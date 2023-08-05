Gloster Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1,620.45 million compared to INR 1,790.43 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,670.88 million compared to INR 1,926.15 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 78.02 million compared to INR 149.18 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 7.13 compared to INR 13.63 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 7.13 compared to INR 13.63 a year ago.

