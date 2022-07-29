Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    GSMG   KYG399731051

GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GSMG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-07-29 pm EDT
1.375 USD   +0.36%
04:12pGLORY STAR NEW MEDIA : Resignation and Appointment of Executive Officers - Form 6-K
PU
07/27Glory Star New Media Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules
MT
07/26GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA : Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement - Form 6-K
PU
Summary 
Summary

Glory Star New Media : Resignation and Appointment of Executive Officers - Form 6-K

07/29/2022 | 04:12pm EDT
Resignation and Appointment of Executive Officers

On July 29, 2022 (Beijing Time), Mr. Perry Lu notified the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") of his resignation from the office of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Lu's resignation was not due to a disagreement with the Company, its operations, policies, or practices but due to personal matters.

On July 29, 2022 (Beijing Time), the Board appointed Mr. Bing Zhang to serve as the interim CFO of the Company until a successor can be found. Mr. Zhang is also currently serving as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE

This report and Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 6-K shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference in the registration statements of on Form S-8 (File No. 333-237788) and on Form F-3 (File No. 333-248554), each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed.

1

Disclaimer

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 20:11:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 153 M - -
Net income 2021 35,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 70,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 93,3 M 93,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,37
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bing Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Perry Lu Chief Financial Officer
Ronald Nathaniel Issen Chief Investment Officer
Yong Li Independent Director
Ke Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.10%93
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-4.94%14 267
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-13.75%13 030
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-27.84%12 971
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-20.32%11 668
WPP PLC-22.36%11 458