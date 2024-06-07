IR Day 2024

2026 Medium-Term

Management Plan

Investor Conference

May 30, 2024

GLORY LTD.

1

Speaker & Agenda

President

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Akihiro Harada

Yukiya Tanaka

Toshimitsu Yoshinari

Yoshihiro Takada

  1. Opening
  2. 2026 Medium-Term Management Plan Overall Strategies
    Management Strategies Overseas Strategies Domestic Strategies

2

1. GLORY IR Day 2024

3

Today's Topics

Launch of 2026 Medium-Term Management Plan

Business Strategies for

"Regain Earning Power"

Roadmap and Confidence in

and

achieving the Plan

"Achieve Business Growth"

Speaker

Speaker

President

Akihiro Harada

Executive Officer

Toshimitsu Yoshinari

Executive Officer

Yukiya Tanaka

Executive Officer

Yoshihiro Takada

4

2. 2026 Medium-Term Management Plan

Overall Strategies

5

Where we are in the Long-Term Vision

Corporate philosophy

500+ billion-yen revenue

Building a more secure world through global collaboration and commitment to excellence

Long-Term Vision

2026

We enable a confident world

Harvest

GLORY

2023

TRANSFORMATION

2026

Growth

2020

Seed

Core and New

Businesses powering

growth together

Preparation for realizing

Long-Term Vision

Pioneer in

cash-handling

Contributed to secure cash

Drive customers' Digital Transformation (DX) with

equipment

management and efficient

best-in-class products and software platforms* combined

store operations

*Software platforms described as "platforms" hereafter

6

Financial Target

FY2026 Target

Before Goodwill

After Goodwill

Efficiency

Amortization

Amortization

ROE

10or more

6or more

Business

ROIC

8or more

5or more

ROA

5or more

3or more

Operating

38 Billion Yen

30 Billion Yen

Profit

or more

or more

SalesNet

Net Sales

60 Billion Yen

Net Sales

340 Billion Yen

(Overall)

or more

(New Business Domain)

or more

FX rate applied: 1 USD140 JPY, 1 EUR150 JPY

Operating

(Billion Yen)

profit

2026 MTP

70

Overseas

60

59

Regain Earning

50

Domestic

51

Power

40

Before goodwill amortisation

38

30

24

30

22

19

20

21

18

15

14

10

10

7

0

1

FY2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Net sales

(Billion Yen)

2026 MTP

400

373

340

300

Overseas

Domestic

236

222

231

206

203

200

100

0

FY2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026

7

Increasing PBR

Achieve PBR 1.0 or more

Improve ROE, ROIC, and ROA

1. Accelerate business growth

2. Optimize capital structure

3. Improve operating profit

ratio & cash generation

(p.20-38)

(p.42)

(p.20-38,40,41)

Develop new revenue streams

Improve capital efficiency

Increase productivity through

Increase revenue and profit in

Optimize equity ratio

DX and with generative AI

core business

Improve cash generation

  • 4. Optimize the balance of growth investment and shareholder returns (p.42)

    • Continue investment for further growth
    • Implement progressive dividend while keeping DOE 3.0% or more
    • Achieve optimum shareholder returns
  • Implement initiatives and enhance disclosure of non-financial information
  • Continue dialogue with investors to promote the Group's business strategies

Dividend per share (Yen)

2026 MTP

120

100th year

106

commemorative

Progressive

dividend

90

Dividend

82

DOE

3.0% or

more

20

66

66

68

68

60

62

64

60

56

30

FY2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

8

Basic Policies

Basic Policy

Priority Initiatives

Solutions / Platforms

Business Strategies

Develop new revenue

  • streams

Increase profitability of

  • core business

Monetize target businesses (Kiosks & DMP)

Develop new solutions with products and platforms

combined

Launch products and services that address the need for self-service solutions

Win large business opportunities

Reinforce the America's sales force

Coin & Banknote

Open Teller

GLR

CI-X

Recycler

System

Series

Series

Enhance business

  • management

Reinforce risk

DX Strategies

HR Strategies

Capital & Financial

Strategies

Climate Initiatives

Establish platforms for work process transformation and DX solution/service development

Improve employee engagement and develop human capital as the source of competitive advantage

Achieve optimum growth investment and stable shareholder returns

Reinforce initiatives to achieve CO2 target in accordance with the SBT*

  • management

Identify priority risks and formulate measures to mitigate business impact

*Science Based Target: Global standard for CO2 emission reduction target

9

Points for business transformation

Past

2026 MTP

1. Material KPIs

Revenue

Profit

2. Business Pillars

Retail

Retail

F&B

Financial

Financial

3. Business Models

Cash Handling

Cash Handling

DX* Businesses

Machines

Machines

*Digital Transformation described as "DX" hereafter

10

