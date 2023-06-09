June 9, 2023 News Release Company name: GLORY LTD. Representative: Motozumi Miwa, President Headquarters: 3-1, Shimoteno 1-chome, Himeji, Hyogo, JAPAN Securities Code: 6457 Stock Exchange: Tokyo (Prime) Accounting Term: March Results of Tender Offer for Shares of FueTrek (Securities Code: 2468) and Dissolution of Capital and Business Alliance with FueTrek GLORY LTD. (the "Company") has entered into the tender offer agreement (the "Tender Offer Agreement") with AI, Inc. ("AI") in order to participate in the tender offer for the common stock of FueTrek Co., Ltd. ("FueTrek") to be conducted by AI (the "Tender Offer"), as announced in the news release of May 11, 2023 entitled "Execution of Tender Offer Agreement for Shares of FueTrek (Securities Code: 2468) and Dissolution of Capital and Business Alliance with FueTrek." It has also entered into the agreement to terminate the capital and business alliance agreement with FueTrek dated September 28, 2018 (the capital and business alliance based thereon hereinafter to be referred to as the "Capital and Business Alliance") subject to the completion of the Tender Offer. The Company hereby announces that it has subsequently tendered its shares to the Tender Offer in accordance with the Tender Offer Agreement and has received a report from AI that the Tender Offer has been completed as of June 8, 2023 and that all shares tendered by the Company would be purchased by AI. On June 15, 2023, i.e., the commencement date of settlement of the Tender Offer, FueTrek will no longer be an equity-method affiliate of the Company, and the Capital and Business Alliance will be dissolved. 1. Outline of FueTrek (1) Name FueTrek Co., Ltd. (2) Location 6-1-1 Nishinakajima, Yodogawa-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka, Japan (3) Title and name of representative Akihiro Nishida, President & CEO (4) Description of Business Planning and offering of services utilizing speech recognition technology and designing of systems for realizing such services (5) Stated capital 100,000,000 JPY (6) Date of Incorporation April 17, 2000 GLORY LTD. 40.53% Akira Wada 1.47% Major Shareholders and SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd. 1.41% Masahiro Watanabe 1.03% (7) Shareholding Ratios Taizo Omoto 0.76% (As of September 30, 2022) Akihiro Nishida 0.73% (Note1) FueTrek Director Stock Ownership Association 0.70% Takeshi Kokubo 0.69% Kenichiro Kawai 0.68% Yukiyasu Yoshida 0.62%

Capital Relationship As of June 9, 2023, the Company holds 3,793,200 shares of FueTrek (Shareholding Ratio: 40.53%). One Senior Executive Officer and one Executive Officer of the Company concurrently serve as Personal Relationship Directors (non-Audit and Supervisory Committee (Note2) Member) of FueTrek, and one employee of the Company concurrently serves as a Director (Audit and (8) Relationship with the Company Supervisory Committee Member) of FueTrek. Business Relationship There is no business relationship that should be noted. FueTrek is an equity-method affiliate of the Company Status as a Related and is a related party of the Company. The Company Party has entered into a Capital and Business Alliance Agreement with FueTrek. (9) Consolidated financial position and operating results of FueTrek for the last three years (JPY thousand) As of / Fiscal year ended March 2021 March 2022 March 2023 Consolidated net assets 2,582,697 2,715,055 1,989,299 Consolidated total assets 3,774,255 3,868,438 3,318,833 Consolidated net assets per share 255.13 JPY 269.51 JPY 193.18 JPY Consolidated net sales 1,833,733 1,590,642 1,662,556 Consolidated operating income (186,780) 122,897 (253,323) (loss) Consolidated ordinary income (163,193) 121,366 (235,450) (loss) Net income attributable to owners (391,850) 133,273 (663,938) of parent (loss) Consolidated net income (loss) (41.87) JPY 14.24 JPY (70.95) JPY per share Dividends per share 0 JPY 4.00 JPY 3.00 JPY (Note1) The above major shareholders and shareholding ratios are quoted from the amendment report for the second quarter of the 23rd period filed by FueTrek on February 22, 2023. (Note2) All of them will resign on June 15, 2023, i.e., the commencement date of settlement of the Tender Offer. 2. Outline of AI (1) Name AI, Inc. (2) Location 1-15-15 Nishikata, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo (3) Title and name of representative Shinichi Hiroi, President and Representative Director (4) Description of Business Providing and developing voice synthesis systems and consulting business related to these systems (5) Stated capital 151,481,320 JPY (6) Date of Incorporation April 1, 2003 Shinichi Hiroi 17.67% Daisuke Yoshida 12.89% Major Shareholders and YOSHIDA Jimusho G.K. 11.55% Shareholding Ratios (as of Solxyz Co., Ltd. 5.02% Taishi Yoshida 3.01% (7) September 30, 2022) Kayo Kamei 2.91% (Note) TIS Inc. 2.01% Rakuten Securities, Inc. 1.15% Akira Yoshida 0.96% SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd. 0.71% Capital Relationship Not applicable (8) Relationship with the Company Personal Relationship Not applicable Business Relationship Not applicable Status as a Related Party Not applicable