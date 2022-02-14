Glory : Notice Regarding the Approval for Extension of Deadline for the Submission of the 76th Third Quarter Securities Report
02/14/2022 | 04:53am EST
(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)
February 14, 2022
News Release
Company name:
GLORY LTD.
Representative:
Motozumi Miwa, President
Headquarters:
3-1, Shimoteno 1-chome, Himeji,
Hyogo, JAPAN
Securities Code:
6457
Stock Exchange:
Tokyo (1st Section)
Accounting Term:
March
Notice Regarding the Approval for Extension of Deadline
for the Submission of the 76th Third Quarter Securities Report
GLORY LTD. (the "Company") hereby announces that it received an approval from the Kanto Local Finance Bureau today, for the extension of deadline for its quarterly securities report as follows, pursuant to Article 17-15- 2 (4) of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on the Disclosure of Corporate Affairs.
Quarterly Securities Report covered by the application
The 76th (Year Ending March 31, 2022) Third Quarter Securities Report (October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
Original deadline
February 14, 2022
New deadline March 14, 2022
Next action
The Company will promptly submit the 76th Third Quarter Securities Report by March 14, 2022, the newly approved deadline.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
# # #
(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)
About GLORY LTD.
GLORY LTD., headquartered in Himeji, Japan, is a pioneer in the development and manufacture of money handling machines and systems. GLORY provides a variety of products such as money handling machines, cash management systems, vending machines, automatic service equipment, and cash management solutions that are built on its leading-edge recognition/identification and mechatronics technology. Committed to meet society's wide-ranging needs, GLORY serves the financial, retail, vending machine, amusement and gaming industries in over 100 countries around the world. GLORY has approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information about GLORY, please visit GLORY Group website at