Date Friday, June 23, 2023
Place Conference Room (5th Floor)
GLORY LTD. Headquarters
3-1 Shimoteno 1-chome, Himeji City, Hyogo, Japan
Time 10:00 a.m.- 10:53 a.m. (53 minutes)
Reporting Matters The following matters were reported.
1.　The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and
the Reports of Independent Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Committee
on the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 77th term
(from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
2.　The Financial Statements for the 77th term
(from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Voting Matters Proposal 1　Distribution of Dividends of Surplus
Proposal 2　Election of Nine (9) Directors who are not Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
Proposal 3　Election of Two (2) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
Attendees 95 shareholders
The 76th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
The 75th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
The 74th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
The 73rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
The 72nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
The 71st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders


For more product and support service information,
please select a language from the options below
to be redirected to the appropriate site.

Attachments

Disclaimer

GLORY Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2023 08:15:03 UTC.