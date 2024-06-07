IR Day 2024
2026 Medium-Term
Management Plan
Investor Conference
May 30, 2024
GLORY LTD.
Speaker & Agenda
President
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Akihiro Harada
Yukiya Tanaka
Toshimitsu Yoshinari
Yoshihiro Takada
- Opening
-
2026 Medium-Term Management Plan Overall Strategies
Management Strategies Overseas Strategies Domestic Strategies
1. GLORY IR Day 2024
Today's Topics
Launch of 2026 Medium-Term Management Plan
Business Strategies for
"Regain Earning Power"
Roadmap and Confidence in
and
achieving the Plan
"Achieve Business Growth"
（Speaker）
（Speaker）
President
Akihiro Harada
Executive Officer
Toshimitsu Yoshinari
Executive Officer
Yukiya Tanaka
Executive Officer
Yoshihiro Takada
2. 2026 Medium-Term Management Plan
Overall Strategies
Where we are in the Long-Term Vision
Corporate philosophy
500+ billion-yen revenue
Building a more secure world through global collaboration and commitment to excellence
Long-Term Vision
2026
We enable a confident world
Harvest
GLORY
2023
TRANSFORMATION
2026
Growth
2020
Seed
Core and New
Businesses powering
growth together
Preparation for realizing
Long-Term Vision
Pioneer in
cash-handling
Contributed to secure cash
Drive customers' Digital Transformation (DX) with
equipment
management and efficient
best-in-class products and software platforms* combined
store operations
*Software platforms described as "platforms" hereafter
Financial Target
FY2026 Target
Before Goodwill
After Goodwill
Efficiency
Amortization
Amortization
ROE
10％or more
6％or more上
Business
ROIC
8％or more
5％or more上
ROA
5％or more上
3％or more上
Operating
38 Billion Yen
30 Billion Yen
Profit
or more
or more
SalesNet
Net Sales
60 Billion Yen
Net Sales
340 Billion Yen
(Overall)
or more
(New Business Domain)
or more
FX rate applied: 1 USD＝140 JPY, 1 EUR＝150 JPY
Operating
(Billion Yen)
profit
2026 MTP
70
Overseas
60
59
Regain Earning
50
Domestic
51
Power
40
Before goodwill amortisation
38
30
24
30
22
19
20
21
18
15
14
10
10
7
0
1
FY2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Net sales
(Billion Yen)
2026 MTP
400
373
340
300
Overseas
Domestic
236
222
231
206
203
200
100
0
FY2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026
Increasing PBR
Achieve PBR 1.0 or more
Improve ROE, ROIC, and ROA
1. Accelerate business growth
2. Optimize capital structure
3. Improve operating profit
ratio & cash generation
(p.20-38)
(p.42)
(p.20-38,40,41)
✓ Develop new revenue streams
✓ Improve capital efficiency
✓ Increase productivity through
✓ Increase revenue and profit in
✓ Optimize equity ratio
DX and with generative AI
core business
✓ Improve cash generation
4. Optimize the balance of growth investment and shareholder returns (p.42)
- Continue investment for further growth
- Implement progressive dividend while keeping DOE 3.0% or more
- Achieve optimum shareholder returns
- Implement initiatives and enhance disclosure of non-financial information
- Continue dialogue with investors to promote the Group's business strategies
Dividend per share (Yen)
2026 MTP
120
100th year
106
commemorative
Progressive
dividend
90
Dividend
82
DOE
3.0% or
more
20
66
66
68
68
60
62
64
60
56
30
FY2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Basic Policies
Basic Policy
Priority Initiatives
Solutions / Platforms
Business Strategies
Develop new revenue
- streams
Increase profitability of
- core business
・Monetize target businesses (Kiosks & DMP)
・Develop new solutions with products and platforms
combined
・Launch products and services that address the need for self-service solutions
・Win large business opportunities
・Reinforce the America's sales force
Coin & Banknote
Open Teller
GLR
CI-X
Recycler
System
Series
Series
Enhance business
- management
Reinforce risk
DX Strategies
HR Strategies
Capital & Financial
Strategies
Climate Initiatives
・Establish platforms for work process transformation and DX solution/service development
・Improve employee engagement and develop human capital as the source of competitive advantage
・Achieve optimum growth investment and stable shareholder returns
・Reinforce initiatives to achieve CO2 target in accordance with the SBT*
- management
・Identify priority risks and formulate measures to mitigate business impact
*Science Based Target: Global standard for CO2 emission reduction target
Points for business transformation
Past
2026 MTP
1. Material KPIs
Revenue
Profit
2. Business Pillars
Retail
Retail
＋
F&B
Financial
Financial
3. Business Models
Cash Handling
Cash Handling
＋ DX* Businesses
Machines
Machines
*Digital Transformation described as "DX" hereafter
