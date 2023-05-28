Glory : FY2022 Financial Results

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Equity Ownership equity ratio Equity per share (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (%) (Yen) As of March 31, 2023 381,273 195,984 50.7 3,474.76 As of March 31, 2022 363,269 208,607 56.5 3,395.33 (Reference) Ownership equity As of March 31, 2023: ¥193,166 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥205,318 million

(Note) During the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combinations, and the figures as of March 31, 2022 reflect the details of the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.

(3) Consolidated Cash flows

Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents operating activities investing activities financing activities at end of period (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) Year ended (16,486) (9,364) 8,526 36,693 March 31, 2023 Year ended 10,315 (25,739) (942) 52,316 March 31, 2022 2. Dividends Dividends per share Total dividends Dividend Dividends to (Record date) First Second Third Year-end Annual payout ratio equity ratio (annual) quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end (consolidated) (consolidated) (Yen) (Yen) (Yen) (Yen) (Yen) (Millions of yen) (%) (%) Year ended ― 34.00 ― 34.00 68.00 4,132 63.2 2.1 March 31, 2022 Year ended ― 34.00 ― 34.00 68.00 3,855 ― 2.0 March 31, 2023 Year ending March 31, 2024 ― 36.00 ― 36.00 72.00 20.6 (forecast)

3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)

Net income Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to owners per share of parent (Millions of yen) (%) (Millions of yen) (%) (Millions of yen) (%) (Millions of yen) (%) (Yen) Six months ending 142,000 26.6 6,000 ― 5,000 ― 2,000 ― 35.02 September 30, 2023 Full year 335,000 30.9 35,000 ― 33,000 ― 20,000 ― 350.21

(Reference) EBITDA

Six months ending September 30, 2023: ¥15,200 million

Year ending March 31, 2024 (full year): ¥53,500 million Net income before amortization of goodwill

Six months ending September 30, 2023: ¥5,300 million

Year ending March 31, 2024 (full year): ¥26,700 million