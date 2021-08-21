Log in
    6457   JP3274400005

GLORY LTD.

(6457)
Glory : Notice of Transfer of Shares of Consolidated Subsidiary (“viafintech”) and Conclusion of Partnership Agreement with paysafecard (Supplementary Explanation)(1.2MB)

08/21/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
Strategic partnership with paysafecard

August 22, 2021

GLORY LTD.

Objective of the partnership

Integrating viafintech's online cash payment platforms, GLORY's products and services, leveraging Paysafe's global network to accelerate creation of new solutions

Optimising the cash circulation in society, beyond the sale and maintenance of cash handling machines

Further increase the value proposition of cash recyclers for retail customers

Combining paysafecard/viafintech's solutions and GLORY's products and services to realize new solutions

Self-service kiosk

Coin and banknote

Cash access platform

recycler

Overview of paysafecard

Company

Name paysafecard.com Wertkarten GmbH

Headquarters Am Euro Platz 2, Vienna, Austria

Udo Müller, Managing Director

Representatives Joze Rant, Managing Director

Hartwig Gerhartinger, Managing Director

Development and distribution of prepaid cards and Business vouchers of any kind, in particular for online electronic

money payments

Founded March 2000

Business

Providing integrated payment platforms including online payment, digital wallet and eCash

Website www.paysafecard.com

Online prepaid payment solutions

paysafecard

my paysafecard

paysafecard Mastercard

paysafecard direct

Paysafecash

Parent company 'Paysafe Limited' is listed on the NYSE

Strengths of paysafecard

1. Strong sales network

- 650,000 stores in 50+ countries worldwide

2. Global market leader in online prepaid payment methods

  • Licensed to issue electronic money and Mastercard products in 50+ countries
  • Offers five different methods of payment

3. Software development capabilities

  • Provides integrated payment platforms e.g. digital wallet and eCash

Expected synergies

Accelerate business transformation to realize Long-Term Vision 2028

'Creating customer needs' and 'Solving customer problems' with speed beyond expectation

Long-Term Vision 2028

Synergies

Areas of synergies

  1. Leverage Glory's sales network to facilitate consumers' access to cash
  2. Integrating online payment platforms with Glory's currency processing technologies to create customer values

Social impact

  1. Significant reduction in ATM investment for society (enabling cash deposits/withdrawals at retail POS)
  2. Facilitate and encourage people's access to banking and financial services*

*SDG Goal

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GLORY Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2021 18:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 228 B 2 076 M 2 076 M
Net income 2022 7 033 M 64,0 M 64,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 135 B 1 232 M 1 231 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 10 520
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart GLORY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Glory Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLORY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 225,00 JPY
Average target price 2 883,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Motozumi Miwa President & Representative Director
Yukihiro Fujikawa Executive Officer & GM-Finance & Accounting
Hirokazu Onoe Chairman
Katsunori Yamamoto Senior Executive Officer & Head-Compliance
Joji Iki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLORY LTD.6.92%1 232
ATLAS COPCO AB42.29%78 500
FANUC CORPORATION-10.75%39 544
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED45.93%37 992
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION5.67%37 149
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.6.63%31 026