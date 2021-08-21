Glory : Notice of Transfer of Shares of Consolidated Subsidiary (“viafintech”) and Conclusion of Partnership Agreement with paysafecard (Supplementary Explanation)(1.2MB)

Strategic partnership with paysafecard
August 22, 2021
GLORY LTD.
Objective of the partnership
●Integrating viafintech's online cash payment platforms, GLORY's products and services, leveraging Paysafe's global network to accelerate creation of new solutions
●Optimising the cash circulation in society, beyond the sale and maintenance of cash handling machines
●Further increase the value proposition of cash recyclers for retail customers
●Combining paysafecard/viafintech's solutions and GLORY's products and services to realize new solutions
Self-service kiosk
Coin and banknote
Cash access platform
recycler
Company
Name paysafecard.com Wertkarten GmbH
Headquarters Am Euro Platz 2, Vienna, Austria
Udo Müller, Managing Director
Representatives Joze Rant, Managing Director
Hartwig Gerhartinger, Managing Director
Development and distribution of prepaid cards and Business vouchers of any kind, in particular for online electronic
money payments
Founded March 2000
Business
Providing integrated payment platforms including online payment, digital wallet and eCash
Website www.paysafecard.com
Online prepaid payment solutions
paysafecard
my paysafecard
paysafecard Mastercard
paysafecard direct
Paysafecash
Parent company 'Paysafe Limited' is listed on the NYSE
Strengths of paysafecard
1. Strong sales network
- 650,000 stores in 50+ countries worldwide
2. Global market leader in online prepaid payment methods
-
Licensed to issue electronic money and Mastercard products in 50+ countries
-
Offers five different methods of payment
3. Software development capabilities
-
Provides integrated payment platforms e.g. digital wallet and eCash
Expected synergies
Accelerate business transformation to realize Long-Term Vision 2028
'Creating customer needs' and 'Solving customer problems' with speed beyond expectation
-
Leverage Glory's sales network to facilitate consumers' access to cash
-
Integrating online payment platforms with Glory's currency processing technologies to create customer values
Social impact
-
Significant reduction in ATM investment for society (enabling cash deposits/withdrawals at retail POS)
-
Facilitate and encourage people's access to banking and financial services*
