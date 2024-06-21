|Date
|Friday, June 21, 2024
|Place
|
Conference Room (5th Floor)
GLORY LTD. Headquarters
3-1 Shimoteno 1-chome, Himeji City, Hyogo, Japan
|Time
|10:00 a.m.- 10:35 a.m. (35 minutes)
|Matters to be reported
|
1. The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements
and the Reports of Independent Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Committee
on the Consolidated Financial Statements
for the 78th term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
2. The Financial Statements for the 78th term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
|Proposals to be acted upon
|
No. 1 Distribution of Dividends of Surplus
No. 2 Election of Eight (8) Directors who are not Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
No. 3 Election of Three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
No. 4 Revision of the Amounts of Cash Compensation for Directors who are not Audit &
Supervisory Committee Members
No. 5 Revision of the Amount and Other Contents of Performance-Based Stock Compensation
Plan for Directors who are not Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
|Attendees
|98 shareholders
