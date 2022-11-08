Glory : FY2022 2nd Quarter Financial Results

for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

This is a translation of the original Japanese text of the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023." Should there be any discrepancy between any part of this translation and the original Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

Company Name: GLORY LTD. November 8, 2022 Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Code number: 6457 URL: https://corporate.glory-global.com/ Representative: Motozumi Miwa President & Representative Director Contact person: Yukihiro Fujikawa Senior Executive Officer; Executive General Manager, Finance Headquarters

TEL +81-79-297-3131 Scheduled filing date of Quarterly Securities Report: November 10, 2022 Scheduled date of dividend payments: December 5, 2022 Preparation of quarterly earnings supplementary explanatory material: Yes Holding of quarterly earnings presentation: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors) (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded downward.)

for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)