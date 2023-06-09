Results of Tender Offer for Shares of FueTrek (Securities Code: 2468) and Dissolution of Capital and Business Alliance with FueTrek
06/09/2023 | 07:38am BST
June 9, 2023
News Release
Company name:
GLORY LTD.
Representative:
Motozumi Miwa, President
Headquarters:
3-1, Shimoteno 1-chome, Himeji,
Hyogo, JAPAN
Securities Code:
6457
Stock Exchange:
Tokyo (Prime)
Accounting Term:
March
Results of Tender Offer for Shares of FueTrek (Securities Code: 2468)
and Dissolution of Capital and Business Alliance with FueTrek
GLORY LTD. (the "Company") has entered into the tender offer agreement (the "Tender Offer Agreement") with AI, Inc. ("AI") in order to participate in the tender offer for the common stock of FueTrek Co., Ltd. ("FueTrek") to be conducted by AI (the "Tender Offer"), as announced in the news release of May 11, 2023 entitled "Execution of Tender Offer Agreement for Shares of FueTrek (Securities Code: 2468) and Dissolution of Capital and Business Alliance with FueTrek." It has also entered into the agreement to terminate the capital and business alliance agreement with FueTrek dated September 28, 2018 (the capital and business alliance based thereon hereinafter to be referred to as the "Capital and Business Alliance") subject to the completion of the Tender Offer.
The Company hereby announces that it has subsequently tendered its shares to the Tender Offer in accordance with the Tender Offer Agreement and has received a report from AI that the Tender Offer has been completed as of June 8, 2023 and that all shares tendered by the Company would be purchased by AI. On June 15, 2023, i.e., the commencement date of settlement of the Tender Offer, FueTrek will no longer be an equity-method affiliate of the Company, and the Capital and Business Alliance will be dissolved.
1. Outline of FueTrek
(1)
Name
FueTrek Co., Ltd.
(2)
Location
6-1-1 Nishinakajima, Yodogawa-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka, Japan
(3)
Title and name of representative
Akihiro Nishida, President & CEO
(4)
Description of Business
Planning and offering of services utilizing speech recognition technology and
designing of systems for realizing such services
(5)
Stated capital
100,000,000 JPY
(6)
Date of Incorporation
April 17, 2000
GLORY LTD.
40.53%
Akira Wada
1.47%
Major Shareholders and
SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd.
1.41%
Masahiro Watanabe
1.03%
(7)
Shareholding Ratios
Taizo Omoto
0.76%
(As of September 30, 2022)
Akihiro Nishida
0.73%
(Note1)
FueTrek Director Stock Ownership Association
0.70%
Takeshi Kokubo
0.69%
Kenichiro Kawai
0.68%
Yukiyasu Yoshida
0.62%
Capital Relationship
As of June 9, 2023, the Company holds 3,793,200
shares of FueTrek (Shareholding Ratio: 40.53%).
One Senior Executive Officer and one Executive
Officer of the Company concurrently serve as
Personal Relationship
Directors (non-Audit and Supervisory Committee
(Note2)
Member) of FueTrek, and
one employee of the
Company concurrently serves as a Director (Audit and
(8)
Relationship with the Company
Supervisory Committee Member) of FueTrek.
Business Relationship
There is no business relationship that should be noted.
FueTrek is an equity-method affiliate of the Company
Status as a Related
and is a related party of the Company. The Company
Party
has entered into a Capital
and Business Alliance
Agreement with FueTrek.
(9)
Consolidated financial position and operating results of FueTrek for the last three years
(JPY thousand)
As of / Fiscal year ended
March 2021
March 2022
March 2023
Consolidated net assets
2,582,697
2,715,055
1,989,299
Consolidated total assets
3,774,255
3,868,438
3,318,833
Consolidated net assets per share
255.13 JPY
269.51 JPY
193.18 JPY
Consolidated net sales
1,833,733
1,590,642
1,662,556
Consolidated operating income
(186,780)
122,897
(253,323)
(loss)
Consolidated ordinary income
(163,193)
121,366
(235,450)
(loss)
Net income attributable to owners
(391,850)
133,273
(663,938)
of parent (loss)
Consolidated net income (loss)
(41.87) JPY
14.24 JPY
(70.95) JPY
per share
Dividends per share
0 JPY
4.00 JPY
3.00 JPY
(Note1) The above major shareholders and shareholding ratios are quoted from the amendment report for the second quarter of the 23rd period filed by FueTrek on February 22, 2023.
(Note2) All of them will resign on June 15, 2023, i.e., the commencement date of settlement of the Tender Offer.
2. Outline of AI
(1)
Name
AI, Inc.
(2)
Location
1-15-15 Nishikata, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
(3)
Title and name of representative
Shinichi Hiroi, President and Representative Director
(4)
Description of Business
Providing and developing voice synthesis systems and consulting business
related to these systems
(5)
Stated capital
151,481,320 JPY
(6)
Date of Incorporation
April 1, 2003
Shinichi Hiroi
17.67%
Daisuke Yoshida
12.89%
Major Shareholders and
YOSHIDA Jimusho G.K.
11.55%
Shareholding Ratios (as of
Solxyz Co., Ltd.
5.02%
Taishi Yoshida
3.01%
(7)
September 30, 2022)
Kayo Kamei
2.91%
(Note)
TIS Inc.
2.01%
Rakuten Securities, Inc.
1.15%
Akira Yoshida
0.96%
SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd.
0.71%
Capital Relationship
Not applicable
(8)
Relationship with the Company
Personal Relationship
Not applicable
Business Relationship
Not applicable
Status as a Related Party
Not applicable
(Note) The above major shareholders and shareholding ratios are quoted from the report for the second quarter of the 20th period filed by AI on November 11, 2022.
3. Number of FueTrek shares tendered to the Tender Offer, Transfer price and number of shares held before
and after the Tender Offer
(1)
Number of shares held before the Tender Offer
3,793,200 shares
(2)
Number of shares tendered in the Tender Offer
3,793,200 shares
(3)
Transfer price
857,263 thousand JPY (226 JPY per share)
(4)
Number of shares held after the Tender Offer
0 shares
4. Future Prospects
FueTrek will no longer be an equity-method affiliate of the Company as of June 15, 2023, i.e., the commencement date of settlement of the Tender Offer. The financial impact of this transaction on the Company's consolidated accounts for FY2023 is expected to be minimal as stated in the news release of May 11, 2023 entitled "Execution of Tender Offer Agreement for Shares of FueTrek (Securities Code: 2468) and Dissolution of Capital and Business Alliance with FueTrek " announced on May 11, 2023. The Company will promptly announce if any material impact on the forecast of such accounts requiring disclosure occurs.
