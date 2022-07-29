Glory Star New Media : Resignation and Appointment of Executive Officers - Form 6-K

Resignation and Appointment of Executive Officers

On July 29, 2022 (Beijing Time), Mr. Perry Lu notified the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") of his resignation from the office of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Lu's resignation was not due to a disagreement with the Company, its operations, policies, or practices but due to personal matters.

On July 29, 2022 (Beijing Time), the Board appointed Mr. Bing Zhang to serve as the interim CFO of the Company until a successor can be found. Mr. Zhang is also currently serving as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE

This report and Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 6-K shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference in the registration statements of on Form S-8 (File No. 333-237788) and on Form F-3 (File No. 333-248554), each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed.