Glory : The 77th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was held
Today at 04:16 am
Share
Date
Friday, June 23, 2023
Place
Conference Room (5th Floor)
GLORY LTD. Headquarters
3-1 Shimoteno 1-chome, Himeji City, Hyogo, Japan
Time
10:00 a.m.- 10:53 a.m. (53 minutes)
Reporting Matters
The following matters were reported.
1. The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and
the Reports of Independent Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Committee
on the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 77th term
(from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
2. The Financial Statements for the 77th term
(from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Voting Matters
Proposal 1 Distribution of Dividends of Surplus
Proposal 2 Election of Nine (9) Directors who are not Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
Proposal 3 Election of Two (2) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
Attendees
95 shareholders
The 76th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
The 75th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
The 74th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
The 73rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
The 72nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
The 71st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
For more product and support service information,
please select a language from the options below
to be redirected to the appropriate site.
Glory Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture, sale and maintenance of currency processing equipment, and the provision of electronic payment services and face recognition solutions. The Company has four business segments. Financial Market segment is engaged in the sale and maintenance of products to domestic financial institutions, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and others. Distribution and Transportation Market segment is engaged in the sale and maintenance of products to domestic supermarkets, department stores, security transport companies, railway companies, tobacco manufacturers, hospitals, local governments and companies. Amusement Market segment is engaged in the sale and maintenance of products to domestic amusement halls. Overseas Market segment is engaged in the sale and maintenance of products to overseas financial institutions, security transport companies, retail stores, casinos and OEMs. It also provides unmanned payment system solutions.