Glory : FY2022 Financial Results

This is a translation of the original Japanese text of the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023." Should there be any discrepancy between any part of this translation and the original Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.
Managing Executive Officer; Executive General Manager, Finance Headquarters
Scheduled date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: Scheduled date of dividend payments:
Scheduled filing date of Annual Securities Report: Preparation of earnings supplementary explanatory material: Holding of earnings presentation:
June 23, 2023
June 26, 2023
June 26, 2023
Yes
Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded downward.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to
owners of parent
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
Year ended
255,857
12.9
522
(94.9)
(2,720)
―
(9,538)
―
March 31, 2023
Year ended
226,562
4.2
10,195
(28.2)
10,404
(26.4)
6,410
12.4
March 31, 2022
(Note) Comprehensive income
Year ended March 31, 2023:
¥3,362 million [ (80.8)%]
Year ended March 31, 2022:
¥17,509 million [
3.1%]
Net income per
Fully diluted net
Return on equity
share
income per share
(Yen)
(Yen)
(%)
Year ended
(167.02)
―
(4.8)
March 31, 2023
Year ended
106.02
―
3.2
March 31, 2022
Ordinary income
to total assets
(%)
(0.7)
3.0
Operating income
to net sales
(%)
0.2
4.5
(Reference) Income or loss from investments accounted for by the equity method
Year ended March 31, 2023:
¥(2,978) million [
― %]
Year ended March 31, 2022:
¥(58) million [
― %]
EBITDA (Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization of goodwill)
Year ended March 31, 2023:
¥18,988 million [
(31.0)%]
Year ended March 31, 2022:
¥27,505 million [
(6.5)%]
Net income before amortization of goodwill (Net income attributable to owners of parent + Amortization of goodwill)
Year ended March 31, 2023:
¥(2,834) million [
― %]
Year ended March 31, 2022:
¥11,529 million [
12.9%]
(Note) During the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combinations, and the figures for the year ended March 31, 2022 reflect the details of the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Equity
Ownership equity ratio
Equity per share
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Yen)
As of March 31, 2023
381,273
195,984
50.7
3,474.76
As of March 31, 2022
363,269
208,607
56.5
3,395.33
(Reference) Ownership equity
As of March 31, 2023:
¥193,166 million
As of March 31, 2022:
¥205,318 million
(Note) During the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combinations, and the figures as of March 31, 2022 reflect the details of the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.
(3) Consolidated Cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
Year ended
(16,486)
(9,364)
8,526
36,693
March 31, 2023
Year ended
10,315
(25,739)
(942)
52,316
March 31, 2022
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
Total dividends
Dividend
Dividends to
(Record date)
First
Second
Third
Year-end
Annual
payout ratio
equity ratio
(annual)
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
(consolidated)
(consolidated)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(%)
Year ended
―
34.00
―
34.00
68.00
4,132
63.2
2.1
March 31, 2022
Year ended
―
34.00
―
34.00
68.00
3,855
―
2.0
March 31, 2023
Year ending
March 31, 2024
―
36.00
―
36.00
72.00
20.6
(forecast)
3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)
Net income
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to owners
per share
of parent
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Yen)
Six months ending
142,000
26.6
6,000
―
5,000
―
2,000
―
35.02
September 30, 2023
Full year
335,000
30.9
35,000
―
33,000
―
20,000
―
350.21
(Reference) EBITDA
Six months ending September 30, 2023: ¥15,200 million
Year ending March 31, 2024 (full year): ¥53,500 million Net income before amortization of goodwill
Six months ending September 30, 2023: ¥5,300 million
Year ending March 31, 2024 (full year): ¥26,700 million
Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and restatements
(a) Changes in accounting policies associated with revisions of accounting standards, etc.:
Yes
(b) Changes in accounting policies other than (a):
Yes
(c) Changes in accounting estimates:
Yes
(d) Restatements:
None
(Note) For more information, please refer to "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Policy That Are Difficult to Make a Distinction from Changes in Accounting Estimates" on page 19 of the Attachment.
Total number of shares issued (common shares)
Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2023:
58,938,210 shares
As of March 31, 2022:
63,638,210 shares
(b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2023:
2,873,306 shares
As of March 31, 2022:
2,866,078 shares
(c) Average number of shares
Year ended March 31, 2023:
57,108,564 shares
Year ended March 31, 2022:
60,467,088 shares
(Note) In addition to the number of treasury shares at the end of the period, there also existed Company shares owned by the "Board Incentive Plan (BIP) Trust Account" and "Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Trust Account." (As of March 31, 2023: 473,645 shares, As of March 31, 2022: 301,284 shares)
(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results
1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results
(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
Year ended
127,160
5.0
(2,456)
―
3,602
(58.4)
(344)
―
March 31, 2023
Year ended
121,075
(6.4)
2,736
(63.0)
8,670
(29.7)
9,855
0.6
March 31, 2022
Net income per share
Fully diluted net income
per share
(Yen)
(Yen)
Year ended
(6.04)
―
March 31, 2023
Year ended
162.99
―
March 31, 2022
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Equity
Ownership equity ratio
Equity per share
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Yen)
As of March 31, 2023
295,885
175,088
59.2
3,149.57
As of March 31, 2022
282,619
189,258
67.0
3,129.75
(Reference) Ownership equity
As of March 31, 2023:
¥175,088 million
As of March 31, 2022:
¥189,258 million
(Note) Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
(Note) Explanation regarding the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special items (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements such as operational forecasts contained in this report are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions which the Company regards as legitimate, and are not promises regarding the achievement of forecasts. Actual performance may differ greatly from these forecasts due to various present and future factors. For the assumptions and other related matters concerning the financial forecasts, please refer to "1. Overview of Operating Results and Others (4) Future Outlook" on page 8 of the Attachment.
Attachment
Contents
1. Overview of Operating Results and Others
6
(1)
Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year
6
(2)
Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year
7
(3)
Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year
7
(4)
Future Outlook
8
(5)
Basic Policy on Profit Distributions and Dividends for the Current and Next Fiscal Years
8
2. Basic Approach to Selection of Accounting Standard
10
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto
11
(1)
Consolidated Balance Sheet
11
(2)
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
13
Consolidated Statement of Income
13
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
14
(3)
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
15
(4)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
17
(5)
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
19
Notes Regarding Assumption of a Going Concern
19
Changes in Accounting Policies
19
Changes in Accounting Policy That Are Difficult to Make a Distinction from Changes in Accounting Estimates