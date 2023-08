Renze Harvest International Ltd, formerly Glory Sun Financial Group Ltd, is an investment holding company principally engaged in property investment and development. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Property Investment and Development segment is engaged in property investment activities, property development projects, hotel and restaurant operations and provision of construction engineering services. The Automation segment is engaged in the trading of equipment related to automated production. The Financial Services segment is engaged in regulated business activities related to financial services. The Securities Investment segment is engaged in the investment in listed and unlisted securities.