Glory Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture, sale and maintenance of currency processing equipment, and the provision of electronic payment services and face recognition solutions. The Company has four business segments. Financial Market segment is engaged in the sale and maintenance of products to domestic financial institutions, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and others. Distribution and Transportation Market segment is engaged in the sale and maintenance of products to domestic supermarkets, department stores, security transport companies, railway companies, tobacco manufacturers, hospitals, local governments and companies. Amusement Market segment is engaged in the sale and maintenance of products to domestic amusement halls. Overseas Market segment is engaged in the sale and maintenance of products to overseas financial institutions, security transport companies, retail stores, casinos and OEMs. It also provides unmanned payment system solutions.