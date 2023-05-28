Advanced search
    6457   JP3274400005

GLORY LTD.

(6457)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:49:30 2023-05-29 am EDT
2701.00 JPY   +0.82%
Glory : FY2022 Financial Results

05/28/2023 | 11:23pm EDT
(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)

GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

This is a translation of the original Japanese text of the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023." Should there be any discrepancy between any part of this translation and the original Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

Company Name:

GLORY LTD .

May 11, 2023

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Code number:

6457

URL:

https://corporate.glory-global.com/

Representative:

Motozumi Miwa

President & Representative Director

Contact person:

Yukihiro Fujikawa

Managing Executive Officer; Executive General Manager, Finance Headquarters

TEL +81-79-297-3131

Scheduled date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: Scheduled date of dividend payments:

Scheduled filing date of Annual Securities Report: Preparation of earnings supplementary explanatory material: Holding of earnings presentation:

June 23, 2023

June 26, 2023

June 26, 2023

Yes

Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded downward.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

owners of parent

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

Year ended

255,857

12.9

522

(94.9)

(2,720)

(9,538)

March 31, 2023

Year ended

226,562

4.2

10,195

(28.2)

10,404

(26.4)

6,410

12.4

March 31, 2022

(Note) Comprehensive income

Year ended March 31, 2023:

¥3,362 million [ (80.8)%]

Year ended March 31, 2022:

¥17,509 million [

3.1%]

Net income per

Fully diluted net

Return on equity

share

income per share

(Yen)

(Yen)

(%)

Year ended

(167.02)

(4.8)

March 31, 2023

Year ended

106.02

3.2

March 31, 2022

Ordinary income

to total assets

(%)

(0.7)

3.0

Operating income

to net sales

(%)

0.2

4.5

(Reference) Income or loss from investments accounted for by the equity method

Year ended March 31, 2023:

¥(2,978) million [

― %]

Year ended March 31, 2022:

¥(58) million [

― %]

EBITDA (Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization of goodwill)

Year ended March 31, 2023:

¥18,988 million [

(31.0)%]

Year ended March 31, 2022:

¥27,505 million [

(6.5)%]

Net income before amortization of goodwill (Net income attributable to owners of parent + Amortization of goodwill)

Year ended March 31, 2023:

¥(2,834) million [

― %]

Year ended March 31, 2022:

¥11,529 million [

12.9%]

(Note) During the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combinations, and the figures for the year ended March 31, 2022 reflect the details of the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.

1

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)

GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Equity

Ownership equity ratio

Equity per share

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Yen)

As of March 31, 2023

381,273

195,984

50.7

3,474.76

As of March 31, 2022

363,269

208,607

56.5

3,395.33

(Reference) Ownership equity

As of March 31, 2023:

¥193,166 million

As of March 31, 2022:

¥205,318 million

(Note) During the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combinations, and the figures as of March 31, 2022 reflect the details of the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.

(3) Consolidated Cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

Year ended

(16,486)

(9,364)

8,526

36,693

March 31, 2023

Year ended

10,315

(25,739)

(942)

52,316

March 31, 2022

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

Total dividends

Dividend

Dividends to

(Record date)

First

Second

Third

Year-end

Annual

payout ratio

equity ratio

(annual)

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

(consolidated)

(consolidated)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(%)

Year ended

34.00

34.00

68.00

4,132

63.2

2.1

March 31, 2022

Year ended

34.00

34.00

68.00

3,855

2.0

March 31, 2023

Year ending

March 31, 2024

36.00

36.00

72.00

20.6

(forecast)

3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)

Net income

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to owners

per share

of parent

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Yen)

Six months ending

142,000

26.6

6,000

5,000

2,000

35.02

September 30, 2023

Full year

335,000

30.9

35,000

33,000

20,000

350.21

(Reference) EBITDA

Six months ending September 30, 2023: ¥15,200 million

Year ending March 31, 2024 (full year): ¥53,500 million Net income before amortization of goodwill

Six months ending September 30, 2023: ¥5,300 million

Year ending March 31, 2024 (full year): ¥26,700 million

2

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)

GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and restatements

(a) Changes in accounting policies associated with revisions of accounting standards, etc.:

Yes

(b) Changes in accounting policies other than (a):

Yes

(c) Changes in accounting estimates:

Yes

(d) Restatements:

None

(Note) For more information, please refer to "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Policy That Are Difficult to Make a Distinction from Changes in Accounting Estimates" on page 19 of the Attachment.

  1. Total number of shares issued (common shares)
    1. Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2023:

58,938,210 shares

As of March 31, 2022:

63,638,210 shares

(b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2023:

2,873,306 shares

As of March 31, 2022:

2,866,078 shares

(c) Average number of shares

Year ended March 31, 2023:

57,108,564 shares

Year ended March 31, 2022:

60,467,088 shares

(Note) In addition to the number of treasury shares at the end of the period, there also existed Company shares owned by the "Board Incentive Plan (BIP) Trust Account" and "Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Trust Account." (As of March 31, 2023: 473,645 shares, As of March 31, 2022: 301,284 shares)

(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

Year ended

127,160

5.0

(2,456)

3,602

(58.4)

(344)

March 31, 2023

Year ended

121,075

(6.4)

2,736

(63.0)

8,670

(29.7)

9,855

0.6

March 31, 2022

Net income per share

Fully diluted net income

per share

(Yen)

(Yen)

Year ended

(6.04)

March 31, 2023

Year ended

162.99

March 31, 2022

3

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)

GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Equity

Ownership equity ratio

Equity per share

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Yen)

As of March 31, 2023

295,885

175,088

59.2

3,149.57

As of March 31, 2022

282,619

189,258

67.0

3,129.75

(Reference) Ownership equity

As of March 31, 2023:

¥175,088 million

As of March 31, 2022:

¥189,258 million

(Note) Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

(Note) Explanation regarding the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special items (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements such as operational forecasts contained in this report are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions which the Company regards as legitimate, and are not promises regarding the achievement of forecasts. Actual performance may differ greatly from these forecasts due to various present and future factors. For the assumptions and other related matters concerning the financial forecasts, please refer to "1. Overview of Operating Results and Others (4) Future Outlook" on page 8 of the Attachment.

4

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)

Attachment

Contents

GLORY LTD. (6457) Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

1. Overview of Operating Results and Others

6

(1)

Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year

6

(2)

Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year

7

(3)

Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year

7

(4)

Future Outlook

8

(5)

Basic Policy on Profit Distributions and Dividends for the Current and Next Fiscal Years

8

2. Basic Approach to Selection of Accounting Standard

10

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto

11

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

11

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

13

Consolidated Statement of Income

13

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

14

(3)

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

15

(4)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

17

(5)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

19

Notes Regarding Assumption of a Going Concern

19

Changes in Accounting Policies

19

Changes in Accounting Policy That Are Difficult to Make a Distinction from Changes in Accounting Estimates

19

Segment Information

19

Per Share Information

23

5

