net income before amortization of goodwill (Net income attributable to owners of parent + Amortization of goodwill)

Six months ended September 30, 2022:

¥(2,878) million [

― %]

Six months ended September 30, 2021:

¥4,868 million [ 131.7%]

1

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results

for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Total assets

Equity

Ownership equity ratio

Equity per share

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Yen)

As of September 30,

375,925

207,641

54.6

3,602.71

2022

As of March 31, 2022

362,827

208,604

56.6

3,395.27

(Reference) Ownership equity

As of September 30, 2022: ¥205,311 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥205,314 million

(Note) During the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combinations, and the figures as of March 31, 2022 reflect the details of the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

(Record date)

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Year-end

Annual

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

Year ended

34.00

34.00

68.00

March 31, 2022

Year ending

34.00

March 31, 2023

Year ending

March 31, 2023

34.00

68.00

(forecast)

(Note) Revisions to the latest dividend forecast:

None

3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)

Net income

Net income per

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to owners

of parent

share

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Yen)

Full year

250,000

10.3

(7,000)

(7,500)

(8,500)

(145.40)

(Note) Revisions to the latest consolidated financial forecast:

Yes

For details on the revision to the consolidated financial forecast, please refer to the news release titled "Notices regarding Differences between Financial Forecast and Actual Results for First Half of FY2022, and Revision to Consolidated Financial Forecast for FY2022" announced on the same day as this report (November 8, 2022).

(Reference) EBITDA

Year ending March 31, 2023:

¥11,400 million

Net income before amortization of goodwill

Year ending March 31, 2023:

¥(2,000) million

2

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)

GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results

for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation): None

(2)

Application of accounting methods specific to preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements:

Yes

(3)

Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and restatements

(a) Changes in accounting policies associated with revisions of accounting standards, etc.:

Yes

(b) Changes in accounting policies other than (a):

Yes

(c) Changes in accounting estimates:

Yes

(d) Restatements:

None

  1. Total number of shares issued (common shares)
    1. Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2022:

63,638,210 shares

As of March 31, 2022:

63,638,210 shares

(b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2022:

6,291,973 shares

As of March 31, 2022:

2,866,078 shares

(c) Average number of shares (cumulative from the beginning of the period)

Six months ended September 30, 2022:

58,458,234 shares

Six months ended September 30, 2021:

60,464,411 shares

(Note) In addition to the number of treasury shares at the end of the period, there also existed Company shares owned by the "Board Incentive Plan (BIP) Trust Account" and "Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Trust Account." (As of September 30, 2022: 358,285 shares, As of March 31, 2022: 301,284 shares)

(Note) Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

(Note) Explanation regarding the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special items (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements such as operational forecasts contained in this report are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions which the Company regards as legitimate, and are not promises regarding the achievement of forecasts. Actual performance may differ greatly from these forecasts due to various present and future factors.

3

Disclaimer

GLORY Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 06:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLORY LTD.
01:24aGlory : FY2022 2nd Quarter Financial Results
PU
01:24aGlory : Notice regarding Differences between Forecast and Actual Results for First Half of..
PU
01:24aGlory : Notice Regarding Extension of Acquisition Period for Own Shares
PU
10/31Glory : Notice of Status regarding Acquisition of Own Shares
PU
10/14Glory : Integrated Report 2022
PU
10/02Glory : Notice of Status regarding Acquisition of Own Shares
PU
10/02Tranche Update on Glory Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 12, 2022.
CI
09/29GLORY LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/15GLORY Announces Next Generation Retail Cash Recycling Solutions
BU
09/15Glory Announces Launch of Next Generation of Their CASHINFINITY™ Range of Retail C..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 252 B 1 719 M 1 719 M
Net income 2023 3 100 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net Debt 2023 12 227 M 83,4 M 83,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,5x
Yield 2023 3,00%
Capitalization 130 B 885 M 885 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 10 677
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart GLORY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Glory Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLORY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 279,00 JPY
Average target price 2 800,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Motozumi Miwa Manager-Legal Affairs
Yukihiro Fujikawa Executive Officer & GM-Finance & Accounting
Hirokazu Onoe Manager-Vending Machine & Gaming System Business
Katsunori Yamamoto Senior Executive Officer & GM-General Affairs
Joji Iki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLORY LTD.3.88%885
ATLAS COPCO AB-22.48%52 163
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-5.49%38 378
FANUC CORPORATION-19.52%25 506
FORTIVE CORPORATION-15.40%22 852
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-13.95%21 429