(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)

May 10, 2024

News Release

Company Name: GLORY LTD. Representative: Akihiro Harada, President Headquarters: 3-1, Shimoteno 1-chome, Himeji, Hyogo, JAPAN Securities Code: 6457 Stock Exchange: Tokyo (Prime) Accounting Term: March

Issuance of Sustainability-linked Bonds

GLORY LTD. (the "Company") hereby announces that it plans to issue Sustainability-linked Bonds*1 (the "Bonds"), and has submitted amended shelf registration statements for corporate bonds to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau today (May 10, 2024) for the issuance of Sustainability- linked Bonds.

1. Purpose and background of the issuance

The Company Group uses CO2 emissions as key metrics for climate-related risks and opportunities. Based on the metrics, we have set FY2050 Environmental Goals towards net-zero CO2 emissions in Scope 1 and 2 by FY2050 as well as 2030 Environmental Goals by casting back from FY2050 milestone. Upon formulation of the Group's 2026 Medium-term Management Plan (April 2024 - March 2027), we have reviewed our long-term environmental targets to be re-set based on the certification criteria of the SBT (Science Based Targets) initiative. Regarding CO2 emissions from business activities (Scope 1 and 2), we have revised our reduction target to 42.4% (vs. FY2022) to promote global efforts.

The Company has developed a Sustainability Linked Finance Framework (the "Framework") to raise funds to promote sustainability management and work toward realizing a sustainable society. Through the issuance of the Bonds based on the Framework, the Company will work to further promote sustainability management, aiming to realize a sustainable society and increase corporate value.

2. Overview of the Bonds