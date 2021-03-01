Glory : Notice of Establishment of New Fellowship Program

Log in
Release

February 26, 2021

GLORY LTD.

GLORY LTD. (the Company) hereby announces that on April 1, 2021, it will launch a new program in which personnel who have made remarkable contributions to the enhancement of the Company's business performance and corporate value in the areas of R&D and technological development and who are widely recognized as contributing to the enhancement of technological standards from a social perspective and to the development of related industries are promoted to the highest researcher/engineer position in the Company and that the person mentioned below will be appointed to that position.

1. Objective of Fellowship Program

This program will promote to the position of 'Fellow' personnel who have made remarkable contributions to the enhancement of the Company's business performance and corporate value in the areas of R&D and technological development and who are widely recognized as contributing to the enhancement of technological standards from a social perspective and to the development of related industries. This 'Fellow' position is the highest researcher/engineer position in the Company.

2. Fellowship Appointment (As of April 1, 2021)

Under the program, Kozo Kawata will be appointed as a Fellow.
He joined the Company in 1990 and, in 1996, obtained a doctorate in engineering from the Department of Mathematical Engineering and Information Physics of The University of Tokyo's Faculty of Engineering. He has been singularly dedicated to the development of recognition technology, which is one of the Company's core technologies, and has raised the utility of Japan's leading facial recognition technologies. As Fellow, he will now work on the sustainable creation of results and the advancement of the Company's R&D and technological development, while also providing guidance to and developing the Company's junior researchers and engineers.

About GLORY LTD.

GLORY LTD., headquartered in Himeji, Japan, is a pioneer in the development and manufacture of cash handling machines and systems. GLORY provides a variety of products built on its leading-edge recognition/identification and mechatronics technology, such as cash handling machines, cash management systems, vending machines and automatic service equipment. Committed to meet society's wide-ranging needs, GLORY serves the financial, retail, vending machine, amusement and gaming industries in more than 100 countries. For more information about GLORY, please visit GLORY Group website at https://corporate.glory-global.com/.

Contact

Information in this document is current on the date of the announcement and subject to change without prior notice.

Disclaimer

GLORY Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 05:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
