Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Glory Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6457   JP3274400005

GLORY LTD.

(6457)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glory : Notice Regarding the Approval for Extension of Deadline for the Submission of the 76th Third Quarter Securities Report

02/14/2022 | 04:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)

February 14, 2022

News Release

Company name:

GLORY LTD.

Representative:

Motozumi Miwa, President

Headquarters:

3-1, Shimoteno 1-chome, Himeji,

Hyogo, JAPAN

Securities Code:

6457

Stock Exchange:

Tokyo (1st Section)

Accounting Term:

March

Notice Regarding the Approval for Extension of Deadline

for the Submission of the 76th Third Quarter Securities Report

GLORY LTD. (the "Company") hereby announces that it received an approval from the Kanto Local Finance Bureau today, for the extension of deadline for its quarterly securities report as follows, pursuant to Article 17-15- 2 (4) of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on the Disclosure of Corporate Affairs.

  1. Quarterly Securities Report covered by the application
    The 76th (Year Ending March 31, 2022) Third Quarter Securities Report (October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
  2. Original deadline

February 14, 2022

  1. New deadline March 14, 2022
  2. Next action
    The Company will promptly submit the 76th Third Quarter Securities Report by March 14, 2022, the newly approved deadline.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

# # #

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)

About GLORY LTD.

GLORY LTD., headquartered in Himeji, Japan, is a pioneer in the development and manufacture of money handling machines and systems. GLORY provides a variety of products such as money handling machines, cash management systems, vending machines, automatic service equipment, and cash management solutions that are built on its leading-edge recognition/identification and mechatronics technology. Committed to meet society's wide-ranging needs, GLORY serves the financial, retail, vending machine, amusement and gaming industries in over 100 countries around the world. GLORY has approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information about GLORY, please visit GLORY Group website at

https://www.glory-global.com/

Contact:

Takatoshi Minamiyama

General Manager; Corporate Communications Dept.

TEL: +81-79-294-6317

Disclaimer

GLORY Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 09:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLORY LTD.
04:53aGLORY : Notice Regarding the Approval for Extension of Deadline for the Submission of the ..
PU
04:43aGLORY : Notice Regarding the Application for Extension of Deadline for the Submission of t..
PU
02/09GLORY : Notice Regarding the Establishment of an Internal Investigation Committee
PU
02/04GLORY : Notice Regarding Postponement of Announcement of Financial Results
PU
01/24AdInte co.,ltd. announced that it has received ¥5.2 billion in funding from Glory Ltd.,..
CI
2021Glory Unit Completes Takeover of US-Based Revolution Retail Systems
MT
2021GLORY : Notice regarding Completion of Acquisition of Revolution Retail Systems, LLC
PU
2021Glory Unit to Take Over US-Based Revolution Retail Systems
MT
2021GLORY Announces Plan to Acquire Revolution Retail Systems LLC
BU
2021GLORY : Notice regarding Acquisition of Revolution Retail Systems, LLC (Supplementary Expl..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLORY LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 230 B 1 982 M 1 982 M
Net income 2022 9 133 M 78,8 M 78,8 M
Net cash 2022 26 800 M 231 M 231 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 130 B 1 118 M 1 118 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 10 520
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart GLORY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Glory Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLORY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 133,00 JPY
Average target price 2 766,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Motozumi Miwa Manager-Legal Affairs
Yukihiro Fujikawa Executive Officer & GM-Finance & Accounting
Hirokazu Onoe Manager-Vending Machine & Gaming System Business
Katsunori Yamamoto Senior Executive Officer & GM-General Affairs
Joji Iki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLORY LTD.-2.56%1 118
ATLAS COPCO AB-18.31%64 684
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-5.53%38 611
FANUC CORPORATION-5.25%38 228
SANDVIK AB-5.78%32 251
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-13.34%31 639