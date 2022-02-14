Glory : Notice Regarding the Approval for Extension of Deadline for the Submission of the 76th Third Quarter Securities Report

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)

February 14, 2022

News Release

Company name: GLORY LTD. Representative: Motozumi Miwa, President Headquarters: 3-1, Shimoteno 1-chome, Himeji, Hyogo, JAPAN Securities Code: 6457 Stock Exchange: Tokyo (1st Section) Accounting Term: March

Notice Regarding the Approval for Extension of Deadline

for the Submission of the 76th Third Quarter Securities Report

GLORY LTD. (the "Company") hereby announces that it received an approval from the Kanto Local Finance Bureau today, for the extension of deadline for its quarterly securities report as follows, pursuant to Article 17-15- 2 (4) of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on the Disclosure of Corporate Affairs.

Quarterly Securities Report covered by the application

The 76th (Year Ending March 31, 2022) Third Quarter Securities Report (October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) Original deadline

February 14, 2022

New deadline March 14, 2022 Next action

The Company will promptly submit the 76th Third Quarter Securities Report by March 14, 2022, the newly approved deadline.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

# # #