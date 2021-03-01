Glory : Notice of Establishment of New Fellowship Program

Release February 26, 2021 GLORY LTD.

GLORY LTD. (the Company) hereby announces that on April 1, 2021, it will launch a new program in which personnel who have made remarkable contributions to the enhancement of the Company's business performance and corporate value in the areas of R&D and technological development and who are widely recognized as contributing to the enhancement of technological standards from a social perspective and to the development of related industries are promoted to the highest researcher/engineer position in the Company and that the person mentioned below will be appointed to that position.

1. Objective of Fellowship Program

This program will promote to the position of 'Fellow' personnel who have made remarkable contributions to the enhancement of the Company's business performance and corporate value in the areas of R&D and technological development and who are widely recognized as contributing to the enhancement of technological standards from a social perspective and to the development of related industries. This 'Fellow' position is the highest researcher/engineer position in the Company.

2. Fellowship Appointment (As of April 1, 2021)

Under the program, Kozo Kawata will be appointed as a Fellow.

He joined the Company in 1990 and, in 1996, obtained a doctorate in engineering from the Department of Mathematical Engineering and Information Physics of The University of Tokyo's Faculty of Engineering. He has been singularly dedicated to the development of recognition technology, which is one of the Company's core technologies, and has raised the utility of Japan's leading facial recognition technologies. As Fellow, he will now work on the sustainable creation of results and the advancement of the Company's R&D and technological development, while also providing guidance to and developing the Company's junior researchers and engineers.

